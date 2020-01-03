10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 3-5)

1 of 11
Friday + Saturday: Alex Moffat at Comedy on State
Moffat is another member of the storied line of comedians making the jump from The Second City in Chicago to the national stage. Currently a cast member of Saturday Night Live, Moffat’s memorable recurring characters include two portrayals on “Weekend Update:” a child-like Eric Trump and the “Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.” Click here for more info.
Friday: Pranav Sood opening reception at Yahara Bay Distillers
UW-Madison MFA candidate Pranav Sood works in contemporary painting styles, incorporating elements of ancient Indian, Persian and Egyptian visual art. Sood’s piece “Who Is She?” depicts a female figure on a central platform surrounded by a sea of onlookers. By alternating geometric patches of acrylic, the canvas comes to life as a vibrant, shimmering tessellation. Sood is now in his final semester of his MFA program, so come catch a glimpse of these truly resplendent paintings before he launches into the larger art world. Exhibit runs through February 3. Click here for more info.
Tim Bonea
Friday: Radoslav Lorković at North Street Cabaret
Radoslav Lorković was born in Croatia but grew up mostly in the Midwest, and that central placement in America gave him the chance to absorb many popular and traditional music styles as well as train on classical piano. His music shows he took advantage, effortlessly moving from stride piano to folk to R&B to rock, often overlaid with a near-classical feeling. Along with his showmanship from behind the 88s, accordion jams are also likely at this Madison Folk Music Society concert. Click here for more info.
Shawn Meilicke
Friday: Wisconsin Punk Fest at High Noon Saloon
Grab your hairspray and spike those bangs because the punks are back in town! All you misfits, remember to reload your sex pistols and bring your offspring. Part of FPC Live’s month-long series showcasing regional performers, punk artists get their time in the moonlight for no-holds-barred anarchy. We certainly hope you’re ready to rock out with your buzzcocks out. A packed lineup includes Gender Confetti, COASTING, Something To Do, Telethon, We Should Have Been DJs, No Question, Parsing, Courtesy of Tim and Clean Room. Click here for more info.
Friday: Wisconsin Hip Hop Fest at Majestic
Hosted by scene statesman Rob Dz, this year’s fest of rhymes and rhythms features headliner Lucien Parker, who since leaving Madison and returning to Minnesota has steadily perfected his potent concoction of rapping and melody on tracks like “Of Gods and Men.” Locals Eli B and Supa Friends each have inventive takes on old and new styles of rap as well. With Mic Kellogg, Bravo, Genesis Renji, Outside Voices. Click here for more info.
Kaytee Callahan
Friday: Sass, Treatment and Interlay at Mickey's
Minneapolis quartet Sass has been gaining notice in the Midwest for a few years, thanks to an engaging mix of jangly and jagged rock. Their songs, by leader Stephanie Jo Murck, are both clear-eyed and at times heartbreakingly vulnerable. Sass’ debut full-length album, Chew Toy, helped land them on the Stereogum Best New Bands list for 2019. With Madisonians Interlay and Treatment. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Mead & Metal Fest at Bos Meadery
Start the new year off right with Bos Meadery’s seventh annual celebration of its locally made mead complemented by Madison’s best hard rock and metal acts. This year’s lineup features Sabotage, Cowboy Amazing, The Garza, and the self-proclaimed “most metal band on Earth,” Lords of the Trident. There’s also a costume contest with prizes awarded for the best metal and Viking ensembles and “brutal” poetry readings between sets. Skol! Click here for more info.
Paddy Cassidy
Saturday: Wisconsin Jazz Fest at Majestic
Sometimes jazz is best when it’s home-grown, and three area acts invade the Majestic to introduce some new riffs for the new year. Lawrence University graduate Paul Dietrich and his Big Band anchor a night of hot sounds. Joining Dietrich will be the Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, marking a return once again of the local Hammond B3 master. Isthmus Bones rounds out the well-orchestrated program. Click here for more info.
Adam Arcus
Saturday: Alex Wilson Band at Knuckle Down Saloon
A winner of multiple WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) awards over the past decade-plus, Alex Wilson Band remains a leader in the Milwaukee and regional blues scene. Leading the trio with his guitar and vocals, Wilson can play the blues salty or sweet, grinding or groovy. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The Sunday Slam at Communication
This stand-up comedy and storytelling open mic prioritizes women and LGBTQ+ folks and allies of all genders are welcome to perform and attend. Both newbies and veterans can be seen and heard at this weekly event, which is hosted by the hilarious Cal Smith (pictured). If you can't make it this week, the event runs every Sunday night. Click here for more info.
