14 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 24-26)

Friday - Sunday: "Every Brilliant Thing" at Overture Center
American Players Theatre core company member David Daniel helms this critically acclaimed one-man show that asks the audience to help come up with a list of “brilliant things” that make life worth living. The narrator makes a similar list as a young boy, after his mother attempts suicide. He continues adding to the collection as he grows up. Forward Theater rearranges the Playhouse and puts seating onstage for this intimate, funny, compelling look at combating depression. Click here for more info.
Stowe Photography
Friday + Saturday: StageQ's "Next Fall" at Bartell Theatre
They say opposites attract. This is certainly true for Luke, a devout Christian, and Adam, a staunch atheist. After five years together, their relationship has grown, despite these differences. But their worlds collide when Luke is in a car accident and Adam has to share the hospital waiting room with his partner’s god-fearing, homophobic parents. A StageQ production. Click here for more info.
Friday: Cocktails in the Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Escape the Wisconsin cold inside the Bolz Conservatory with tropical plants, summer cocktails and hot beats from DJ Nick Nice. Admission is $8 (cash only) and attendees must be at least 21. The event benefits the city’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Click here for more info.
Friday: The Seldoms at UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall
The Chicago-based dance theater company returns to Madison for the third time, this time with a dance drama production on the global effects of climate change. In Floe, the dancers perform alongside projected images and inflated icebergs, expressing the fragmented effects of climate disruption — from the Arctic to the Gulf Coast. Click here for more info.
Olivia Bee
Friday: Whitney at The Sylvee
On the 2019 album, Forever Turned Around, Whitney expanded on the warmth and earnestness of their debut record. Calm, cool and ever gracious, songs like “Song For Ty” radiate a grounded kindness, like reconnecting with an old friend and feeling like no time has passed. Be sure to catch CHAI, a quartet of Japanese art pop punks that is one of the freshest acts to emerge recently. Click here for more info.
Friday: LÜM's Back to School Bash at Majestic
The Madison-based music discovery app shines the spotlight on some standout regional hip-hop talent. From the local ranks, there’s crooner Landon DeVon and cold eyed spitter 608Trayce, alongside spin master DJay Mando. The standout, though, might be St. Paul’s contemplative emcee Why Khaliq (pictured). With Vogel Park. Click here for more info.
Friday: Erika & BMG at High Noon Saloon
The High Noon slingshots into a trippy, techno future at this concert hosted by the folks behind the annual Musique Electronique stages at Fete de Marquette. DJs Erika (pictured) and BMG are the pillars. BMG is the founder of Interdimensional Transmissions — a label on the cutting edge of Detroit techno. Each merges the cold industrial spirit of the Motor City with grooves from the world over. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Escher String Quartet at UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall
Much as M.C. Escher (from whom they take their name) did with visual art, Escher String Quartet brings a degree of controlled chaos to classical music. The two violins, viola and cello form a nexus of flurrying plucks and strokes. They are joined by cellist David Finckel, a longtime Emerson String Quartet member. Click here for more info.
Joe Henson
Saturday: Brian Regan at Orpheum Theater
There are comedians, comedian's comedians, and then there is Brian Regan, THE comedian's comedian. Regan is a stand-up, through and through. He's never angled for a TV show or a movie career; he just writes and expertly delivers some of the best and gut-busting-ist comedy ever comedy'd. Local comedians swear by him as someone to look up to, and we swear by him as someone to laugh at (in the proper way). Click here for more info.
Martin Jenich
Saturday: Frostiball at Overture Center
This annual winter fete raises funds for Overture’s extensive free community programming. Enjoy dancing in the Main Lobby with the UpBeat Orchestra (pictured), or music in other areas of the building by Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra, Lo Marie & the Four Flappers, Lawren Brianna Ware and Jerry Ensemble performers. Late night beats are provided by DJ Pain 1 at the Isthmus After Party (11 pm-1 am). Click here for more info.
Candice Wagener
Sunday: WORT's ChiliOcracy at Harmony Bar
Election Day for “Supreme Commander of Chili” is upon us at this benefit for Madison’s oldest community radio station, WORT 89.9 FM. This chili cook-off is in need of campaign finance reform (just like another big election this year). Enter as a “voter” ($10) to cast one ballot for your favorite entry. Enter as a “lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a spoon befitting the political elite. This year’s chili candidates: Beef Butter BBQ, Burrito Drive, Dashelito’s Hot Sauce, Harmony Bar & Grill, Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace, Tiny’s Tap House, The Weary Traveler and The Wisco. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Dino-Light at Overture Center
Since making the semi-finals on the 2012 season of America’s Got Talent, Lightwire Theater has created several full-length stage shows appropriate for all ages, bringing its glow-in-the-dark creatures to life by combining puppetry and ballet. Their first show was Dino-Light, which tells the story of a dinosaur who leaves home and encounters many new friends out in the world. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Love & Knowledge Benefit at High Noon Saloon
Show promoter. Artist advocate. Tireless supporter. That’s just a few of the ways to describe Gary Davis Jr.’s connection to the local hip-hop community. For more than 20 years, the man known as Gary Knowledge has been a staple in the Madison rap scene. And with this event, emcees, DJs and rap fans are showing their appreciation of his support with a free show that also aims to help him raise some funds for medical bills from a recent illness. With A.N.T. hosting, the show lineup includes music by Rob Dz, DJ Fusion, DJ Fabulust, DJ Scrump Boogz, LUV, Kinfolk and Chaos New Money, as well as comedy from Craig Smith. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Schubertiade at UW Hamel Music Center
The spirit of composer Franz Schubert rides the coattails of older colleague Ludwig van Beethoven at his 250th birthday celebration in the UW Mead Witter School of Music’s seventh annual Schubertiade concert. Music of both composers will be performed by the Pro Arte Quartet and a roster of notable School of Music alumni, including mezzo soprano Allisanne Apple, sopranos Jennifer D’Agostino (pictured) and Jaime-Rose Guarrine, cellist Karl Knapp, tenor Daniel O’Dea and baritone Michael Roemer. ALSO: Professor of musicology Margaret Butler gives a lecture in the Rehearsal Hall at 2:15 pm. Click here for more info.
