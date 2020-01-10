10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 10-12)

1 of 10
Friday: Overture Galleries Winter Reception
Artists of color dominate Galleries I, II and III at Overture Center, some of the most under-appreciated artistic spaces in Madison. Seven artists explore three themes in the three floors of exhibits, which run through March 1. In Gallery I’s The Space Between, artists Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell create abstract and surrealistic views, respectively, of their surrounding environments. In Gallery II, Human Identity Portrait Stories, Natalie Ergas, Yongchul Kwon and Jerry Jordan offer studies of humanity; Kwon’s sculpture is particularly compelling. In Gallery III, artists Kasandra Palmer and Justin Parks use expressive abstract imagery in Sleepwalk. Click here for more info.
Friday: Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits Opening Reception
Three new and very different exhibits kick off the new year at the Stoughton gallery. Ceramist Delores Fortuna, from Galena, Illinois, opens Form and Surface: The Convergence Series, featuring sculptural and functional ceramics and stoneware that delves into the physicality of glaze, using her own formulations. Thaw: The Group Show features work by 11 artists exploring the endless cycle of thawing and freezing through various media and art forms. In No. 5, glass artist Richard Jones, who ran Studio Paran for many years, explores the spaciousness of uncertainty, utilizing multi-media, objects and imagery to explore the concepts of death and derangement in art forms that have a smaller carbon footprint than his former practice. On display through Feb. 28. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: You Name It: The Musical at Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre
Fifteen years after the work premiered, You Name It: The Musical is coming back to Encore Studio’s stage, featuring several new songs. Founded in 2000, Encore is one of very few professional theater companies in the U.S. for people with disabilities. In keeping with the company’s mission, the original rock musical focuses on a program director who works with people with disabilities. Her tumultuous work life is further complicated by rocky relationships with her mother and sister, a new love interest, and thoughts of her upcoming 40th birthday. Click here for more info.
Friday: Wisconsin Metal Fest at High Noon Saloon
Prepare to bang your head to a cacophony of brutal riffs and guttural growls at this annual homage to Wisconsin’s metal scene. The 2020 lineup features locals Casket Robbery, Disappearance, Disgunt and Warbastard, and Green Bay’s Micawber, all of which will have your ears bleeding and your face melting in a sweet, sludgy swirl of sonic excess. Click here for more info.
Friday: Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest at Majestic
Lots of young-gun bluegrass bands like to disavow tradition and claim innovation. Few pull it off like Fireside Collective (pictured) out of Asheville, North Carolina. Together for five years, the quintet broke out after winning the annual band contest at the 2016 Merlefest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Bluegrass freaks will look for the festival’s emcee, the turbo-charged leader of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Adam Greuel, to join the Collective for a couple of tunes. Wisconsin new-grass ambassadors Chicken Wire Empire will also throw down. With Barbaro and Dig. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Men are from Mars/Women are from Venus at Overture Center
Are men and women really so different when it comes to love, sex and relationships? If you asked author, lecturer and self-proclaimed relationship specialist John Gray, he would say “yes.” Gray wrote the bestselling book, Men Are from Mars/Women Are from Venus, which claims that the differences in how partners communicate and keep score prevent many couples from living happily ever after. In this Off Broadway, one-man comedy show, Amadeo Fusca explores how John Gray’s philosophies changed his approach to romance and helped him decipher what his wife is really saying. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Oakwood Chamber Players at Oakwood Village
Now in its 35th season, the classical ensemble performs works both familiar and not, by Mozart, Stravinsky and lesser known composers from England (Cecilia McDowall), France (Jean Françaix) and America (Kenji Bunch). The sextet’s current lineup includes Anne Aley, horn; Nancy Mackenzie, clarinet; Elspeth Stalter-Clouse, violin; Maggie Darby Townsend, cello; Marilyn Chohany, flute; and Amanda King Szczys, bassoon. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wisconsin Blues Fest at Majestic
FPC Live’s winter series adds a special element to its local blues showcase: This concert will benefit the Madison Blues Society. An excellent cross-section of hard-working local performers includes Chicago-styled Madtown Mannish Boys; Stackhouse, featuring young guitar whiz Xavier Lynn (pictured); old-timey hokum master Boo Mullarky; and blues-tinged rockers The Family Business and Kelsey Miles. Click here for more info.
Saturday: XaeboR at Liquid
On his newest single “Pump This,” the San Diego producer and DJ expands on his industrialized dubstep sound. Released just before the new year, the single begins with screeching synths and percussion that quickly build into a heart-stopping drop. On this track and many others, XaeboR demonstrates a knack for dubstep songs that are both aggressive in their danceability and intriguing in their arrangements. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Benny Benack III at Cafe Coda
Hailing from New York, this jazz artist is a true triple threat of succulent trumpet playing, silky vocals and compositional prowess. On the song “Irrepressible,” Benack III harks back to the roaring ’20s, with lyrics about falling head over heels in love, a lounge-y arrangement, and exultant trumpet soloing. Click here for more info.
