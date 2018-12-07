15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 7-9)

1 of 15
Maureen Janson Heintz
Friday-Sunday: "Souvenir" at Overture Center
New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins became a singing sensation in the 1930s and ’40s precisely because what she lacked in vocal ability, she made up for in conviction. It’s also the story of Souvenir, a heartfelt and entertaining two-person musical presented by Four Seasons Theatre, playing in the Playhouse at Overture Center Dec. 6-16. The musical traces the evolution of the performing career and the unlikely friendship that develops between the tone-deaf diva (Sarah Day) and her pianist, Cosme McMoon (Thomas Kasdorf), over many years. Click here for more info.
2 of 15
Friday + Saturday: Dana Gould at Comedy on State
At this point in storied comedian Dana Gould’s career, it’s hard to find something that Gould hasn’t accomplished. He was on Seinfeld during the “Summer of George,” produced for Parks and Recreation, wrote for The Simpsons for seven years, and has six comedy specials under his belt. He even has a critically acclaimed podcast, The Dana Gould Hour, which is basically a special every week. If you’ve never seen this legend and his “non-controversial jokes about controversial topics,” you’ve been missing out on some golden Gouldian comedy. With Katie Hannigan, Rich D’Amore. Click here for more info.
3 of 15
Friday: Wintersong at Barrymore Theatre
This year’s iteration of the annual musical fundraiser helps put food on the table, with funds going to Second Harvest Food Bank. And the lineup will warm your heart: Anna Vogelzang (leaving her new, warm L.A. home for this show), Lost Lakes, Nick Brown, Faux Fawn, Josh Harty, Madison Malone and Love High. The organizers have raised an impressive $30,000 in the last five years; let’s help keep the larders full this winter. Click here for more info.
4 of 15
Friday: Megan Thee Stallion at Union South-The Sett
At 23 years old, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the brightest young stars of Houston’s blossoming rap scene. Her latest EP, Tina Snow, is chock full of hard-hitting bangers and brings her locale’s trademark slow and distorted sound into this decade. On tracks like “Cocky AF,” the emcee raps bar after bar unapologetically about her sexuality, her hustle and her haters. Click here for more info.
5 of 15
Friday: Heavy Looks, Redshift Headlights, Spy vs Spy, Control at Mickey's
Two Oshkosh bands team up with a pair of Madison acts for a night featuring diverse flavors of rock. Redshift Headlights play intricate folk rock, heavy with harmonies and orchestral percussion, while Spy vs. Spy plays guitar-driven classic rock full of catchy riffing. Madtown is represented by power popsters Heavy Looks and prog rock trio Control. Click here for more info.
6 of 15
Friday: Mic Kellogg, Rich Robbins, DOSES, Sean Sison at High Noon Saloon
Wisconsin’s Mic Kellogg is known for rapping about breakfast foods, but his latest EP, Make This Last, shows the artist maturing on his quest for positivity and self-love. On the song “FWM” Kellogg admits his flaws and sings a somber hook over a moody, R&B inspired beat. With Rich Robbins, DOSES and Sean Sison. Click here for more info.
7 of 15
Dylan Brogan
Saturday: Municipal Restored at Madison Municipal Building
After two years and $30 million in renovations, the city is celebrating the reopening of the Madison Municipal Building with Municipal Restored, a free public event on Dec. 8. The grand opening will feature local artists, food carts, musicians and DJs. The building will be dedicated at noon by Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and Madison’s poet laureate Oscar Mireles. Click here for more info.
8 of 15
Saturday: Data Vaudevilles: Bits and Bytes at UW Discovery Building
This performance is the culminating event for UW-Madison artist-in-residence Stuart Flack, a playwright, producer and social researcher who has created shows for the fantastic Chicago dance/theater troupe The Seldoms. Flack taught a class titled “Performing Information: Exploring Data through Live Performance,” and at this event we’ll see the fruits of the students’ labor. The performers will share data in surprising ways, using theater, dance, clowning, poetry, and even Solo cups and LEGOs. It’s a whole new way of looking at data. Click here for more info.
9 of 15
Saturday: Sleepersound, Paper Holland, DM Lazer at Art In
Critical comparisons to Television, Mission of Burma and Mogwai may get people in the door to check out this lush Milwaukee quartet, which is celebrating the release of its full-length debut album, In Medias Res. But it will be Sleepersound’s own ambient rock riffs, muted-pop vocals and melancholic steadfastness that will earn the band new fans in Madison. These guys even have their own “cinema and visual effects” person to help you more fully experience Sleepersound’s excursion into the deeper reaches of dreamy post-rock and experimental prog. With Milwaukee avant-garde popsters Paper Holland and DM Lazer. Click here for more info.
10 of 15
Saturday: Kloepper Concert at UW Lathrop Hall
Named after a former chair of the UW Dance Department, Louise Kloepper, this concert features 13 student choreographers and many more dancers showcasing their hard work. Two pieces — “She is not Pink” by Elisa Hildner and “Rule Number One: Keep Going” by Bailey Seymour — were selected by the university to be showcased at a national dance conference in 2019. The show also includes an ensemble piece from first-year dance students directed by dance prof Kate Corby. Click here for more info.
11 of 15
Saturday: Twelves, Our Friends, the Savages, Cats on Leashes at Communication
A trio of local bands take the Communication stage. Twelves plays discordant rock and roll with elements of wild math rock. Our Friends, The Savages combine an emotional vocal delivery with instrumental elements of groove and funk. Cats on Leashes plays riot-grrrl-inspired punk rock, sounding straight out of the ‘90s. Click here for more info.
12 of 15
Saturday: Don't Mess with Cupid at Majestic
Madison’s own tribute to Otis Redding, Don’t Mess With Cupid, has a special “Funky Christmas” treat lined up for clubgoers. In addition to a selection of Otis classics, the band, fronted by the dynamic Kevin Willmott II, will also play a set by funk pillar James Brown. DJ Phil Money will keep the dancers on the floor between sets. Click here for more info.
13 of 15
Greg Andrews
Saturday: Cave Curse, S-E-R-V-I-C-E, Solid Freex, Wash at Crystal Corner
Indianapolis-based post-punk supergroup S-E-R-V-I-C-E appears in Madison soon after the release of their first single, “Hey,” which combines catchy guitar riffs with lead singer Jilly Weiss’ (of We Are Hex) screeching vocal delivery. Local openers Wash celebrate a new EP of fuzzy indie rock; Solid Freex delivers old-school energetic punk rock; and Cave Curse manipulates layers of synths to spacy effect. Click here for more info.
14 of 15
Sunday: Stuff Your Stockings Merry Makers Market at Brink Lounge
There’s no better way to spend a Sunday than by visiting this arts and craft fair organized by two sultry and talented singer/artists: Carolynn Schwartz Black and Rebecca Nebula Stanley. Shop for clothing, ceramics, jewelry and more — it’s all handmade by locals. Plus there’s music all day long, with caroling from the Madison Savoyards, Girls Rock Camp alumni, Honey & Brimstone, Samba Novistas, Dave Adler’s Holidayoke Sing-along and jazz from Schwartz Black and Cliff Frederiksen. $2 entry fee or bring a non-perishable food item and get in for free. Click here for more info.
15 of 15
Sunday: Jaedyn James & the Hunger at High Noon Saloon
To celebrate their 43rd year on the airwaves in style, the good people at WORT have invited Jaedyn James & the Hunger to headline. On the 10-piece band’s latest EP, Outright, they bring vintage soul into the 21st century. On the titular track, James’ sterling voice is buoyed by organ chords, brass, harmony vocals and violin. Madison’s own Tony Kannen & the Sound Garden Crew will open, with an early R&B style plucked from the 1950s. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.