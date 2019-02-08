12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Feb. 8-10)

×

Saturday: Muriel Simms at Central Library

Seeking a better life, David Simms moved his wife and children from Missouri to Madison in 1934. His youngest daughter, Muriel, was born and raised in Madison. Muriel grew up knowing the important contributions Madison’s black pioneers made to the city — contributions that were often not acknowledged in the papers or history books. In 2003, she decided it was time to take down the stories she could. Her collection of oral histories — Settlin’: Stories of Madison’s Early African American Families — was recently published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. Click here for more info.