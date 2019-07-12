11 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 12-14)

×

Friday-Sunday: Fête de Marquette

Madison’s Francophile festival returns with its usual robust assortment of musical talent as well as a variety of ways to enjoy it. Have brunch alongside the old world jazz of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble on Sunday (9 a.m.). Or, dance all night long to the groovy beats of Stacey Pullen (9:30 p.m.) on Saturday night during the festival’s Musique Electronique programming. Do not miss Ceux Qui Marchent Debout (pictured, 9:15 pm Saturday and 7:30 pm Sunday), a funky French band that plays vintage brass instruments and electrifies the crowd. Click here for more info.