15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 22-24)

Sunday: Proud Parents, Steve Adamyk Band, Raging Nathans at Mickey's

Those looking for an injection of speed and sugar into the bloodstream to prepare for another work week will want to pencil in this show on the calendar. Visiting from Canada, Steve Adamyk Band is power pop at heart but plays with a lot more velocity than most. Local heroes Proud Parents feature three singers and songwriters giving their jangle an extra angle. (Both bands record for the always-reliable Dirtnap label, now based in Madison.) An extra jolt of pop punk is provided by Ohio natives The Raging Nathans. Click here for more info.