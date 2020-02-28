10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 28-March 1)

×

Saturday: Ethnic Heritage Ensemble at Cafe Coda

The Chicago-based Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) has produced some of the most inventive jazz artists of the past half-century, and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist/composer Kahil El’Zabar is one of the most eclectic and prolific musicians to emerge from the AACM scene. El’Zabar formed the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble in the 1970s, and while the lineup has shifted over the years, the group has performed continually since then. In addition to El’Zabar, the current version features Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on bari sax. This is the 47th consecutive year the ensemble has toured during Black History Month. Click here for more info.