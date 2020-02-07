13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 7-9)

1 of 14
Julia Luebke
Friday - Sunday: "Indecent" at UW Memorial Union-Play Circle
Music Theatre of Madison presents the Wisconsin premiere of Indecent, by Paula Vogel. The Tony-winning musical explores the controversy surrounding Polish/Jewish playwright Sholem Asch’s work, God of Vengeance, which was produced both in Europe and the U.S. in the early 20th century. By portraying the love between a prostitute and the daughter of the brothel’s owner, the playwright and actors face obscenity charges, while fighting against censorship, homophobia and antisemitism. Click here for more info.
Dan Norman
Friday + Sunday: "Fellow Travelers" at Overture Center
At long last, senator, have you no sense of rhythm? Sen. Joseph McCarthy indeed does, and he sings (baritone), too, in Madison Opera’s story of forbidden love and American paranoia. During the Red Scare there was a lesser-known “Lavender Scare,” resulting in 5,000 suspected gay and lesbian individuals losing federal employment. This production of the 2016 opera imports the director and lead from Minnesota Opera’s 2018 show, which the St. Paul Pioneer Press praised as “groundbreaking.” Click here for more info.
Friday: Struggle Jennings at The Red Zone
The grandson of music legend Waylon Jennings, Struggle Jennings has forged his own path by creating a special blend of country and hip-hop. His big hit, “Fall in the Fall” starts out like a normal rootsy song, with Jennings’ twangy Nashville voice and guitar. Suddenly, it opens up, the beat comes in, and he begins rapping. It’s an unlikely combo, but it works because of Jennings’ deft cadences and incisive lyricism. With Tha Mid City Kid, TRM3, Kujo. Click here for more info.
Travis Magee
Friday + Saturday: Faculty Concert 2020 at UW Lathrop Hall
UW-Madison’s dance department presents its annual faculty concert, featuring excerpts from guest artist Seán Curran’s “Social Discourse.” Acclaimed choreographer Curran, a Bessie award-winning dancer who performed with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company and was an original NYC cast member of STOMP!, is chair of the dance department at New York University. UW faculty members contributing to the program are Duane Lee Holland, Jin-Wen Yu, Marlene Skog and Chris Walker. The faculty concert always provides a satisfying sampling of the creativity of faculty members and the talent of the department’s students. Click here for more info.
Friday: GG Magree at Liquid
Breaking the mold of EDM DJs, this Australian artist does not just produce epic future bass grooves but also provides vocals on her own tracks. The result is a thematic cohesion between the sound and the lyrics, making the valleys lower and the peaks even higher. On tracks like “I Wanna Lose You,” she also sneaks CHRVCHES-esque synth pop into the mix. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Wild Rumpus Circus at Goodman Center
Stilt dancers, clowns and aerialists, oh my! Local, all-ages circus stars from the Wild Rumpus Circus are coming together to perform their 12th Winter Circus. Performers both seasoned and new will weave an entertaining story with the help of jugglers, wire walkers, acrobats and so much more. Directed by international professionals Jacob Mills and Marcia Miquelon. All proceeds go to the Wild Rumpus Circus Scholarship fund, which helps financially challenged families study circus arts. Click here for more info.
Jeremy Potter
Saturday: Read(y) to Wear at Madison Concourse Hotel
Fashion shows are relatively rare in Madison, but here’s one that’s all about creative collaboration for a cause. Thirteen teams from local nonprofits and businesses will follow the theme “Journey in Time” in a design competition at this fourth annual fundraiser for the Madison Reading Project. Watch as models of all ages strut the runway in creative costumes that incorporate paper and relate to historical fiction, steampunk, time travel and space travel. The money raised goes toward delivering culturally and linguistically diverse reading programs and providing free books to underserved children. Hosted by local personality and expert emcee John Urban and Madison Reading Project founder Rowan Childs. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Hip Hop for Freedom/Liberation Music at Art In
This fundraiser, hosted by Cal Smith, aims to gather bail money for folks who can’t get themselves out of our local county clink — and it’s likely to be one of the last rap shows at Art In before the venue closes its doors for good later this month. The varied rap styles of Rob Dz (pictured), K.I.L.O., and Lil Guillotine will fuse with Jay Leebra, Marcus Porter and others to support the Free the 350 Bail Fund. Donations of $10 or more are suggested. Click here for more info.
Christine T. Nguyen
Saturday: Blackout Improv at Robina Courtyard
Minneapolis’ Blackout Improv troupe describes itself as a mix of spontaneous comedy, music, spoken word and social justice. The all-black troupe seeks to provide people of color more opportunities to perform and encourages authentic voices on stage. The group will perform a comedy show “fueled by live audience feedback.” Madison DJs Bruno Zaire & Bruce Blaq will be mixing samples of comedy, rap and soul before, during and after the show. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few at Cafe Coda
The Chicago phenom’s return to Madison rates as a “can’t miss” show for jazz fans. The 21-year-old sax player has an encyclopedic grasp of jazz traditions and a staggering ability to uncoil long, thoughtful solos. When he played Coda last October, Hanah Jon Taylor, the club’s owner and an avant-garde reed hero in his own right, joined Collier for a spirited finale that ended with him embracing the young player and affirming what everyone present had to be thinking: “Here comes the future!” Click here for more info.
Lindsey Rothrock
Sunday: Dana Perry + LINE + Kat & the Hurricane at Bos Meadery
A record release show is always a milestone, but this show is triply epic. Dana Perry (of Dana & the Joanis and Imaginary Watermelon) unveils the new EP Kill the Rock Star, and its title track/lead single is a rallying call for artists to follow the muse rather than chase the fame dragon. Pop band LINE (pictured) started as a solo project of singer-songwriter Maddie Batzli, but has morphed into a full band that now appears in recorded form with the EP Choosing Sides. And Kat & the Hurricane also release a new EP, Libra, which the trio promises “will make you sad in the best possible way.” Click here for more info.
Sunday: Love on Atwood at Threshold
After a week of songwriting, recording and performing at a songwriter fest in Sturgeon Bay, Josh Harty and other participants take the stage in Madison. They will perform songs that celebrate love’s flame and mourn it after the flame is extinguished. Joining Harty are songwriters Barret Tasky, Leilani Diaz, Claire Kelly and Feathered Mason. The always-welcoming Threshold invites people to enjoy a beverage or a snack and hang out and meet each other before and after the show. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Frail Body at Communication
Three Midwestern screamo/metal-adjacent acts converge for an evening that showcases the full breadth of the genre. Opening are locals ghostar, whose post-rock involves intricate guitar work and elements of shoegaze. Milwaukee’s Snag follows, brandishing clawing, atmospheric rock to manifest climate crisis anxiety. Finally, Frail Body of Rockford, Illinois, follows up on a 2019 debut, A Brief Memoriam. Click here for more info.
