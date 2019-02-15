15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 15-17)

×

Saturday + Sunday: "LOOK: Tropical Tessellations" at Olbrich Gardens

Ask Peter Krško to name his artistic muse, and the Slovakian scientist-turned-artist is likely to draw your attention to the perfectly formed hexagonal cells of honeycomb. The phenomenon is called tessellation, and it’s a central theme in Krško’s sculpture, which forms a focal point of LOOK: Tropical Tessellations. The show, which also features the work of metal sculptor Robert Anderson, runs Feb. 16 through March 24. Anderson’s work, most notably his garden kaleidoscopes and origami-inspired pieces, also mirrors tessellations. But the Olbrich installation also will include the artist’s “inflated” steel sculptures that offer an entirely different dimension of his work. Click here for more info.