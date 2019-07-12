11 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 12-14)

1 of 11
Friday: Ron Funches at Comedy on State
The most huggable stand-up in all the land is gracing Comedy on State with his adorable aura! Riding through on his "Merriment Marauder" tour, Ron Funches is on a mission to spread his infectious giggling fits to crowds across not only the U.S., but the entire universe. Find more info here.
Friday-Sunday: Fête de Marquette
Madison’s Francophile festival returns with its usual robust assortment of musical talent as well as a variety of ways to enjoy it. Have brunch alongside the old world jazz of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble on Sunday (9 a.m.). Or, dance all night long to the groovy beats of Stacey Pullen (9:30 p.m.) on Saturday night during the festival’s Musique Electronique programming. Do not miss Ceux Qui Marchent Debout (pictured, 9:15 pm Saturday and 7:30 pm Sunday), a funky French band that plays vintage brass instruments and electrifies the crowd. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ruin Dweller, Dana, Cave Curse at Mickey's Tavern
Tonight's show at Mickey's Tavern is free and starts at 10 p.m. No Coast Records presents this lineup, which includes Madison's death metal band Ruin Dweller. Find more info here.
Steve Knoll
Friday-Sunday: Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Crucible
The Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch is definitely not your mom’s feel-good, romantic musical. The title character (played on Broadway by such luminaries as Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells, Darren Criss and Taye Diggs) is a glamorous transgender rock performer who grew up as a “slip of a girlyboy” in East Berlin under communism. After a botched sex-change operation, Hedwig is left with a useless “angry inch” of skin, among many other disappointments. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ken Wheaton at The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room
Head to The Cider Farm to hear acoustic fingerstyle guitar (free to attend) from Ken Wheaton. Find more info here.
Saturday: Rebecca Vickers, Elissa Rae Ecker at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Two Midwest natives who live in Bangkok, Thailand, return for a performance and installation of art inspired by their journeys. Artists Rebecca Vickers and Elissa Rae Ecker examine unexpected spaces and connections that appear when experiencing life abroad. Click here for more info.
Clint Thayer
Saturday: Fitchburg Festival of Speed
From a 25-mile ride to a 5K dash, Fitchburg welcomes back the Festival of Speed. “We’re looking forward to making this year’s festival the best yet,” said Lucas Molloy, Project Manager at Race Day Events. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see some incredible athletes and enjoy great food, live music and summer in Fitchburg!” Get more info here.
Maurice Thaler
Saturday-Sunday: Art Fair on the Square
It’s the most artful time of year, when 500 artists from around the country (and Canada) converge on the Square with sculpture, pottery, paintings, clothing, jewelry and more. There’s also live music galore, a silent auction tent, and a block of emerging artists on State Street. This is the 61st year of the event, which supports the free programming of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Find all the details here.
Saturday-Sunday: Art Fair Off the Square
Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople Inc. hosts its 40th annual event featuring 140 Wisconsin artists. The artists’ booths include art in multiple media and at many price points. See what Wisconsinites are making. Find more info here.
Saturday: Art Cart
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's free outdoor art programs are on the road again. Art Cart and Art Cart EXTRA! travel to parks, playgrounds, and beaches across Dane County this summer. As always, the programs bring expert instruction and a relaxed attitude to portable art projects. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Monroe Street Farmers' Market
The 2019 Monroe Street Farmers' Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through Oct. 27. Located in Edgewood High School parking lot, the market features a variety of local products including fresh vegetables and fruits, locally pastured meats, cheeses, specialty items, gifts, food carts, live music, family-friendly activities, and more. There is ample free parking avail-able to all market visitors. Click here for more info.
