10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 4-6)

1 of 10
Greg Anderson / UW Athletics
Friday + Saturday: Wisconsin Men's Hockey at Kohl Center
The Wisconsin men's hockey team kicks off 2019 with a pair of non-conference contests against No. 8 Denver. The Badgers have won their last 6 games and are currently tied for first in Big Ten standings. Click here for more info.
2 of 10
Friday: Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest at Majestic
Wisconsin bluegrass trailblazers Adam Gruel (Horseshoes and Hand Grenades) and Sarah Vos (Dead Horses) host this solid sampler-pack of old time and newgrass acts playing Mr. Monroe’s music “Sconnie style.” Madison’s Armchair Boogie (pictured) calls their sound “funkgrass,” and have the electric bass and drum set to prove it. Twin Cities’ Kind Country will provide the night’s jamgrass fix. Rucksack Revolution is a side project of Vos and Gruel’s which will provide a soft and harmonious respite from the plugged-in sets. Things get more traditional but no less original with Duluth’s Black River Revue. Fans of Madison faves Oak Street Ramblers will be leaning hard into their set as the band performs with two recent changes in their line-up. Click here for more info.
3 of 10
Friday: Fringe Character, Kainalu, Koi at High Noon Saloon
A project from musician and producer Benjamin Sholl, aka Turrnt Vonnegut, this hip-hop act has grown to a 10-piece band comprised of talented emcees and instrumentalists known for their engaging live performances and their “nuelectrosoulhop” sound. With local psychedelic indie-rock “Hawaii-fi” project Kainalu and electronic funk band Koi. Click here for more info.
4 of 10
Noelle Larsen
Saturday + Sunday: Take a Hike!
This weekend offers several opportunities to appreciate the snowy landscape (assuming the temperature doesn't rise and turn everything into a slushy mess). There's the Four Lakes Sierra Club Snowshoe Hike at Prairie Moraine County Park on Saturday at 10 am, a Bird & Nature Outing at Tenney Park at 2:30 pm Saturday, an UW Arboretum Walk at 1 pm on Sunday and a Bird & Nature Outing at Cherokee Marsh at 1:30 pm Sunday. Or you can just go to your favorite park and traipse about in the winter splendor. That is, if you haven't wrecked your body shoveling.
5 of 10
Saturday: Madison Kid's Gala at Madison Children's Museum
Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes will be on hand to meet and greet the youngest Wisconsinites at this casual family-friendly event featuring activity stations, music and more. Tickets are required. Click here for more info.
6 of 10
Saturday: Mead & Metal Fest at Bos Meadery
This annual showcase of hard-edged tuneage and honey-based beverages always includes an entertaining curveball of some sort, and this year it’s opening band Preomnor, self-billed as the “world’s only progressive hardcore zydeco band” (their online demo proves it). Closing the night is another new Madison metal outfit, Bon Scropion (pictured), and in the middle are excellent veteran hard rock trios subatomic and The Gran Fury. Click here for more info.
7 of 10
Saturday: Wisconsin Punk Fest at Majestic
Milwaukee party punk quartet Direct Hit! (pictured) has always given listeners ideas to consider while getting pumped, and that really comes to the fore on their 2018 album, Crown of Nothing, a song cycle pondering the afterlife. Fellow Brew City act Avenues also has a new full-length on the way in 2019. Madison is well represented by stalwart garage punks The Hussy and up-and-comers Gender Confetti and Coasting. Click here for more info.
8 of 10
Sunday: Trio Céleste at Farley's House of Pianos
One of the finest chamber ensembles in the country, this California-based group dazzles with stunning interpretations of classical music. Featuring Iryna Krechkovsky on violin, Ross Gasworth on cello, and Kevin Kwan Loucks on piano, this concert provides a rare opportunity to see these international stars up close in an intimate salon setting. Click here for more info.
9 of 10
Ben Altensey
Sunday: Mackenzie Moore, Beth Kille, Karen Wheelock at High Noon Saloon
Three female powerhouses — Mackenzie Moore, Beth Kille and Karen Wheelock (pictured) — lend their voices and talents to support reproductive rights and health care access for all in these perilous times. Doing our best to avoid a Handmaid’s Tale situation here. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. Click here for more info.
10 of 10
Sunday: Rare Plant Records Showcase at Art In
It’s hard to go wrong when local tape label Rare Plant throws a shindig, and this lineup is no exception. Aggressively garagey Detroiters Werewolf Jones (pictured) and no-nonsense local hardcore outfit Black Cat both released excellent tapes in late 2018, and will provide plenty of noise to keep everyone rocking on a Sunday. And that’s just the start; also on the bill are Madison skaters Clean Room and a trio of supergroups: Sundial Mottos (members of Midnight Reruns, Estates), Cool Building (Proud Parents, Coordinated Suicides) and Scruggz (Fire Heads, Wood Chickens). Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.