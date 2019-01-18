14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 18-20)

×

Friday - Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events

The King Coalition and folks around Madison will gather to celebrate the late civil rights leader’s life and legacy. The weekend kicks off with a free community dinner on Friday at Gordon Commons, 4:30-7:30 pm. On Monday, this year’s keynote speaker in the Capitol Rotunda is Rita Coburn Whack, an award-winning director and writer (Oprah). The evening event at the Overture Center features a keynote from Cheryl Brown Henderson, an activist and founding president of the Brown Board For Educational Excellence and daughter of the originator of the crucial Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit. Both events feature gospel music, and they are just the tip of the iceberg of the weekend’s inspiring and inclusive events. Click here for more info.