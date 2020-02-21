13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 21-23)

×

Saturday + Sunday: Mockingbird at Overture Center

When Caitlin’s brother dies suddenly in a school shooting, it is not only a tragic loss for her family, it is terrifying for her. The 11-year-old girl, a budding artist who is on the autism spectrum, has always depended on her older brother to help her understand and move through the outside world. How will Caitlin and her community recover after this shocking act of violence? This Children’s Theater of Madison show is recommended for viewers ages 10 and up. Click here for more info.