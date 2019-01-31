26 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 31-Feb.3)

1 of 26
Thursday - Saturday: Winter Carnival at Memorial Union
The Wisconsin Union's Winter Carnival is a long-standing tradition. The Wisconsin Union Directorate, Wisconsin Hoofers and other campus partners challenge you to embrace the cold and go play outside! When you need to warm up a bit, head inside for hot chocolate and food specials! Click here for more info.
Thursday: Glowga + Drinks at Red Zone
Need to spice up your yoga practice? Try Red Zone Glowga, where bass-heavy EDM tracks, black lights, glow jewelry and power flow yoga combine for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience. Ticket includes drinks (beer, wine or rail mixers) and glow jewelry. Mats available for rent (while supplies last). No experience necessary. Sign up here.
Thursday: Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland at The Sylvee
Power duo DJs Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland team up for a co-headlining tour. Francis is based in L.A. and is known for fusing house music and reggaeton and producing huge Latin music releases. Australian Wonderland was No. 1 on the Billboard charts with her electro-pop, which earned her the highest-ever billing for a female DJ at Coachella. Florida-based DJ Diablo opens. Click here for more info.
Thursday: Post Animal & Ron Gallo, Bunny at High Noon Saloon
Chicago’s psych-rock revivalists Post Animal have been churning out introspective, bluesy jams from the cities’ growing DIY community. The lineup includes Javi Reyes, a former member of Madison’s Dolores. With Ron Gallo and Bunny. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Frozen Assets Festival
Clean Lakes Alliance’s midwinter party at the Edgewater combines free outdoor activities for all ages with ticketed, themed events to raise funds for the nonprofit. This year's Fat Bike Race (Friday, check-in 5:30 pm) and 5K (Saturday, check-in 9 am) were moved to alternate locations before the deep freeze, but are now back at the Edgewater and on Lake Mendota as originally scheduled. The Saturday night fundraiser theme is Carnaval. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: "Hemidemisemiquavers" at Broom Street Theater
To open their 50th anniversary season, the folks at Madison’s iconic black box theater have put together six short plays. Each one is about music in one way or another, but taken in completely different directions, some silly and some sublime. As directed by Doug Reed and Suzan Kurry, they’re sure to reveal some vital truths about humanity’s most revelatory art form. And if you haven’t had a Broom Street experience yet, you have nothing to lose: To celebrate the 50th anniversary season, all shows are free. And you can carry in beverages. Click here for more info.
Friday - Friday: Winter Bike Week
As if winter bike riders needed more of a challenge, the end of January's hella frigid temps certainly provided one. The forecast is looking up for Winter Bike Week, however, so break out the winter riding gear if you haven't already. A full slate of events includes various early morning indoor and outdoor bike stations Monday through Friday; free yoga (6:30 am, 2/5) and pilates (6:30 am, 2/7) classes at Harbor Athletic Club; and a closing happy hour (5 pm, 2/8, Bandung). Find the updated schedule here or click here for more info.
Friday: First Friday Celebration at Hive of Madison
Shop local and snag deals on the winter essentials you'll need for the next Polar Vortex at Hive's First Friday Celebration. Warm up with some treats and adult beverages while stocking up on winter outerwear and apparel. The more you buy, the more you save. Click here for more info.
Friday: Sam Ness EP release with Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea, Corey Mathew Hart at North Street Cabaret
Sauk City native Sam Ness visits Madison with a new EP. If this release is anything like his 2017 release, Whispered On The Wind, attendees are in for a sumptuous Hornsby-esque blend of Americana. The album’s title track melds blues, folk and gospel. It’s all combined with horns and choral arrangements, and anchored by Ness’ own hearty vocals. With Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea, Corey Mathew Hart. Click here for more info.
Friday: Flashback Friday at Harmony Bar
Join Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Kenny Stephenson, Gregg Rullman and Andy Wallman for Flashback Friday. This month's Flashback Friday theme is "The Sheer Joy of Heartache and Despair." Click here for more info.
Friday: Madtown Mannish Boys CD release at Knuckle Down Saloon
Celebrate the release of Live at the Knuckle Down Saloon with this bluesy Madison sextet. Helmed by the vocals of Andy Smith and Paul Schwoerer, who also plays the harmonica, MMB recalls the style of greats like Muddy Waters, injecting it with fresh vitality. Their 2017 LP, Old Dog, contains forlorn ballads such as “Love Her With A Feeling,” alongside brusque send-offs like “Get Out Of My Life Woman.” Click here for more info.
Friday: Ghost of Paul Revere, Charlie Parr, Pat Ferguson at High Noon Saloon
A “holler” could refer to an Appalachian mountain valley, or perhaps the impassioned calls of fieldworkers. The Portland, Maine-based quartet Ghost of Paul Revere coined the term “holler folk” to describe their not-quite-bluegrass, not-quite-country sound. With beloved Minnesota blues-folk artist Charlie Parr; and Pat Ferguson. Click here for more info.
Friday: Vourteque, Mr. Automatic, Sloth Brigade, Lady Lennox Antibiotix, Mercury Stardust-Deville, Luna Nyx at Crucible
Like a 1920s vaudeville show stuck in the Matrix, DJ Vourteque creates a wild neo-vintage dance experience showcasing the best in glitched-out electro swing. In true Crucible style, this party also features live burlesque and variety performances from Lady Lennox Antibiotix, Mercury Stardust-Deville and Luna Nyx. With DJs Mr. Automatic (electro swing) and Sloth Brigade (glitch-hop funk). Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Madison Winter Festival at Elver Park
Madison Winter Festival is an annual celebration of outdoor activities that takes place every February at Elver Park. 2019 free events include a kids' activity corner (10 am-4 pm both days), music by Ian Ash (noon-4 pm Saturday) and The Watchbirds (11 am-2 pm Sunday), and a candlelight ski/snowshoe (6 pm Saturday). Ticketed events feature the Big Cheese Fat Bike race (check-in 2:30 pm Sunday) and Snowshoe Scurry (check in 10 am Sunday). For more details, visit the website.
Saturday: National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Don’t let a polar vortex stop you from enjoying ice cream in the morning. The Chocolate Shoppe is celebrating with Greenbush Bakery donut sammies, waffle sundaes and specialty milkshakes. There will be craft activities for the kiddos and free swag, too. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Saturday Science at Discovery Building
Learn the science behind your favorite sports at this month's Saturday Science! Meet UW student-athletes, do some quickness tests and measure your speed, test different techniques to stay safe while playing sports, explore how the body and mind work together, learn the importance of staying fit for your health and more!
Saturday Science is a free drop-in event typically held the first Saturday of the month. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Bockfest at Great Dane Hilldale
It’s rare to find a brewery that makes several different bocks. Even in Germany a single brewery might have only have a couple — commonly a bock and a doppelbock. Lucky for us, Madison's Great Dane Brewing Co. makes a range of sub-categories that includes light and dark doppelbocks, weizenbocks and rauchbocks. Over the years its Bockfest has become a showcase for this wide variety and the fest is unique in the sheer number of bock varieties that are served at one time at a single location. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Gender Fest at Bos Meadery
This celebration of gender diversity showcases an appropriately eclectic mix of artists and genres. Come out for music from queer-punk cuties Gender Confetti (pictured); R&B singer, rapper and UW-Madison First Wave scholar Dequadray; hip-hop artist KiloSkitl’z; plus spoken word and comedy sets from Call them Q members Ameer(a), Cal Smth and Lev Simmons. Hit up the after party at Black Locust with DJs Saint Saunter and Kalycho starting at 10 pm. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wurk at Harmony Bar
If you're into funk music, the funk-fusion stylings of Madison's Wurk should tickle your fancy. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Tillers at UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller
The Cincinnati string band visits Madison off the heels of their 2018 self-titled album. Their first release since 2012 and 10 years after their debut, this album contains sweet anthems such as “Like a Hole in my Head” and bitter elegies such as “The Old General Store is Burning Down.” The best song on the album may be “All You Fascists Bound To Lose,” mining the rich reservoir of revolutionary folk. With Georgia Rae. Click here for more info.
Saturday: ABBA Mania at Overture Center
Calling all dancing queens. Take a chance on this world-renowned ABBA tribute act from London. Performers faithfully recreate the ABBA experience, right down to staging, lighting and effects. Come early for drinks, snacks and a special performance from Madison disco royalty VO5 in the Overture Hall lobby at 6:30 pm. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Bongzilla, Tubal Cain, Ruin Dweller, Decarabia at High Noon Saloon
Saturday: Tesla, Year of the Locust at The Sylvee
The pop metal purveyors return to Madison ahead of Shock, a new, original album due out this year. Though the band has shifted its musical direction and its members since their debut in the ‘80s, the album’s titular track and sole single thus far is a vintage offering from the Sacramento band. With pugnacious lyrics and swampy guitar licks, this song is an indicator that the members of Tesla still have that same jolt running through their songwriting. With Year of the Locust. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Darren Jay & the Delta Souls at Knuckle Down Saloon
The Knuckle Down continues to expand its reach beyond the regional blues scene, and this weekend brings visitors from Memphis: Darren Jay & the Delta Souls. Jay is a fluid guitarist and soulful singer with a strong original repertoire, mixing blues and soul with a bit of good time rock ‘n’ roll, and the band’s music should keep the dance floor hopping. Click here for more info.
Sunday: UW Women's Basketball vs. Michigan at Kohl Center
It's Sunday Kids' Day and tickets are just $1. Plus kids 12 and under will receive a free backpack (while supplies last). It's also Play 4 Kay Breast Cancer Awareness Day, so fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Women Playwrights Speak Out at TAPIT/new works
Women’s voices are grossly underrepresented on stages around the nation --and here in Madison. This second annual event, organized by TAPIT and Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre, features 10-minute excerpts from new works by Madison’s up-and-coming female playwrights, including Betty Diamond, E.H. Lupton, Gail Sterkel, Karen Saari, Elena Tabachnik, Viviane Juguero, Gina Rodriguez, Jan Levine Thal (pictured), and Danielle Dresden. Click here for more info.
This week, we've super-sized our suggestions, plus we're tossing in some Thursday night ideas, because after 3-4 days of winter storm and polar vortex-induced house arrest, you need to get out of the damn house.
For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.