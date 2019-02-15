15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 15-17)

1 of 15
Friday + Saturday: Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival at Brink Lounge
Four acts, two nights, one weekend of wildly exuberant music in the tradition of Django Reinhardt. Madison gypsy swing band Harmonious Wail hosts this annual event and will perform both nights alongside Le Maestrio (pictured), a guitar three-piece from France; Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan from Chicago; and violinist Tim Kliphuis from the Netherlands. Stick around for a monster jam session at the end of the night. Click here for more info.
Friday: Renée Watson & Ellen Hagan at 702WI
Renée Watson, a bestselling author of children’s picture books and young adult novels (including the Newbery-winning Piecing Me Together) teamed up with poet Ellen Hagan for the new YA novel Watch Us Rise. It tells the story of best friends in a New York City high school speaking up for their rights — and fighting the inevitable trolls when their work goes viral. Space is limited, so RSVP at 702wi.com.
Friday: Fresh Hot Press at Giant Jones Brewing Co.
This silent auction for Fresh Hot Press, an organization of UW-Madison student print makers, features student works alongside those of visiting artists and faculty. All proceeds from the auction will help fund the students' trip to the Southern Graphics Council Conference in Dallas, TX. Click here for more info.
Friday: The Suffers, Krystal Metcalfe at High Noon Saloon
Hailing from Houston, Texas, The Suffers’ music is built on a ’70s-style R&B base, which should inspire a dance party to unfreeze Madisonians suffering through winter’s depths. On the 2018 album Everything Here, the group sounds thoroughly fresh and modern, thanks to strong songwriting, dynamic frontwoman Kam Franklin’s expressive vocals, and judicious additions to their sonic palette (classical-styled strings, and what sounds like steel guitar, for just two examples). With Krystal Metcalfe. Click here for more info.
Friday: Yipes! at Club Tavern
After playing only three shows in 36 years, the original lineup of Yipes! — the power pop/rock band that formed in Madison in the late ’70s and opened for everyone from B-52s to Triumph — is touring Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota in support of a new album, the retro yet fresh-sounding Yipes!!! These guys gigged all over Madison, including long-gone Headliners and Shuffle Inn, before releasing two albums on RCA/Millennium Records. Frontman Pat McCurdy says fans should expect two sets that mix and match new songs with classics from 1979’s self-titled debut and 1980’s A Bit Irrational. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Mad City Model Railroad Show at Alliant Energy Center
Locomotion isn't just for amoebas and fans of Kylie Minogue. Watch miniature trains zip through tiny villages at this annual gathering, which features 90,000 square feet of train layouts, plus vendors and activities for kids. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: "LOOK: Tropical Tessellations" at Olbrich Gardens
Ask Peter Krško to name his artistic muse, and the Slovakian scientist-turned-artist is likely to draw your attention to the perfectly formed hexagonal cells of honeycomb. The phenomenon is called tessellation, and it’s a central theme in Krško’s sculpture, which forms a focal point of LOOK: Tropical Tessellations. The show, which also features the work of metal sculptor Robert Anderson, runs Feb. 16 through March 24. Anderson’s work, most notably his garden kaleidoscopes and origami-inspired pieces, also mirrors tessellations. But the Olbrich installation also will include the artist’s “inflated” steel sculptures that offer an entirely different dimension of his work. Click here for more info.
Saturday: UW Physics Fair at Chamberlin Hall
The annual UW Physics Fair has exhibits and activities for all ages covering topics like dark matter, plasma, lasers and rocket science. In addition, The Wonders of Physics program, an entertaining and dramatic educational demonstration presented at UW-Madison annually since 1984, will be offered in the afternoon and evening. Tickets for The Wonders of Physics are free and available here.
Saturday: Distill America at Edgewater Hotel
Distill America is an annual tasting event featuring over 90 domestic distilleries, including Wisconsin favorites like Dancing Goat, Death's Door Spirits and Old Sugar Distillery. Proceeds benefit Wisconsin Distillers Guild. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Story Slam: Scars at Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center
Share your true story about a physical or emotional scar in this installment of the Madison Story Slam: "Scars," hosted by Adam Rostad. Or come for the Schadenfreude. Stories should be 5-10 minutes long and are later compiled in a podcast. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Madtown Mannish Boys, VO5 at High Noon Saloon
Like anyone living paycheck to paycheck, those who make art for a living are often caught short of funds in an emergency. The Madison Area Music Association’s MAMA Cares fund was established to help cover health care costs for local musicians in need. This fundraiser concert is always an all-star cross-section of local artists; this year should keep the crowd moving with sets by blues warriors Madtown Mannish Boys (pictured), Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band and the mobile dance party that is VO5. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Gaines & Wagoner at Stoughton Opera House
It’s hard to overstate the musical pedigree of Mary Gaines (vocals, cello) and Chris Wagoner (vocals, fiddle). They’ve been playing around the world, teaching and collaborating for decades, committed to pushing into new territory with every new project. At this magnificent venue, they’ll be introducing a new electrified string trio, The Diddy Wah Diddies. The show has dramatic elements, too, with an opening monologue from the “ghost of the opera house.” They’ll also play music from their most recent release, LO-FI EP No. 1, a delectable and gritty illustration of their talents. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Ugochi at Cafe Coda
Ugochi’s latest album, Love Shot, is an uplifting, spellbinding blend of African rhythms, jazz and soul, highlighted by Ugochi’s exquisite voice and poetic, evocative lyrics. This show will be a wonderful opportunity to see this brilliant, world-renowned artist in an intimate setting — as well as a chance to simply dance your cares away. Click here for more info.
Sunday: John Harbison Celebration at UW-Madison Mills Hall
Part-time Madisonian and full-time classical music superstar John Harbison celebrates his 80th year with a commission written for UW-Madison violist Sally Chisolm. The Pro Arte Quartet will perform Haydn’s “Sunrise” string quartet and Harbison’s “Four Encores for Stan,” an homage to Polish composer Stanislaw Skrowaczewski. And the world premiere of Harbison’s new “Sonata for viola and Piano” — which will also be played in London and Berlin — will finish out the memorable concert. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Trapper Schoepp, Andy Hughes, Bear in the Forest at High Noon Saloon
The song Trapper Schoepp co-wrote with Bob Dylan gets the most attention on Schoepp’s new album. Still, it’s likely Dylan would smile while listening to all 11 tracks of Primetime Illusion, the 28-year-old Milwaukeean’s fourth and most bountiful rock album yet. Click here for more info.
