12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 17-19)

×

Saturday: Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest at Alliant Energy Center

It’s not just beer, even though there will be some 130 breweries pouring at the 11th annual Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest. It’s not just cheese, either, though there will be cubes and slices and spreads. There’s also Piano Fondue dueling pianos, silent disco, live cheese carving, beer and cheese pairing classes, a crash course in hops, and even more food sampling. Six area food carts and restaurants will be selling food. And as always there’s the chance to meet your favorite brewer! Remember, there’s no such thing as a dumb question. As with all Isthmus events, this festival supports local, independent journalism. Click here for more info.