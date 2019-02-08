12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 8-10)

1 of 13
Shawn Harper
Friday - Sunday: Kanopy Dance's "Devil's Night" at Overture Center
Billed as “an apocalyptic vision in heavy metal,” Kanopy’s latest production features the company’s superb dancers taking the stage for a thrilling night of glam dance. For this show, the company is introducing a new member, Richard Oaxaca, who plays “Puppetmaster.” Oaxaca was once named “America’s No. 1 Male Cheerleader,” and has a vast resume of circus performing and modern dance, including appearing in the Next at Graham Studio Series in New York City. Click here for more info.
James Gill
Friday + Sunday: "A Little Night Music" at Overture Center
The Madison Opera presents Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, which features the lovely hit, “Send in the Clowns.” The operetta takes us to Sweden at the turn of the 20th century and follows a series of romances, told in beautiful waltzes with lyrics almost universally hailed as refreshingly witty and subtle. Click here for more info.
Friday: Trevor Noah at Alliant Energy Center
He managed to pull off the difficult feat of replacing beloved Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2015, a role at which he shortly proved completely at home. That’s proof enough that stand-up and television host Trevor Noah can do just about anything he wants, including writing a critically acclaimed best-seller (Born a Crime), and shepherding shows by fellow Daily Show correspondents Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. This winter he’s taking to the road for the “Loud and Clear” stand-up tour. Click here for more info.
Friday: Luca Lush, Montell2099 and more at Liquid
Brooklyn based DJ and electronic music producer Luca Lush, aka Wolfgang Robinowitz, is known for his intense pop song remixes. His latest release, 2018’s “Another Life” single, fuses an intricate melody with heavy, booming bass undertones. Robinowitz is joined by fellow EDM producer Montell2099, and a slew of Wisconsin-based DJs, including Trini, dreambay., Hunter Caroll, P.R. Cottontail, Scurler and Slag. Click here for more info.
Judith Davidoff
Saturday: Muriel Simms at Central Library
Seeking a better life, David Simms moved his wife and children from Missouri to Madison in 1934. His youngest daughter, Muriel, was born and raised in Madison. Muriel grew up knowing the important contributions Madison’s black pioneers made to the city — contributions that were often not acknowledged in the papers or history books. In 2003, she decided it was time to take down the stories she could. Her collection of oral histories — Settlin’: Stories of Madison’s Early African American Families — was recently published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. Click here for more info.
Rafael Rios
Saturday: Bas, Rexx Life Raj, Innanet James, Correy C at Majestic
The Queens rapper is on tour for his 2018 LP, Milky Way. Too many emcees these days rely on gimmicks or modulations, but Bas bases his sound solely in bars and beats. A prime example on Milky Way is “Tribe,” wherein Bas and featured rapper J Cole take turns bouncing rhymes off the song’s snare pattern and riding the production’s guitar lick into the sunset. With Rexx Life Raj, Innanet James, Correy C. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Claudia Schmidt & Dean Magraw at North Street Cabaret
Two lauded folk talents combine their efforts for a night of reveries. Schmidt, a Michigander, and Dean Magraw, a Minnesotan, each capture the beauty of the Midwest in their respective takes on acoustic music. Schmidt has spent upwards of four decades honing traditionalist folk and her dynamic vocals, dulcimer and 12-string guitar, whereas Magraw is more keen to experiment with genre on his acoustic guitar. Their talents combined should make for an enthralling evening of music. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Joe Polilcastro Trio at Cafe Coda
This fantastic jazz trio has played for President Barack Obama, and now they’re headed to Willy Street. Policastro, a playful yet intense bassist, creates intricately arranged jazz masterpieces with nimble guitarist Dave Miller and sensitive and innovative drummer Mikel Avery. Their newest album, Nothing Here Belongs, showcases stunning original compositions and offbeat arrangements of songs by Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads and Santo & Johnny. Click here for more info.
Isthmus Pick: Klack, Nevada Hardware, DJs Koob, Eurotic at Crucible
Formed in 2017 by locals Eric Oehler and Matt Fanale, Klack has quickly become one of the most intriguing acts in town. Their recently released EP, Introducing the 1984 Renault Car, pairs funky rhythms with analogic melodies and tops them with eclectic lyrics and vocal samples. The best song on the six tracks is the quietly dissident “The Revolution Will Be Synthesized.” Across its five minutes, Klack takes listeners on a journey through a sonic battleground. With Nevada Hardware, DJs Koob and Eurotic. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Local Brewery Class of 2018 at Giant Jones Brewing Co.
Meet new craft brewers that launched in the Madison-area last year — and taste their sudsy creations. The 2018 class includes Giant Jones Brewing Company and Working Draft Beer Company from Madison, Cercis Brewing Company from Columbus, Full Mile Beer Company and Right Bauer from Sun Prairie, and Sunshine Brewing Company from Lake Mills. “Taster” sizes are $1, pours are $5. Click here for more info.
Sunday: United Way Bluegrass Benefit at Barrymore
This mid-day, family-friendly concert features a whole slew of fun, local bluegrass, including performances by Sortin' the Mail, The Old Tin Can String Band (pictured), Dave Landau, Madfiddle & Highway 151, and Squirrel Gravy. All proceeds will go directly to the United Way of Dane County. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Marty Friedman, Immortal Guardian, Lords of the Trident at High Noon Saloon
Metal guitarist extraordinaire Marty Friedman, who played on all five albums Megadeth released in the ‘90s, brings his brand of “feel-good aggression” for an evening of instrumental headbanging prowess. If Friedman’s new album, One Bad M.F. Live!!, recorded in Mexico City last year, is any indication, the dude will blow the High Noon’s roof sky high. Immortal Guardian, a power-metal band from Atlanta, and Madison’s own Lords of the Trident — self-proclaimed as the “most metal band on earth” yet who cheekily just released an acoustic album titled Pull the Plug — will open the all-ages show. Click here for more info.
