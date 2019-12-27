Six things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 27-29)

1 of 6
Friday: Nate Craig at Majestic Theater
West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig has most recently been spotted in the Netflix series Maniac (with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone), and will be contributing voice work in the upcoming season of Bill Burr’s animated series F is for Family. Or better still, catch him in person at his annual homecoming show, this year including guests Sean Flannery and Natasha Pearl Hansen. Click here for more info.
2 of 6
Friday: Shania Night at High Noon Saloon
Local artists pay tribute to Shania Twain, an important dignitary of the royal courts of country and pop. Come witness Alyssia Dominguez, Beth Kille, Chloe Louise, Lyndsay Evans, Shawndell Marks and Jillian Rae belt classic tracks such as “You’re Still The One” and, of course, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Click here for more info.
3 of 6
Friday: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Winter Celebration at Hamel Music Center
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is pulling out all the stops with a surprise year-end classical concert featuring virtuoso violinist Rachel Barton Pine; mezzo-soprano Kitt Reuter-Foss (pictured); and pianist Jason Kutz in the magnificent Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall. Tickets are free, thanks to WCO supporters Jun and Sandy Lee, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary; but a donation to the orchestra is strongly encouraged. Click here for more info.
4 of 6
Saturday: 12th Planet at Liquid
The “Dubstep Don,” John Dadzie, 12th Planet: no matter the name used, EDM listeners know who is coming to town. Before embarking on the “Swamplex Next Level tour” in March, he’s playing selected dates mostly in big North and South American cities — but also right here in Madison, as a special seasonal treat for dance music fans who didn’t head to grandma’s house for the week. Click here for more info.
5 of 6
Saturday: Brett Messner benefit at Mickey's
What’s better than getting your face melted? Getting your face melted for a good cause. Four bands take the Mickey’s floor to help local scene supporter Brett Messner, who was seriously injured in an accident: brutal metal headbangers Wartorn, D-beat destroyers Warbastard, hardcore political punkers Black Cat and Madison punk veterans PYROKLAST, which is technically defunct as of 2013 but reuniting for this benefit. The show is free, but donations for Messner will be collected. Click here for more info.
6 of 6
Paul S Howell
Saturday: Hanah Jon Taylor Artet at Cafe Coda
World-class improviser and Madison's Favorite Jazz Artist for 2019 Hanah Jon Taylor is able to transport audiences with his otherworldly sounds on saxophone, flute and wind synthesizer. He will be joined by pianist Dave Gordon, bassist Dawi Williams and percussionist Dushun Mosley. The concert will be a celebration of both the holiday season and Taylor's 26th year as a Madison resident. The performance will also be recorded for a forthcoming CD. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.