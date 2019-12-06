14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 6-8)

×

Friday - Sunday: Holiday Happenings

It's another weekend jam-packed with holiday themed festivals, events and craft fairs. Get Festive with Agora is happening Friday-Sunday. The Atwood-Winnebago Winter Festival happens Friday night. On Saturday, there is no shortage of holiday happenings: Fair Trade Holiday Festival at Monona Terrace, HolidayFest at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Merry & Macabre Craft Market at Crucible and Holiday Glow on Monroe. On Sunday, check out Aldo Leopold Center's Holiday Bazaar, Holiday Market & Cookie Walk at East Side Club and the Capitol Christmas Pageant.

That's a lot of things to do, and we didn't even include them all here! Check out every single holiday happening (or at least the ones we were told about) here.