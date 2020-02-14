14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 14-16)

×

Friday + Saturday: "A Valentine's Affair"

"O Romeo, Romeo, what art thou doing to celebrate Valentine’s Day?” Why not spend the night with Madison Shakespeare Company, reveling in some of the greatest love poetry and romantic couples in all of literature? A group of eight actors, directed by Bridget Doxtater, will perform scenes from Julius Caesar, As You Like It and Much Ado About Nothing. The work of Shakespeare’s contemporaries Middleton and Marlowe will also be on display, and audience participation is encouraged when actors interpret a sonnet based on suggestions from the crowd. Click here for more info.