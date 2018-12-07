15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 7-9)

×

Saturday: Sleepersound, Paper Holland, DM Lazer at Art In

Critical comparisons to Television, Mission of Burma and Mogwai may get people in the door to check out this lush Milwaukee quartet, which is celebrating the release of its full-length debut album, In Medias Res. But it will be Sleepersound’s own ambient rock riffs, muted-pop vocals and melancholic steadfastness that will earn the band new fans in Madison. These guys even have their own “cinema and visual effects” person to help you more fully experience Sleepersound’s excursion into the deeper reaches of dreamy post-rock and experimental prog. With Milwaukee avant-garde popsters Paper Holland and DM Lazer. Click here for more info.