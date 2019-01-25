16 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 25-27)

1 of 16
Friday - Sunday: "Southern Rites" at The Chazen
Racial segregation was alive and well in 2001 when photographer and filmmaker Gillian Laub visited Mount Vernon, Georgia, to document the lives of teenagers both black and white. The initial visit by the UW alum to explore a community that held two proms — one each for black students and white students — led to a decade’s worth of study of the town’s segregation practices. The Chazen exhibit Southern Rites, organized by the International Center for Photography in New York, was drawn from Laub’s photo essay for The New York Times Magazine and an HBO documentary that scrutinized the community. As a result of Laub’s work, the two proms were integrated in 2009. Two years later a young black man, a subject in Laub’s study, was shot to death by an older white man, letting the photographer know that Mount Vernon’s unsettled race relations went far beyond high school rituals. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Mythical Creatures" at Bartell Theatre
The Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre presents 10 short plays, all incorporating some element of whimsy or magic. Featuring 15 local actors, the plays invoke styles from Greek mythology to modern fantasy, summoning creatures such as werewolves and selkies. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "A Serpent's Tooth: A King Lear Musical" at Bartell Theatre
The latest of pop-up troupe Are We Delicious’ weird and terrific adaptations, this musical version of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy is set in the 1980s. A man with creeping dementia hallucinates that he and his family are in the famous play, mistaking his own daughters’ care plans for the murderous ones of the king’s. In the fallout that ensues, characters express themselves in songs inspired by The Smiths and The Cure with dance provided by Kanopy Dance. With a band led by Sean Michael Dargan, the all-star cast features William Bolz (as Lear), Karen Moeller, Sarah Streich, Robert Goderich and Isthmus arts & culture editor Catherine Capellaro. Through Feb. 2. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Dave Durbin's Dirty Delights at Bartell Theatre
Billed as “a sexy comedy show for adults,” this Are We Delicious? late-night show explores the more R-rated side of human relations. Durbin and his five-person ensemble are aiming to create their raunchiest material, so leave the kids at home. Click here for more info.
Friday: Music for Good, Volume 2 at High Noon Saloon
For more than 40 years, NAMI Dane County has provided much-needed support to people with mental illness. This benefit concert for NAMI will feature performances by local Americana and rock artists, including The Whiskey Farm (pictured), Sam Grady, CC & the Sandburgers, Raine Stern, Shuffleplay, Wes Urbaniak and The N’achos. Click here for more info.
Friday: Betsy Ezell Quintet album release at North Street Cabaret
Jazz newcomer Betsy Ezell blends elements of soul, gospel and Latin jazz on her debut album, Voices, which celebrates women’s perspectives and current cultural movements. This group features Madison jazz veterans Becca May Grant, Richard Hildner, Laurie Lang and Chris Sandoval. Click here for more info.
Friday: Davu Seru & Jamal R. Moore at Arts + Literature Laboratory
This award-winning composer-improviser-drummer from St. Paul is also a professor of African American literature and the bandleader for the ensemble No Territory Band. In his release, Live in Minneapolis, Seru (pictured) all but deconstructs his drum kit — careful control masquerading as reckless abandon. He’ll be joined by Baltimore multi-instrumentalist Jamal Moore, and the two artists will lead a discussion on black cultural praxis following their performances. Click here for more info.
Saturday: "The Smart Studios Story" and "L7: Pretend We're Dead" at Barrymore Theatre
Celebrate Madison’s role in the grunge revolution at this record release party/independent documentary film festival. American Noise: Vol. 2 features songs from non-local bands that recorded at Smart Studios (we’re looking at you, Crucifucks!) and is the second release in a limited-edition, vinyl-only series that began in 2016. Meanwhile, The Smart Studios Story, produced by local filmmaker Wendy Schneider, returns to the big screen, and L7: Pretend We’re Dead (pictured) hits Madison for the first time. Vintage videos of local bands will play during intermission. “It’s a slice of Madison history,” says Butch Vig, who owned Smart with fellow Garbage man Steve Marker. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Noname at The Sylvee
Hip-hop has a long history of transcendent debut albums; from Illmatic to The College Dropout, rap is all about first impressions. Room 25, the jazzy first release of Chicago’s Noname, stands with the giants. It’s remarkably assured in its execution, delivering a modernized neo-soul that’s caustic at times but mostly warm and inviting. Even when Noname is exploring darker subject matter, she does so in a way that makes you want to share the pain with her. With fellow Chicagoan (and Fox Valley native) Elton. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Flop House at UW Memorial Union
In summer 2007, three guys decided to make a podcast called The Flop House. Since then, Dan McCoy (The Daily Show writer), Elliott Kalan (Mystery Science Theater 3000 head writer) and Stuart Wellington have torn apart hundreds of films for the amusement of listeners. The trio is embarking on a rare live tour, and stopping by the Union to mock the recent critical disappointment Venom. Watch the movie before you come; they don’t screen it! Click here for more info.
Saturday: Frostiball at Overture Center
This annual winter fete raises funds for Overture’s extensive free community programming. Enjoy dancing in the Main Lobby with the UpBeat Orchestra (pictured), or some casino-style gaming and entertainment by Doug Brown and Lo Marie, as well as Jerry Ensemble performers. Late-night beats are provided by DJ Pain 1 at the Isthmus After Party. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Downlink at Liquid
Canadian DJ and internationally touring musician Downlink stops through Madison on his “The Door System” tour. With production credits with the likes of Korn and multiple hits in the bass music scene, he’s known as an energetic and technically proficient provider of dance music with unexpected musical twists. With Al Ross, Ace, Lockvibe, C.A.M., FMJ. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Lil' Guillotine at Art In
Part activist, part emcee, Lil' Guillotine's songs cover such topics as abolishing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the impacts of climate change and the faults of capitalism. Even his name is a nod to political upheaval. Like his lyrical content, Guillotine’s sound is a lot to take in. Bouncing between rapidly firing rhymes to slowed-down, methodical hooks, his flow — which he’s dubbed “lyrical neo-soul trap rap” — is a bit overwhelming, but it grows on you after a few tracks. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Schubertiade at UW Madison
World-renowned music expert and retired Notre Dame professor Susan Yoeuns will discuss the songs of 19th-century Austrian composer Franz Schubert (pictured) in a lecture at 2 pm. A 3 pm concert includes a performance of Schubert’s “Swan Songs,” that includes pianists Martha Fischer and William Lutes, plus UW-Madison students and faculty. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Marcus King Band at High Noon Saloon
Have the blues about another work week kicking off? Burn off some of that angst with a show by the Marcus King Band, on tour behind the new album, Carolina Confessions. The sprawling, personal song cycle was penned by 22-year-old bandleader King, displaying songwriting chops to match his melodic and fiery guitar-slinging. The sextet is especially recommended for anyone who is a fan of the Allman Brothers Band or Black Crowes; catch them in a club before they blow up. With Lou Shields. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Gregory Alan Isakov at Overture Center
Like the crops he grows on his three-acre Colorado farm, the indie-folk artist’s music nourishes the soul. On songs like “San Luis,” from last year’s Evening Machines, Isakov takes listeners on contemplative strolls through the sonic soundscapes he records in his own barn. With Danny Black of Good Old War. Click here for more info.
