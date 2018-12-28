10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 28-30)

×

Sunday: Chicken Wire Empire at North Street Cabaret

Bluegrassers Chicken Wire Empire began as a trad-grounded quartet, but have since morphed into a quintet working the jamgrass side of the fence (and making a name for themselves beyond their Milwaukee home base). The new year will bring the release of their second album, What Moves Mountains, an easy-flowing mix of originals and covers from both the bluegrass world (Bill Monroe) and rock (Tom Petty). Click here for more info.