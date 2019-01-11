13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 11-13)

1 of 14
Friday - Sunday: "Finding Neverland" at Overture Center
Not every screen-to-stage musical succeeds, but Finding Neverland is an example of a story that turns to magic every medium. It’s based on the Academy Award-winning film and the play, The Man Who Was Peter Pan, and it tells the story of Peter Pan author, J.M. Barrie, and the family that inspired the story of “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” It has a Broadway pedigree a mile long, plus flying performers ... and a dog! (trained by Tony Award honoree Bill Berloni). Click here for more info.
2 of 14
Friday + Saturday: Ian Edwards at Comedy on State
Ian Edwards has written or consulted for many favorite recent TV shows (Black-ish, The Boondocks, Two Broke Girls, SNL), hosted a couple podcasts, and acted in acclaimed independent films such as Tangerine. And, somehow, still found time to develop his biting, off-kilter observational stand-up (as well as film a pair of December shows for a forthcoming Comedy Central special). With Kellye Howard, Anthony Siraguse. Click here for more info.
3 of 14
KelsyAnne Schoenhaar
Friday + Saturday: "The Green Room" at Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre
Encore Studio for the Performing Arts, the nation’s only professional theater company for people with disabilities, presents a series of farcical shorts exploring the complicated world that forms behind the scenes of theater productions. Written specifically for Encore’s diverse cast by artistic director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Wendy Prosise, the show is bound to delight and shock. Not for children, due to sex, drugs and profanity. Click here for more info.
4 of 14
Maureen Janson Heintz
Friday + Saturday: Beautiful View at Arts + Literature Laboratory
In this series of monologues written and directed by Maureen Janson and set to a composition by Mark Wurzelbacher, actors take on the roles of individuals — ranging from a child of ailing parents to an Irish immigrant — ruminating poetically on their lives as the moon waxes or wanes above them. This constellation of monologues should offer insight into the moon and the things that connect people through time and space. Click here for more info.
5 of 14
Angélica Contreras
Friday: Overture Galleries Winter Reception
Works by female artists and rock painters will populate displays in the Overture galleries, which occupy entry hallways to the Capitol Theater on the first, second and third floors. In Gallery I, What We Inherit: Remnants of Light and Space, the whimsical portraits of Angélica Contreras (pictured) and neo-Impressionism of Ellen Reynolds Hall, captures a variety of emotional expressions expressed in oil. In Gallery II, Strata offers a contrast in the mixed-media works of Hannah O’Hare Bennett and Gabrielle Raye Cordes. Gallery III’s Painted Stones gives a variety of artists old and young the chance to display stones, known as “Kindness Rocks,” often left in public places as messages for strangers and passersby. Starting Jan. 11, visitors are invited to leave and find painted stones in Gallery III and throughout Overture Center in support of the exhibit. Click here for more info.
6 of 14
Friday: Wisconsin Funk Fest at Majestic
A night of pizazz to heat up the heart of Wisconsin’s winter. The headliner, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band (pictured), is a Madison original, but on songs like “Mojito” it feels like they’re marching down Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The lone out-of-state band is the Twin Cities’ Nooky Jones, a six-piece that blends the quirks of neo-soul with the sincerity of ‘70s-era soul. Also appearing: Rare Element, Wurk and DJ Phil Money. Click here for more info.
7 of 14
Robin Shepard
Saturday: Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest Preview at Metcalfe's
Enjoy free samples of Door County Brewing Co. beers, and cheese from local producers. There will also be an in-store raffle for a pair of VIP tickets — which are sold out — to the Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 19. At Metcalfe’s Hilldale and West Towne locations, 726 N. Midvale Blvd. and 7455 Mineral Point Road, noon-2 pm.
8 of 14
Saturday: Broadway Tails at Monroe Arts Center
This one is worth a road trip! If you see an animal on stage or on screen, chances are that creature was trained by Bill Berloni. Berloni and his wife live on a Connecticut farm with a menagerie of dogs and cats (all rescues), horses, donkeys, pigs, cows, sheep, goats and chickens. Berloni will share stories of rescued animals finding their way from shelters to Hollywood and Broadway in a fundraiser for the Green County Humane Society. One of Bill’s dogs, Sammy, is playing a role in the touring production of Finding Neverland, onstage through Jan. 13 at Overture. Click here for more info.
9 of 14
Things to Do is sponsored by The Century House
Visit The Century House, on University Avenue in Madison or at centuryhouseinc.com.
10 of 14
Ben Vogel
Saturday: Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest at Majestic
Part of Majestic’s series, Hip-Hop Fest features a slew of emcees based in Madison. It’s hosted by musician and activist Rob Dz and headlined by local wunderkind Trapo (pictured). With performances by hip-hop/funk band Bird’s Eye, and artists Lucien Parker, CRASHprez, Sincere Life, Chris Jewson, Broadway Muse and DJ Pain 1. Click here for more info.
11 of 14
Danny Hicks
Saturday: Gentle Brontosaurus, Howler, German Art Students at Mickey's
Judging by the promo for this show, the long-running rock smarties German Art Students appear to be holding down the end of the night shift at Mickey’s; however, all of the bands are headlining-worthy, so get there on time. In addition to GAS’s earworms, enjoy flavors of rock both dark (the stripped-down, slightly ominous Howler, featuring guitarist Wendy Schneider and drummer Joe Bernstein) and light (sweet jangle-pop quintet Gentle Brontosaurus). Click here for more info.
12 of 14
Sunday: "Super Storm" at Madison Opera Center
This original collaboration by Opera for the Young and Madison Opera should quickly wash away any notion that opera is reserved for stuffy halls filled with petticoats and miniature binoculars. Centering around four vocalists caught in a massive storm, this story tells of everyday people rising up in the face of extraordinary circumstances. For added cuteness, the production will also feature local kids playing stray cats and dogs. Click here for more info.
13 of 14
Sunday: Meat Pop-Up at Karben4
Karben4 Brewing hosts Fischer Family Farm for a pop-up sale on locally sourced meats. The Cambria farm offers a variety of beef and pork cuts as well as whole chickens and free-range eggs. Beer will be on hand, too. At 3698 Kinsman Blvd., noon-3 pm.
14 of 14
Sunday: Hits & Giggles Showcase at Whiskey Jack's
A stand-up comedy showcase of local funny people features headliner Nick Hart, whose joke about green onions and scallions made him Madison’s funniest comic in 2017 and took him all the way to Conan. Also featured are Allie Lindsay, Deon Green, and Alan Talaga. Any of the comics may whip out marijuana-themed jokes at this high-concept cannabis reform fundraiser, hosted by activist group NORML. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.