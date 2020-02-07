13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 7-9)

×

Sunday: Dana Perry + LINE + Kat & the Hurricane at Bos Meadery

A record release show is always a milestone, but this show is triply epic. Dana Perry (of Dana & the Joanis and Imaginary Watermelon) unveils the new EP Kill the Rock Star, and its title track/lead single is a rallying call for artists to follow the muse rather than chase the fame dragon. Pop band LINE (pictured) started as a solo project of singer-songwriter Maddie Batzli, but has morphed into a full band that now appears in recorded form with the EP Choosing Sides. And Kat & the Hurricane also release a new EP, Libra, which the trio promises “will make you sad in the best possible way.” Click here for more info.