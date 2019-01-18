14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 18-20)

1 of 14
Friday - Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events
The King Coalition and folks around Madison will gather to celebrate the late civil rights leader’s life and legacy. The weekend kicks off with a free community dinner on Friday at Gordon Commons, 4:30-7:30 pm. On Monday, this year’s keynote speaker in the Capitol Rotunda is Rita Coburn Whack, an award-winning director and writer (Oprah). The evening event at the Overture Center features a keynote from Cheryl Brown Henderson, an activist and founding president of the Brown Board For Educational Excellence and daughter of the originator of the crucial Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit. Both events feature gospel music, and they are just the tip of the iceberg of the weekend’s inspiring and inclusive events. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Heisenberg" at Overture Center
Written by Simon Stephens, the author of 2003’s best-seller The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, this play was chosen as a New York Times critic’s pick when it debuted. Forward Theater Company’s production is directed by Laura Gordon and features American Players Theatre stalwarts Colleen Madden and James Pickering as a mismatched couple whose life is transformed by a kiss. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Tim Dillon at Comedy on State
Podcast host, satirical Manhattan tour bus guide and New York comedian Tim Dillon headlines Comedy on State. Named one of Rolling Stone’s “Ten Comics You Need to Know” Dillon jokes about how everyone under 23 has a fake job as an Instagram filter and is known for claiming to be Trump’s gross offspring, “Titan Trump.” Click here for more info.
Friday: Increase the Peace at Warner Park Rec Center
Join your neighbors for an evening of community healing and anti-violence. Come for as much of the evening as you can. There will be a meal, childcare, painting for all-ages and guided conversations. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tyler Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny, Travis Denning, Jon Langston at Barrymore Theater
Madison radio station 96.3 highlights picks for the best new artists in country music. Though each is certainly one to watch, the highlight of the night may be Mitchell Tenpenny (pictured) of Nashville. Like Kacey Musgraves, Tenpenny tackles country music in a new way. His biggest song, “Drunk Me,” features his rueful and husky vocals, sweeping Phil Collins-esque drums, and Alanis Morissette-like keys to create something undeniably Americana, but also so much more. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Free Fishing Weekend
Free Fishing Weekend gives newcomers of all ages a chance to try ice fishing without a license. Almost all waters in the state are included. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madfest Juggling Extravaganza at The Barrymore
How crazy is it to live in an town that has sold out a juggling extravaganza for 46 years? Don't tarry: Get your tickets now for the 47th annual Madfest Juggling Extravaganza. Expect daring feats, music, comedy and lots of balls. There will also be other juggling events throughout the weekend at O'Keefe Middle School and Madison Circus Space. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest at Alliant Energy Center
Celebrating the 10th edition of Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest is gonna be gouda. More than 100 breweries from around the state (and beyond) bring lagers, ales, cider and other delights to try. Samples from scores of Wisconsin cheesemakers and food vendors will also be available. New this year is a giant Wisconsin cheese board that holds more than 1,000 pounds of cheese. Piano Fondue’s dueling pianos will set the musical mood, and there will be lots of other fun activities as well (silent disco, anyone?). Like all Isthmus events, this festival supports local, independent journalism. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Solid Freex, Sex Scenes, Dogs in Ecstacy, Twelves at Communication
Twelves, we hardly knew ye. The quartet has announced this is their final show, so come out and let them scramble your brain with one more dose of shiv-edged rock deconstruction (note: they are playing first). This bill is custom-designed for high energy all night long and also features frenetic trio Solid Freex, fast and furious Milwaukeeans Sex Scenes, and the Madison debut of Brew City cult pop-rock smart-alecks Dogs in Ecstasy. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest (Round 2) at Majestic
Part of Majestic’s Wisconsin music series, the second half of Bluegrass Fest features country, roots, and bluegrass bands from around our state. Headlining is Eau Claire’s Them Coulee Boys with their twangy folk rock, featured along with dense Americana from Madison’s WheelHouse. With Feed the Dog, Chicken Wire Empire and Monsters of Grass. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Vanishing Kids (album release), Tubal Cain, Cave Curse at Crystal Corner
Celebrate the release of Madison quartet Vanishing Kids’ latest album, out now worldwide via the prolific Finnish label Svart. (That’s a reliable marque for metal listeners, but never fear, VK fans: while still heavy, they haven’t become a doom metal band.) Heavy Dreamer features a killer set of their atmospheric, psychedelic visions, which should be even more immersive and hypnotic in a live setting. An excellent evening also includes metal duo Tubal Cain and synth punkers Cave Curse. Click here for more info.
Sunday: "Beyond the Score" at Overture Center
The Madison Symphony Orchestra presents Felix Mendelssohn’s magnificent Symphony No. 4, aka the Italian Symphony, inspired by his travels. The first half will feature a multimedia dive into the 19th-century composer’s work, with letters, live actors and a history lesson that will illuminate the ideas behind the music to newcomers while broadening the depth for classical veterans. Led by director John DeMain. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Con Davison, Penny Seller, Hemma at Communication
Indie rocker Connor Davison veers off from touring with Bad Bad Hats to deliver his own slick jams, combining acoustic elements with bright electric guitars and synths. Fellow Twin-City-based musician (by way of Eau Claire) Hemma brings a country sound and haunting vocals, while Penny Seller represents Madison with jangly pop-rock. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Randy Bachman at Barrymore Theater
Guitarist and songwriter Randy Bachman was a founder of two of the biggest rock bands to explode out of Canada during the classic rock era: The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. On this tour, he’s playing songs from those bands as well as music from his 2018 solo album, By George — By Bachman. The George referenced is Harrison, one of Bachman’s major guitar influences, and Bachman puts his own stamp on classic songs by the former Beatle. Click here for more info.
