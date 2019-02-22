15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 22-24)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: "Into the Woods" at Memorial Union-Shannon Hall
Stephen Sondheim Month continues, after Madison Opera’s acclaimed production of A Little Night Music. Now it’s all hands on deck for a joint production from University Opera and University Theatre. Into the Woods is Sondheim’s intertwining of classic fairy tales, with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and more. This production will fill the stage with 20 singer-actors and 70 musicians and backstage personnel, putting Madison’s deeply talented stage artisans through their paces.Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Trouble in Mind" at Bartell Theatre
A groundbreaking play by pioneering black playwright Alice Childress, Trouble in Mind examines race relations backstage during rehearsals of an integrated production destined for Broadway. It’s also the result of a collaboration between UW-Madison’s Department of Afro-American Studies and the Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre, with a world-famous lighting designer, Kathy A. Perkins. Read the Isthmus review here.
Friday: Winter Indulgence at Fisher King Winery
Support Dane Buy Local by attending a food and wine soirée in Verona. The event will have wines from Fisher King, cocktails from Strey Dog Mix mixers, and kombucha from Forage Kitchen, as well as hors d’oeuvres from Fuegos, Metcalfe’s Market, Liliana’s Restaurant, The Chocolate Caper and Banzo. Live music, a photo booth and giveaways, too. Tickets ($29) at tinyurl.com/danebuylocaldinner.
Friday: David Couper at A Room of One's Own
After serving as Madison’s police chief from 1972 to 1993, David Couper went to seminary and became an ordained Episcopal priest. He’s also become an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform and social justice. And he’s also a poet. His latest book, In My 80th Year, explores his days as a street cop, a U.S. Marine and a clergyman, with Couper reflecting on danger, loss, grief and joy. Click here for more info.
Friday: Alan Jackson, William Michael Morgan, Jay Bragg at Alliant Energy Center
Country Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson was one of a handful of dominant singer-songwriters to take the charts by storm in the 1990s and ‘00s. He remains one of Nashville’s best storytellers — in 2018, he became a Songwriters Hall of Fame member — and biggest stars, bringing a much-needed traditional honky tonk ethos to modern C&W. With William Michael Morgan (“I Met a Girl”), Jay Bragg. Click here for more info.
Friday: Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis at Stoughton Opera House
Linda Gail Lewis has proven an ace duo partner in the past, with both her brother (Jerry Lee) and singer-songwriter Van Morrison. Her collaboration with Robbie Fulks, the excellent 2018 Bloodshot release Wild! Wild! Wild!, may be the best of all. Fulks wrote new songs with Lewis and her storied history in mind; the results seamlessly mix rock, country and soul in a fashion befitting a Southern legend. With Scott Miller. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tippy (album release), Mr. Jackson, Cop Circles at Communication
In this sometimes solo, sometimes full-band project, Madison musician Spencer Bible masterfully evoked ’90s slacker rock for his 2016 self-titled album. Now back with another release, he’s channeling “jaguar energy” and “Yugoslavian lounge vibes.” How intriguing. With smooth crooner Mr. Jackson (the Black Gandalf!) and sad synth prince Cop Circles. Visual installations from Jeremy Nealis and Dan Fitch. Click here for more info.
Friday: Bonnie x Clyde at Liquid
Los Angeles-based EDM duo Bonnie X Clyde is a collaboration between synthpop producer Daniel Litman and vocalist/producer Paige Lopynski. The high school friends bring their breezy blend of house music and powerful pop vocals to Liquid, touring behind last year’s EP, While We’re Young, which features the moody hit single “The Unknown." Click here for more info.
Saturday: Vegan Pop-Up at Wil-Mar Center
Food cart Justveggiez will be at the Wil-Mar Center selling flesh-free entrees. Meals ($17) include one entree (gyro, reuben or drumsticks — all vegan). Fill your plate with sides, too, including chili, Caesar salad, Greek quinoa salad, fruit salad, “cheesy” potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower polonaise, and cornbread muffins. Dine in or take it to-go. More info: 608-209-5070. At 953 Jenifer St., 11:30 am-4:30 pm.
Saturday: International Festival at Overture Center
Overture brings the world to Madison for this festival celebrating cultures from all over the globe. It starts at 10 am with the haunting sounds of 12-foot-long Swiss Alphorns and a traditional Ho-Chunk welcome. Throughout the day and in every nook and cranny you’ll find food, costumes, music and dance: Middle Eastern dancing, Chinese lion dance, Brazilian capoeira, Irish stepping, Indian classical dance, Spanish guitar, Eastern European a cappella music, Sufi stories, and so much more. Plus you can participate in language lessons and a community mandala project. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Disaster Passport scores "Koyaanisqatsi" at Communication
Lots of folks got turned away the last time Disaster Passport played its live score to the mind-blowing film Koyaanisqatsi at Communication. Scored and played live by Andy Moore (banjo), Colin Crowley (banjo), Karl Christenson (omnichord and electric baritone guitar), and Luke Bassuener (percussion), it’s a weird and wonderful way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Click here for more info.
Saturday: A Wintry Mix Chamber Music Collective at First United Methodist
Women composers. Women performers. Women collaborating and sharing the joy of music. Back for its second year (in June), the LunART Festival is also hosting this concert featuring Madison chamber ensembles Black Marigold (woodwind) and Arbor Ensemble (flute, cello and piano). Both groups will perform separately, then they will mix members and instrumentation. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Young the Giant at The Sylvee
Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant has one of those voices that really fills a room. On songs like “It’s About Time” and “Crystallized,” Gadhia sounds like an arena hero of decades past. He has the kind of swagger that turns every Young the Giant show into Queen at Live Aid rather than just a tour stop in the upper Midwest. With tropical indie poppers Sure Sure. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Crankdat, Ace, Spookybro, Davilla, ELEVATD at Liquid
Producer, DJ and expert remixer Crankdat visits Madison for a night of gravity-defying beats. Christian Smith gained fame as a teenager by remixing popular songs into EDM tracks. Now he releases his own music alongside remixes. His 2018 single “Reasons To Run” is as electrifying as anything he’s done, with breakneck synth lines layered onto his own modulated vocals. With Ace, Spookybro, Davilla, ELEVATD. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Proud Parents, Steve Adamyk Band, Raging Nathans at Mickey's
Those looking for an injection of speed and sugar into the bloodstream to prepare for another work week will want to pencil in this show on the calendar. Visiting from Canada, Steve Adamyk Band is power pop at heart but plays with a lot more velocity than most. Local heroes Proud Parents feature three singers and songwriters giving their jangle an extra angle. (Both bands record for the always-reliable Dirtnap label, now based in Madison.) An extra jolt of pop punk is provided by Ohio natives The Raging Nathans. Click here for more info.
