11 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 31- Feb. 2)

Friday - Sunday: "Almost, Maine" at Bartell Theatre

When playwright John Cariani was a struggling actor in New York, he couldn’t find audition pieces that he connected with, so he started writing his own. Those morphed into short scenes, which he eventually combined into a funny, poignant, magical play about love and loss in a tiny, fictional town in Maine. Now Almost, Maine is one of the most popular plays in the U.S., produced in hundreds of high schools and community theaters. See Madison’s take on these quirky, lovelorn, small-town folks with this production by Strollers Theatre. Click here for more info.