14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 6-8)

Friday - Sunday: Zoo Lights at Henry Vilas Zoo
The animals aren't lit up (or out for the night), but your wee friends will squeal in delight when our fantastic local zoo is transformed with thousands of lights for the holiday season. Zoo Lights is a winter wonderland, whether there's snow or not. Santa will be there, plus carousel rides and warm beverages. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" at Overture Center
There is a wonderful, implausible story about a moment on the Western Front during World War I when men who had been fighting each other for months in the trenches of France put their weapons down to celebrate Christmas together. By the end of the spontaneous cease-fire, enlisted men from opposite sides of the world were playing soccer, passing around a bottle, sharing pictures of their families, and greeting each other as what they were: soldiers far from home on Christmas night, missing their loved ones. Four Seasons Theatre presents the Wisconsin premiere of All is Calm, a collection of folk music, patriotic songs and popular music from the time mixed with excerpts from radio broadcasts, letters and journals. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Holiday Happenings
It's another weekend jam-packed with holiday themed festivals, events and craft fairs. Get Festive with Agora is happening Friday-Sunday. The Atwood-Winnebago Winter Festival happens Friday night. On Saturday, there is no shortage of holiday happenings: Fair Trade Holiday Festival at Monona Terrace, HolidayFest at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Merry & Macabre Craft Market at Crucible and Holiday Glow on Monroe. On Sunday, check out Aldo Leopold Center's Holiday Bazaar, Holiday Market & Cookie Walk at East Side Club and the Capitol Christmas Pageant.
That's a lot of things to do, and we didn't even include them all here! Check out every single holiday happening (or at least the ones we were told about) here.
Friday + Saturday: "Straight White Men" at Bartell Theatre
When Ed and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. Then they confront a problem that even being a happy family can’t solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the value of being a straight white man? It’s an incisive look at traditional power structures, produced by the Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre and written by one of today’s hottest young playwrights, Young Jean Lee. Click here for more info.
Friday: Joan Shelley at Stoughton Opera House
Singer-songwriter Joan Shelley’s Kentucky roots shine through on her latest album, Like the River Loves the Sea. Shelley describes the album, which was recorded over five days in Reykjavík, Iceland, as “a haven for overstimulated heads in uncertain times.” Though mostly gentle, the songs command attention with Shelley’s dulcet vocals, rich, warm guitar tone and heartfelt, poetic lyrics. She’ll be joined by Daughter of Swords, the solo project of Mountain Man’s Alexandra Sauser-Monnig. Click here for more info.
Friday: Joey's Song at Barrymore Theatre
Joey Gomoll passed away in 2010 at age 5 from a rare form of epilepsy. Music bonded young Joey and his father, Mike, which is why Mike created a series of benefit concerts and compilation CDs in his son’s honor that have raised more than $250,000 since 2011 for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs. The bill for this year’s Joey’s Song benefit features national, regional and local artists, including the Know-It-All Boyfriends (with Garbage drummer Butch Vig and guitarist Duke Erikson), Milwaukee’s Trapper Schoepp, Appleton’s Cory Chisel, Kyle Henderson from The Producers, Chris Collingwood from Fountains of Wayne, and Madion’s legendary Star Search band, Chaser. Miguel Cervantes, who plays the title character in the Chicago production of Hamilton, will perform, too. Earlier this year, he lost a 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide Grace, to a severe form of childhood epilepsy. Click here for more info.
Friday: Slow Pulp, Disq and Interlay at High Noon Saloon
Though now based in Chicago, Slow Pulp (pictured) is a Madison original. The quartet moved south in 2018, and has continued to sharpen their indie power pop to the point of virtuosity. This is their first headlining gig in their hometown, so it’s a perfect opportunity to welcome back the local heroes with open arms. With a pair of Madison favorites: fast-rising buzz band Disq, back from a European tour, and grungy shoegazers Interlay (formerly known as Wash). Click here for more info.
Saturday: Breakfast with Santa at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club
It’s the annual breakfast with Kris Kringle on Madison’s north side. Santa will be taking photos and handing out goody bags (while sack supplies last). Menu is traditional fare of pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, milk, coffee and orange juice ($6/adults, $4/kids, free for children under 3). Proceeds benefit local food pantries. At Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., 8-11 am.
Saturday + Sunday: Holiday Express at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
The annual Holiday Express display combining large scale model trains and plants opens for the season on Saturday. This year's exhibit will offer a glimpse into the "secret life of snow pals," with their plump, snow-packed bodies, tree branch arms, carrot noses and cheery dispositions. On exhibit through Dec. 31. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: "A Christmas Carol" at Overture Center
A treasured holiday tradition is back, as Children’s Theater of Madison opens its annual production of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. Adapted by APT’s Colleen Madden and directed by her husband (and fellow APT core company member), James Ridge, this year’s visit to the Cratchit family will feature Milwaukee actor Jonathan Daly in the role of that nasty old miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. Make the holidays bright with three ghosts of Christmas, plenty of carols, dancing with the Fezziwigs and a blessing from Tiny Tim. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Baroque Holiday Concert at First Congregational Church
Help welcome the holiday season with four stunning works by composer Johann Sebastian Bach at the Madison Bach Musicians’ ninth annual holiday performance. Bach’s Cantata BWV 51, “Praise God in Every Land;” Cantata BWV 196, “The Lord Thinks of Us;” the Christmas Oratorio; and Contrapuctus 19 from “The Art of the Fugue” anchor a program of both sacred and secular music that also includes Purcell’s “Sound the Trumpet” and Handel’s “Comfort Ye and Every Valley.” Performers include Baroque trumpet virtuoso Kathryn Adduci (pictured) and soprano soloist Ariadne Lih. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Motet at Majestic Theatre
Denver-based funk and soul group The Motet’s “Speed of Light Tour” makes a stop in support of its critically acclaimed album Death or Devotion. According to Associated Press reviews, the seven-member ensemble is “a funk/soul gem,” with an infectious sound that draws a wide array of music fans from multiple genres. If holiday tunes have already ground your ears down to pulp and you’re ready to move your feet to some swaggering soul and badass funk, spend an evening with The Motet for a breath of fresh air. With Wurk. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wintersong at Barrymore Theatre
Singer-songwriter Anna Vogelzang (pictured) — recently returned to the Midwest — has curated another top-flight lineup for the annual Wintersong holiday concert, a benefit for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Highlights include a rare performance by the all-star soul ensemble Love High and the inimitable wordplay of Nick Brown, but really, you’ll want to plan to settle in for the whole show, hosted by PBS Wisconsin’s Andy Moore. With Asumaya, Simon Balto, Coyote Brother, Josh Harty, Madison Malone, Shawndell Marks, Seasaw. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Judah Friedlander at Majestic Theatre
Four score and seven years ago, our nation was born. Or something like that. Our future president Judah Friedlander, the “World Champion,” may know a thing or two about our country. Why don’t you come down to the Majestic Theatre and ask him yourself? The most underrated presidential candidate is taking questions in this hybrid mock town hall/stand-up comedy show, in a one-of-a-kind performance. Don’t just write in; sit in with this leader...of comedy! Click here for more info.
