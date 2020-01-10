10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 10-12)

×

Friday: Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits Opening Reception

Three new and very different exhibits kick off the new year at the Stoughton gallery. Ceramist Delores Fortuna, from Galena, Illinois, opens Form and Surface: The Convergence Series, featuring sculptural and functional ceramics and stoneware that delves into the physicality of glaze, using her own formulations. Thaw: The Group Show features work by 11 artists exploring the endless cycle of thawing and freezing through various media and art forms. In No. 5, glass artist Richard Jones, who ran Studio Paran for many years, explores the spaciousness of uncertainty, utilizing multi-media, objects and imagery to explore the concepts of death and derangement in art forms that have a smaller carbon footprint than his former practice. On display through Feb. 28. Click here for more info.