10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 3-5)

Friday: Radoslav Lorković at North Street Cabaret

Radoslav Lorković was born in Croatia but grew up mostly in the Midwest, and that central placement in America gave him the chance to absorb many popular and traditional music styles as well as train on classical piano. His music shows he took advantage, effortlessly moving from stride piano to folk to R&B to rock, often overlaid with a near-classical feeling. Along with his showmanship from behind the 88s, accordion jams are also likely at this Madison Folk Music Society concert. Click here for more info.