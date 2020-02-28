10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 28-March 1)

1 of 10
Friday: DIAVOLO at Overture Center
A finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, the internationally renowned DIAVOLO company brings its unique blend of acrobatics, martial arts, modern dance, hip-hop and kinetic storytelling to Overture for two performances. The name of the company, founded by French-born choreographer Jacques Heim, is inspired by the Spanish word for “day,” and the Latin word for “I fly.” See the company of dancers fly through space, among oversized, architecturally based sets. Click here for more info.
Friday: 100 gecs at UW Union South-The Sett
The music of electronic duo Laura Les and Dylan Brady (aka 100 gecs) almost defies description. It’s pop music without catchiness, dance music without rhythm, rap music without cadence. On “Money Machine,” it’s almost like they took all the current trends of music — Auto-Tune and snare patterns, for example — and mashed them together in a satanic blender. It’s absolutely glorious by the way. With Tony Velour. NOTE: Free, but tickets required, and all were claimed as of press time; a standby line will be available to fill the room at 8:50 pm in the event of any unused tickets. Click here for more info.
Saturday: International Festival at Overture Center
It’s the 39th year of Madison’s International Festival. Fittingly, this year’s festival will feature 39 performing artists and groups from Dane County. The fest will begin with the longstanding tradition of the Swiss alphorns playing in the lobby and other performances move through the world: African funk, Taiwanese puppetry, a gospel choir, and traditional dances from around the world. Plan for a whole day of soaking up the diverse cultures and traditions represented in Dane County. With more than 45 food and fair trade vendors. Free and open to the public. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Linn Jennings album release at Bos Meadery
The 2018 EP Rainbows and Empty Roads featured Madison singer-songwriter Linn Jennings mostly accompanied only by guitar; her debut full-length album, What Lies Ahead, expands her musical palette with piano, percussion, cello and more of a full band sound. In either setting, her laid-back yet propulsive acoustic guitar, expressive voice and melodic folk songs lead the way. With Karen Wheelock, Melody Kate. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Malone EP release at Al Ringling Theatre (Baraboo)
UW and Wisconsin’s own singer-songwriter makes a triumphant return with a new EP in hand. On I and II, Malone practices careful, articulate and refined songwriting. On “Treehouse I,” she bestows full faith in her vocals, accompanying them with only a piano before the rest of the production comes in around the halfway mark. With Shawndell Marks, Teddy Davenport. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Tubal Cain album release at Art In
Help send Art In off in style; it has been announced that the music venue and art space will close after this most metal of bills headlined by Tubal Cain. The black metal masters unveil Summon the Mist, featuring the first recordings in their current trio incarnation. With another Madison trio, Ossuary, as well as Milwaukee doom dealers Lost Tribes of the Moon and DJ Heavy Eye. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Ethnic Heritage Ensemble at Cafe Coda
The Chicago-based Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) has produced some of the most inventive jazz artists of the past half-century, and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist/composer Kahil El’Zabar is one of the most eclectic and prolific musicians to emerge from the AACM scene. El’Zabar formed the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble in the 1970s, and while the lineup has shifted over the years, the group has performed continually since then. In addition to El’Zabar, the current version features Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on bari sax. This is the 47th consecutive year the ensemble has toured during Black History Month. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Sweet Honey in the Rock at Overture Center
The Grammy nominated ensemble is marking its 45th year of touring, bringing justice-minded music from gospel, hip-hop, jazz and soul to life with exquisite rhythms and harmonies. Here’s a note to end Black History Month from “Ella’s Song:” “Until the killing of a black man, a black mother’s son, is as important as the killing of a white man, a white mother’s son...we will not rest.” Click here for more info.
Sunday: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live at Overture Center
In the not-too-distant future, Joel Hodgson and his robot pals will yell at a movie screen. Actually, this is going to be the last tour for Hodgson, Mystery Science Theater 3000’s creator and original host! Sure, he escaped the Satellite of Love once already. Now he wants to kick back and perhaps enjoy a good movie for once? Thankfully, we’re getting one last riffing session, taking down Jean Claude Van-Damme’s No Retreat, No Surrender. Click here for more info.
Sunday: flor at UW Union South- The Sett
On their 2019 project, ley lines, the LA-based alt-poppers continue to develop their heavy, emphatic but ultimately restrained songwriting approach. On songs like the title track, the band goes big, bringing in lofty production and sweeping vocals; on tracks like “little light one,” the band goes small. This level of contrast and dexterity make for an undeniably fresh sound. With Winnetka Bowling League. Click here for more info.
