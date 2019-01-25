16 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 25-27)

×

Friday - Sunday: "Southern Rites" at The Chazen

Racial segregation was alive and well in 2001 when photographer and filmmaker Gillian Laub visited Mount Vernon, Georgia, to document the lives of teenagers both black and white. The initial visit by the UW alum to explore a community that held two proms — one each for black students and white students — led to a decade’s worth of study of the town’s segregation practices. The Chazen exhibit Southern Rites, organized by the International Center for Photography in New York, was drawn from Laub’s photo essay for The New York Times Magazine and an HBO documentary that scrutinized the community. As a result of Laub’s work, the two proms were integrated in 2009. Two years later a young black man, a subject in Laub’s study, was shot to death by an older white man, letting the photographer know that Mount Vernon’s unsettled race relations went far beyond high school rituals. Click here for more info.