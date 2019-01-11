13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 11-13)

×

Friday: Overture Galleries Winter Reception

Works by female artists and rock painters will populate displays in the Overture galleries, which occupy entry hallways to the Capitol Theater on the first, second and third floors. In Gallery I, What We Inherit: Remnants of Light and Space, the whimsical portraits of Angélica Contreras (pictured) and neo-Impressionism of Ellen Reynolds Hall, captures a variety of emotional expressions expressed in oil. In Gallery II, Strata offers a contrast in the mixed-media works of Hannah O’Hare Bennett and Gabrielle Raye Cordes. Gallery III’s Painted Stones gives a variety of artists old and young the chance to display stones, known as “Kindness Rocks,” often left in public places as messages for strangers and passersby. Starting Jan. 11, visitors are invited to leave and find painted stones in Gallery III and throughout Overture Center in support of the exhibit. Click here for more info.