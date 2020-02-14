14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 14-16)

1 of 14
Shawn Harper
Friday - Sunday: "Love is Love" at Overture Center
Kanopy Dance, Madison’s premiere modern dance troupe, hosts some superstar dancers in a tribute to the late Stanley Love, a pioneer New York City choreographer. One of the centerpieces is Love’s Adam and Steve, set to the boisterous disco of Donna Summer. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival at Brink Lounge
The temperature outside may be chilly, but Gypsy swing masters Harmonious Wail (pictured) turn up the heat inside the Brink Lounge with their annual wintertime mini-festival. Along with the Wail and Toronto visitor Debi Botos on both nights, this year’s performers include the Gonzalo Bergara Trio (Friday) and Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan (Saturday). Jam sessions close out both evenings. Click here for more info.
Benjamin Barlow
Friday + Saturday: "A Valentine's Affair"
"O Romeo, Romeo, what art thou doing to celebrate Valentine’s Day?” Why not spend the night with Madison Shakespeare Company, reveling in some of the greatest love poetry and romantic couples in all of literature? A group of eight actors, directed by Bridget Doxtater, will perform scenes from Julius Caesar, As You Like It and Much Ado About Nothing. The work of Shakespeare’s contemporaries Middleton and Marlowe will also be on display, and audience participation is encouraged when actors interpret a sonnet based on suggestions from the crowd. Click here for more info.
Friday: LIVE! Laugh, Love at Bos Meadery
Is Valentine's Day a joke to you? Either way, these ladies will give you something to laugh about. Comics Stephanie Wolf, Kayla Ruth and Vickie Lynn start things off, and headliner Sabeen Sadiq (pictured) closes out this "Valentine's Day Comedy Extravaganza." Hosted by Sasha Rosser. Click here for more info.
Louise Brown
Friday: Joseph at Majestic
On their new album, Good Luck, Kid, a trio of sisters took a giant leap in the development of their folk-rock sound, adding an increased sense of urgency and other genre influences in the mix. On the album’s title track, Joseph even sneaks traces of emo into the rollicking song. With Deep Sea Diver. Click here for more info.
Alex Rodriguez Cruz
Friday: Lindsay Beaver at Knuckle Down Saloon
This vintage-influenced soul singer has both vocal and drumming chops. On songs like “Too Cold To Cry,” the Nova Scotian artist and her backing band deliver a powerful blend of blues, old school R&B and soul topped with Beaver’s killer vocals. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Story Slam at Wil-Mar Center
Before Madison had The Moth it already had a thriving storytelling community rooted in Madison Story Slam. This all-star fifth anniversary event features 14 storytellers (including Tyson Purcell, pictured) returning to the Wil-Mar stage with encore editions of their true-life tales. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Calexico + Iron & Wine at The Sylvee
Folk giants Calexico and Iron & Wine converged to create last year’s album, Years To Burn, and created a gorgeous love letter to their shared genre. Each song is a master class in songwriting. While “Father Mountain” shows restraint, “The Bitter Suite” demonstrates the power of experimentation and letting artistic inhibitions fly. With Madison Cunningham. Click here for more info.
Steve Jurkovic
Saturday: Madison Roller Derby at Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum
They say love hurts, but have you ever taken an elbow to the face from a bad-ass woman on roller skates? The second Madison Roller Derby home game of the season starts with Reservoir Dolls vs. Quad Squad, followed by the current champs Unholy Rollers vs. Vaudeville Vixens. The Yahara Fiddle Club provides the half-time entertainment alongside MRD's whirly Mascots and a portion of the proceeds benefit The Road Home, a non-profit organization helping homeless families find stable housing. Click here for more info.
Josh Casey
Saturday: CVQ at First Congregational Church
The Madison chamber ensemble con vivo! — meaning “Music with Life” — launches its 18th season with the debut of CVQ, a woodwind quintet with flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn. The evening concert includes selections from Beethoven, Copland, Gottschalk and Ligeti. Click here for more info.
Nicole Hansen
Saturday: MAMA Cares Winter Ball at High Noon Saloon
A full night of music benefits the MAMA Cares program, which steps in with financial assistance for musicians facing financial or medical hardship. Emceed by Chris Kammer, “the rock and roll dentist,” and with performances by Rare Element (pictured), Wurk and the Raine Stern Band. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Winter Festival of Poetry at Common Ground
The Winter Festival of Poetry, an eight-week series of local poets reading from their work, has the theme "A Rainbow of Poetry" for 2020. This week's installment features Fabu, Richard Merelman, Kathy Miner/Raging Grannies, Gay Davidson-Zielske, FlowPoetry, Paul Creswell and Gene James Gilbert. The festival runs every Sunday through March 22. Click here for more info.
Patrick Stutz
Sunday: Loud 'N Unchained Black Theater Festival Benefit at Crucible
Members of Madison’s black drag community will strut their stuff at this fabulous fundraiser for the upcoming Loud ’N Unchained Black Theater Festival, a showcase of original works by black performers. Slaying the stage in support of the festival will be Anya Knees (pictured), Baylee Imani June Diamond, Sasha Fierce Valentine, MiMi Sanchez and Mr. Rock County Pride 2019, Cyrus K. Stratton. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bridge of Song at UW Hamel Music Center
A truly international duo, Bridge of Song brings together Finnish pianist Colin Hansen and New York City soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein. At this Mead Witter School of Music guest artist concert, Hansen and Roland-Silverstein will perform music both Nordic (including works by Jean Sibelius, Leevi Madetojoa and Aulis Sallinen, sung in Finnish and Swedish) and American (by modern composers Alan Louis Smith and Tom Cipullo). Click here for more info.
