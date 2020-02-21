13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 21-23)

1 of 13
Friday - Sunday: The Color Purple at Overture Center
Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple was transformed into a Broadway musical that celebrates a young black woman’s journey to self-discovery. This Tony-award winning adaptation was created by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Langston Kerman at Comedy on State
The comedian, writer and recurring actor on Insecure brings his unique mix of cynical and self-deprecating humor to Madison. Recent bits have included him urging audiences to vote Republican for the entertainment factor of seeing white people end the world, as well as making the case for visiting Medieval Times over getting married. Click here for more info.
Friday: Robert One-Man Johnson at Wil-Mar Center
Cast away images of hokey, cymbals-between-the-knees one-man bands. Johnson four-limbs his traditional American blues with guitar, high-hat cymbal, harmonica, and an incredibly deft left foot operating 12 pedals on a crazy floor piano thingamajig, the tone of which supplies bass notes. A true Wisconsin original, he’s traveled the world as a teacher and performer since the mid-1960s when he started playing in an Eau Claire coffee house. He’d be worth seeing if he played only one instrument. As it is, he’s a sum of the parts party and a chance to see one of the last of a dying breed. Click here for more info.
Friday: Star Parks at Mickey's
It’s fitting that Texans Star Parks share a home state with The Polyphonic Spree. Like that town-sized ensemble, the seven-piece Star Parks makes expansive indie rock that’s dreamy and cinematic while still being rooted in earthy folk rock. Their latest album — The New Sounds of Late Capitalism — was released Feb. 14. With Mike Adams & His Honest Weight. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Mockingbird at Overture Center
When Caitlin’s brother dies suddenly in a school shooting, it is not only a tragic loss for her family, it is terrifying for her. The 11-year-old girl, a budding artist who is on the autism spectrum, has always depended on her older brother to help her understand and move through the outside world. How will Caitlin and her community recover after this shocking act of violence? This Children’s Theater of Madison show is recommended for viewers ages 10 and up. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Distill America at Edgewater Hotel
Craft spirits and cocktails plus discussions with those in the industry and appetizers, too. More than 90 distillers will be on hand. Tickets ($65/$20 designated driver) at madison.boldtypetickets.com. Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place, 6-9 pm.
Saturday: Dead Horses at Stoughton Opera House
On their new EP, Birds, the Wisconsin-bred duo Sarah Vos and Daniel Wolff continue to unfurl their articulate and potent folk songwriting. “Birds Can Write the Chorus” starts simply, with just Vos’ resolute vocals and a guitar before the production comes in and adds layers of emotion and intrigue. With Kendra Swanson. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Ernie Watts + Corky Siegel at North Street Cabaret
Blues harmonica/keyboard player Corky Siegel, co-founder of the Siegel-Schwall Blues Band and Chamber Blues, takes the stage with saxophonist Ernie Watts for an evening of blues and jazz. Siegel has performed with everyone from Howlin’ Wolf to Seiji Ozawa and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, while Watts has blown his sax on more than 500 recordings, playing with musicians from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa. It’s anyone’s guess what they will cook up on stage. With tabla player and percussionist Kalyan Pathek. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Falling in Reverse at The Sylvee
Mixing hardcore and emo tendencies with rap is perhaps an unlikely combo, but it’s all the rage in hip-hop right now, and no one does it better than Falling in Reverse. Tackling issues like depression, anxiety and an overall lack of faith in society, the band’s songs channel the rage of the damned and degraded. With Escape the Fate, The Word Alive. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Nobunny at Crystal Corner Bar
Musically, Nobunny creates primal (and catchy as hell) garage punk. But the show itself is often an unforgettable, ultra-energetic spectacle; you haven’t lived until a sweaty dude dressed only in underwear and a rabbit mask has crowd-surfed over your head. As if that isn’t enough incentive, the bill is an all-star lineup of local punk, featuring family trio Solid Freex; incendiary quartet Fire Heads; and the solo incarnation of The Hussy’s drummer, Heather the Jerk. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Femmestival at Garver Feed Mill
It could well be the biggest gathering of female chefs and artisanal food producers ever held in the state. Women artists and DJ Femme Noir will warm up the popular Garver Feed Mill event space on a winter Sunday. And the Feb. 23 event is free (other than paying for the food). Click here for more info.
Sunday: Pork Hock Dinner at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish will have a spread of pork hocks, wieners, sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes and gravy, creamed corn and rye bread. Dessert, too. Choice of dine-in or takeout. $12 adults/$5 kids. At 1128 St. James Court (off Mills Street), 11:30 am-4:30 pm. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Tim & Eric at The Orpheum
The irreverent Adult Swim pioneers stop by Madison on the Tim and Eric Mandatory Attendance Tour! Attendees can expect surrealism, sketches, songs and Spandex from the comedy duo of Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, best known for Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories. And be sure to check out their new sitcom-style show on Adult Swim, Beef House, premiering in March. Click here for more info.
