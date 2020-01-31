11 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 31- Feb. 2)

1 of 11
Friday - Sunday: "Almost, Maine" at Bartell Theatre
When playwright John Cariani was a struggling actor in New York, he couldn’t find audition pieces that he connected with, so he started writing his own. Those morphed into short scenes, which he eventually combined into a funny, poignant, magical play about love and loss in a tiny, fictional town in Maine. Now Almost, Maine is one of the most popular plays in the U.S., produced in hundreds of high schools and community theaters. See Madison’s take on these quirky, lovelorn, small-town folks with this production by Strollers Theatre. Click here for more info.
Julia Luebke
Friday - Sunday: "Indecent" (Music Theatre of Madison) at UW Memorial Union-Play Circle
Music Theatre of Madison presents the Wisconsin premiere of Indecent, by Paula Vogel. The Tony-winning musical explores the controversy surrounding Polish/Jewish playwright Sholem Asch’s work, God of Vengeance, which was produced both in Europe and the U.S. in the early 20th century. By portraying the love between a prostitute and the daughter of the brothel’s owner, the playwright and actors face obscenity charges, while fighting against censorship, homophobia and antisemitism. Click here for more info.
Li Chiao-Ping
Friday + Saturday: Li Chiao-Ping Dance at Chazen Museum
In Dancing the Chazen, choreographer Li Chiao-Ping presents a program of solos, duets and group works created in collaboration with the dancers and guest artist Seán Curran. The interactive series of site-specific dance works will take audience members through the Chazen (beginning at Paige Court in the Elvehjem Building). Other collaborators include musician Julia McConahay, writer Jerri Hurlbutt, and artist Aristotle Georgiades. Li is included in the 2020 Faculty Exhibition, and the Friday performance (6:30 pm) is a preview of excerpts as part of the exhibition’s opening reception. The full program is presented Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 pm. Click here for more info.
Jess Schuknecht
Friday + Saturday: "Spooky Adventure Club" (Are We Delicious?) at The Winnebago
Zoinks! Those meddling kids are at it again! They’re solving mysteries, running from ghosts and ghouls and unmasking the bad guys in the final scenes. An homage to an array of mystery-solving teenagers you loved as a kid, this set of original short plays about three sister sleuths has been written, rehearsed and performed in just one week by the Are We Delicious? gang, and is sure to be full of silly clues, frantic chases and dramatic reveals. Click here for more info.
Jean Laurenz
Friday: UW Madison Faculty Exhibition Opening Reception at Chazen Museum
To celebrate 50 years of being a staple in the university’s art community, the Chazen put out the call to UW-Madison faculty for exhibition entries. Acknowledging that artwork continues to overlap with numerous academic departments and disciplines, the museum wants to showcase projects from university staff who use art as a medium for both teaching and research. From art history to dance and creative writing, the exhibits will explore relationships between the work of the artist and the works of Chazen’s collections or public spaces. Click here for more info.
Kendall Bailey Photography
Friday: Mandolin Orange at Stoughton Opera House
Touring off the release of their 2019 album, Tides of a Teardrop, this North Carolina band crafts a contemplative and deeply stirring roots sound. On songs like “Golden Embers,” organs and violins coalesce perfectly over the transfixing vocals of lead singer Andrew Marlin. With Kate Rhudy. Click here for more info.
Steve Noll
Friday - Sunday: "Next Fall" (StageQ) at Bartell Theatre
They say opposites attract. This is certainly true for Luke, a devout Christian, and Adam, a staunch atheist. After five years together, their relationship has grown, despite these differences. But their worlds collide when Luke is in a car accident and Adam has to share the hospital waiting room with his partner’s god-fearing, homophobic parents. A StageQ production. Click here for more info.
Friday: Collector at Cafe Coda
Three members from three Midwestern cities — Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis — form this experimental jazz trio, one of the most intriguing acts the region has to offer. Their new record, Post Rock Lately, runs for 52 minutes but is composed of just two songs. Jakob Heinemann (bass), Devin Drobka (drums), and Matt Blair (Fender Rhodes electric piano and electronics) craft ever-shifting sonic landscapes — ranging from the industrial to the sublime. Click here for more info.
Friday: Cynergy 67 at Crucible
Madison electronic rock band Cynergy 67 is turning 20, and ready to pull out the glow sticks and gas masks in celebration. Joined by their electronic music brethren Lorelei Dreaming and V is for Villains, Cynergy 67 will be performing at Crucible’s Winter Glow Party for fans 18 years and older. Blacklight gear is encouraged. With DJ Senseless between bands. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Yam Haus at High Noon Saloon
This Minneapolis-based band strings together one finely tuned pop song after another, each with the kind of multi-genre integration that their hometown is known for. Across 2018’s Stargazer, songs like the title track and “Kingdom” pull from funk and new wave to create a cohesive and catchy sound. With Seasaw, Kat & the Hurricane. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Gaelynn Lea at High Noon Saloon
The 2016 NPR Tiny Desk Concert winner and virtuoso violinist visits Madison with a new single in tow. On “The Long Way Around,” the artist and fierce advocate for people with disabilities channels her chamber pop sound to look thoughtfully at what has come to pass and what lies ahead. Click here for more info.
