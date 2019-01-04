10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Jan. 4-6)

×

Friday: Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest at Majestic

Wisconsin bluegrass trailblazers Adam Gruel (Horseshoes and Hand Grenades) and Sarah Vos (Dead Horses) host this solid sampler-pack of old time and newgrass acts playing Mr. Monroe’s music “Sconnie style.” Madison’s Armchair Boogie (pictured) calls their sound “funkgrass,” and have the electric bass and drum set to prove it. Twin Cities’ Kind Country will provide the night’s jamgrass fix. Rucksack Revolution is a side project of Vos and Gruel’s which will provide a soft and harmonious respite from the plugged-in sets. Things get more traditional but no less original with Duluth’s Black River Revue. Fans of Madison faves Oak Street Ramblers will be leaning hard into their set as the band performs with two recent changes in their line-up. Click here for more info.