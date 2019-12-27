Six things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 27-29)

×

Saturday: Brett Messner benefit at Mickey's

What’s better than getting your face melted? Getting your face melted for a good cause. Four bands take the Mickey’s floor to help local scene supporter Brett Messner, who was seriously injured in an accident: brutal metal headbangers Wartorn, D-beat destroyers Warbastard, hardcore political punkers Black Cat and Madison punk veterans PYROKLAST, which is technically defunct as of 2013 but reuniting for this benefit. The show is free, but donations for Messner will be collected. Click here for more info.