10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 28-30)

Friday - Sunday: 702WI Pop-Up Bookshop
702WI brings back its Pop-Up Bookshop this weekend, featuring a wide selection of books by local authors, prints by local artist Lesley Anne Numbers, handknit fingerless gloves made in Madison from local yarn, handwoven and crocheted baskets (perfect for carrying books), children's books and more! Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Majestic
"Do the Time Warp again" at this screening of the audience participation classic, featuring Madison's own Velvet Darkness, a local performance group dedicated to "preserving Rocky Horror culture." If this is your first time at a live Rocky Horror Picture Show screening, let them know you're a "virgin" so you can be properly initiated. Costumes encouraged. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Pete Lee at Comedy on State
Janesville native Pete Lee is a regular performer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and was previously a commentator on VH1’s Best Week Ever. You've probably seen him in any number of things on TruTV or Comedy Central as well. With Bryan Morris, Molly Kearney. Click here for more info.
Miranda Markesteyn
Friday: Ted Hefko at North Street Cabaret
Madison-born saxophonist, guitarist and vocalist Ted Hefko took a Greyhound bus to New Orleans at age 18 and spent years honing his craft in the Big Easy. The bluesy, rootsy sounds of the Mississippi Delta — along with Hefko’s charming lyrics and skillful jazz arrangements — come through on his latest album, Gas Station Guru. Click here for more info.
Bob Good
Friday: TUGG, The Bad Man at High Noon Saloon
TUGG, a reggae-ska-rock band from La Crosse, lends bouncy positivity to support a vital community resource, the beloved Wil-Mar Center. The night also features a set from Twin Cities band The Bad Man and Madison’s own DJ Trichrome. Admission to this end-of-year celebration is free, but donations will be collected at the door and throughout the night, so bring some cash to support the work of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Post Social (single release), Lameena, Laundry at Crystal Corner
Laid-back local alt-rockers Post Social will drop a single alongside two other Madison bands: indie rockers Lameena and bedroom pop band Laundry, both of which say they'll be debuting new music at the show. Click here for more info.
Saturday: People Brothers Band, Frogleg at High Noon Saloon
The beloved Madison rhythm and soul band is celebrating a decade of good vibes and glorious music with a special two-part set (early and late) highlighting original music and favorite covers from throughout the band’s history. Frogleg, a supremely entertaining funk-soul-rock-reggae band from Minneapolis, plays between the PBB sets. Click here for more info.
Lea Morales
Saturday: SONiA at North Street Cabaret
Folk singer extraordinaire SONiA Rutstein is on her farewell tour, and Madison is lucky to be her second-to-last stop before a New Year’s Eve radio appearance in Chicago. The singer-songwriter toured the world for years with her sister as disappear fear. She released her 19th album, By My Silence, in November. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Harlem Globetrotters at Alliant Energy Center
The basketball comedy act stretches all the way back to the 1920s, counting the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson among its alumni. The Globetrotters appear in Madison every year during the holidays to show off their fancy ball-handling, impossible shots and timeless shtick. Click here for more info.
https://www.chickenwireempire.com/
Sunday: Chicken Wire Empire at North Street Cabaret
Bluegrassers Chicken Wire Empire began as a trad-grounded quartet, but have since morphed into a quintet working the jamgrass side of the fence (and making a name for themselves beyond their Milwaukee home base). The new year will bring the release of their second album, What Moves Mountains, an easy-flowing mix of originals and covers from both the bluegrass world (Bill Monroe) and rock (Tom Petty). Click here for more info.
