12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 17-19)

Friday - Monday: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events
The annual celebration of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader includes the official state ceremony at the Capitol. Hosted by Wisconsin Public Radio host Jonathan Overby, the event features a keynote by University of Illinois professor of music Ollie Watts Davis, and performances by the MLK Women’s Mass Choir, Fall Gospel Fest Choir and SistaStrings. The Madison/Dane County event at Overture kicks off with freedom songs at 5 pm and a program at 6 pm with a keynote by activist and sociologist Joyce Ann Ladner. The King Coalition and other organizations host more events beginning on Friday, Jan. 17; for schedule: facebook.com/kingcoalition. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Madison FemFest
Madison FemFest returns to amplify and empower women and LGBTQIA+ artists with 11 local and regional acts including Gentle Brontosaurus, 4th Curtis, Zed Kenzo (pictured), DUSK, Proud Parents and Gender Confetti. There will also be how-to workshops by and for performers at Communication on Saturday afternoon. All proceeds from Madison FemFest go to Willma’s Fund, an organization that provides assistance to homeless LGBTQ persons in Dane County. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain at The Core
Remember the Hugh Grant movie from the mid-’90s, The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain? It’s the quirky story of Welsh villagers circa 1917 who are very proud of their nearby mountain. Except when a British cartographer measures it, the peak technically only amounts to a hill. This odd little story of community pride and identity has been adapted into a musical by local writer Frank X. Sommers. See a staged reading of the Celtic-inspired musical sponsored by Capital City Theatre. Click here for more info.
Friday: Creative Life on the Spectrum Reception at Overture Center
The work of professional artists who live and work on the autism spectrum will be featured in this one-of-a-kind exhibit. Adult artists with disabilities from ArtWorking, a nonprofit organization devoted to arts therapy, and youth artists from CI Pediatric Therapy Centers and Achieving Collaborative Treatment, will showcase work in a variety of media. The exhibit, which runs through March 1, is being held to support Children’s Theater of Madison’s production of Mockingbird, a play opening in February about a child with autism, with a young actor on the spectrum playing the lead role. Click here for more info.
Friday: 96.3 Star Country Future Stars + Guitars at Barrymore
Madison’s station for country jams, 96.3, returns with its yearly showcase of the genre’s best and brightest. Matt Stell is a former college basketball player with a golden voice. Songs like his hit “Prayed For You” are laden with emotion. Another act to catch is Ingrid Andress, who excels at stirring ballads like “More Hearts Than Mine.” With Jameson Rodgers, Morgan Evans, Teddy Robb. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Madison Ballet's "Inside Out" at Bartell Theatre
Madison Ballet’s latest showcase features works by local dancers and choreographers, including standouts Rachelle Butler and Tom Mattingly. The Bartell’s 200-seat Drury stage is an ideal venue to experience the artistry and athleticism of some of the city’s finest dancers. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest at Alliant Energy Center
It’s not just beer, even though there will be some 130 breweries pouring at the 11th annual Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest. It’s not just cheese, either, though there will be cubes and slices and spreads. There’s also Piano Fondue dueling pianos, silent disco, live cheese carving, beer and cheese pairing classes, a crash course in hops, and even more food sampling. Six area food carts and restaurants will be selling food. And as always there’s the chance to meet your favorite brewer! Remember, there’s no such thing as a dumb question. As with all Isthmus events, this festival supports local, independent journalism. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at The Winnebago
Combining a rich blend of American genres like soul, jazz, R&B and rock, this trio of a guitarist, drummer and organist weaves together tracks that are alternately smooth and explosive. Tracks like the title song off the trio’s 2018 album, Close but No Cigar, are filled with delicious grooves and expressive organ licks and guitar riffs. Click here for more info.
Saturday: MadFest Juggling Extravaganza at Barrymore
Saturday evening's MadFest Juggling Extravaganza features international performers, local superstars and many others taking over the Barrymore stage. For those who would like to participate in juggling activities rather than just watch the pros, get thee to O'Keeffe Middle School or Madison Circus Space from Friday to Sunday for open juggling and workshops. More info: madjugglers.com.
Saturday: Madison Roller Derby at Alliant Energy Center
Madison Roller Derby kicks off its 16th season with a sweet double header. Kicking off the night will be the Reservoir Dolls against the Vaudeville Vixens. Halftime features a peek into Madison Roller Derby's future with a Mad Calves Junior Roller Derby exhibition. Closing out this jam-packed night of derby delight will be the Quad Squad taking on defending champs Unholy Rollers. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Nuestro Mundo, and the after party will be held at Giant Jones Brewery. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wisconsin Hard Rock Fest at High Noon Saloon
The state’s hard rock scene is alive and kicking and — as this five-band showcase will prove — often veers into heavy metal territory. The eclectic lineup features Madison’s big-league veterans Last Crack (pictured, who early on recorded for Roadrunner Records at Prince’s Paisley Park and were in rotation on MTV’s Headbangers Ball), Janesville’s in-your-face Revolution-X, and Wausau’s self-proclaimed “death blues saviors” 20 Watt Tombstone. Two other Madison bands also will perform: power trio 7 Seasons Deep and “cathartic metal” duo Birth of Tragedy. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The Wisco's Annual Chili Contest
Dust off that crock pot, it’s time for The Wisco’s annual chili contest. The bar will be accepting chili submissions starting at 2 pm. It’s $5 to taste the chilis. The cook-off’s grand champ will receive a cash prize. Second and third place entries will receive Wisco gift cards. Winners will be announced at 5 pm. At 852 Williamson St., 2-5 pm.
