12 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 19-21)

Friday - Sunday: Maxwell Street Days on State Street
Definitive proof that State Street is a great street. More than 50 downtown merchants revive the spirit of Chicago's old Maxwell Street Market by displaying their wares on the sidewalks. Expect notable bargains and people-watching. Click here for more info.
Friday: Benefit for El Salvador, Immigrant Rights, and Family Reunification at First Unitarian Society
It’s a tough time for immigrants in Dane County, and the First Unitarian Society is putting on a concert and dance to raise funds for two worthy organizations, the El Salvador Mental Health Project and Voces de la Frontera. The music is by Beat Road Blues, a rootsy instrumental group, and folk artist Clare Norelle (pictured). Click here for more info.
Tony Edige
Friday: Daniel Sloss at The Barrymore
Scottish stand-up Daniel Sloss is not afraid to tackle controversial subjects: religion, dead-end relationships, gun violence, and now, in his latest Netflix special and tour, toxic masculinity. In a June Newsweek interview, Sloss says, “I think anything and everything can be joked about if done with the right approach, with the right level of respect.” So be prepared to laugh, and maybe think a bit. Click here for more info.
Gregory Bradley
Friday + Saturday: Communication One Year Anniversary
The venue/gallery space/shop celebrates its first birthday in style with a rich variety of programming across two days. Concerts (both 8 pm) include performers such as local bedroom rockers Able Baker on Friday, and the rich compositions of Julian Anthony Lynch on Saturday, along with visuals provided by Jeremy Nealis. Saturday also features a kids’ sing-along led by AJ Daughtry Krill (10 am) and the ribbon cutting for a community mosaic (1 pm). More info: communicationmadison.com.
Gena Larson
Saturday: Katie Vaughn at A Room of One's Own
Former Madison magazine managing editor Katie Vaughn has updated her travel book, 100 Things to Do in Madison Before You Die, and will be signing the second edition as part of Maxwell Street Days activities at A Room of One’s Own. Even locals who may think they have done everything essential in Madison will find reminders of activities still to be experienced among Vaughn’s well-chosen list. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Abortion AF: The Tour at High Noon Saloon
Reproductive rights are under attack around the country, and the Abortion Access Front (formerly Lady Parts Justice, founded by Lizz Winstead) is launching a counter-offensive with a comedy tour designed to raise awareness and muster support for imperiled clinics and providers. Hosted by local funny gal Dina Nina Martinez (pictured) and featuring national powerhouses Francesca Fiorentini, Aida Rodriguez and Jaye McBride, it also includes a talkback with local abortion providers and activists. Click here for more info.
Summit Players Theatre
Saturday: "Romeo + Juliet" at Kegonsa State Park
Summit Players Theatre brings Shakespeare to audiences of all ages on makeshift stages in state parks across Wisconsin. Now in its fifth season, this summer company presents its first tragedy — Romeo and Juliet. With six actors, and simple costume pieces worn over T-shirts, jeans and Converse shoes, the troupe presents an accessible and engaging 75-minute adaptation of the tale of star-crossed lovers. Pre-show workshop at 5:30 pm. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Devin the Dude at The Red Zone
Houston native Devin the Dude played a key part of both the G-funk and chopped-and-screwed movements in hip-hop. A collaborator with artists such as Dr. Dre in the ‘00s, Devin the Dude released an album this month called Still Rollin Up: Somethin’ To Ride, where tracks like “Don’t Be Afraid” see him breaking new ground with inventive production and fresh lyrical tricks. With Bob da Hippie, DeVonn Fraser, Outside Voices, Keagster, Lambo Lada. Click here for more info.
Paddy Cassidy/7th Sense Media
Saturday: Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio (CD release) at North Street Cabaret
Mike Cammilleri has a tiger by the tail with his recent release of instrumentals, Bar Open. The EP takes you back to the boozy jazz lounges of the 1950s and ‘60s, compliments of his old school jazz organ and the be-bop treatment he gives to unsuspecting covers like Christopher Cross’ “Sailing.” The Rat Pack trio is rounded out by tasty-ass drumming by Al Falaschi (EP co-producer) and high flying guitar work by Vince Jesse. Click here for more info.
Andy Manis
Saturday: Opera in the Park at Garner Park
Whether you’re a devoted opera lover or a complete novice, bring the whole family to the Madison Opera’s annual free, outdoor concert in Garner Park. But bring your blankets and lawn chairs early if you want a good view of the stage — the event regularly attracts more than 15,000 spectators. This year the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra will be joined by sopranos Jeni Houser and Michelle Johnson, tenor David Blalock, and baritone Ben Edquist. They will perform classics from opera and Broadway, including Rigoletto, La Traviata, Carousel, Annie Get Your Gun, Funny Girl and Camelot. Feast on a picnic, enjoy a cold beverage, and have your glow sticks ready — audience members are encouraged to conduct the orchestra along with maestro John DeMain. Rain date: July 21. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Gender Confetti (album release) at The Wisco
The Madison punk duo celebrates the release of their first full-length album, We’re Gay. On past works, Gender Confetti has embraced a pop nucleus, writing tracks that defy gender and straight norms while also sprinkling in some twee and pop elements as well. This Hot Summer Gays event also includes locals 90’sdreamboy and Lucky Vita (formerly Joey Broyles), Minneapolis electropop acts NatanYael and SYM1, and comedy by Cal Smith. Click here for more info.
Sunday: American Players Theatre 40th Anniversary Party
It’s been four decades since American Players Theatre founders Randall Duk Kim, Anne Occhiogrosso and Charlies Bright chose a spot on the Lockman family farm near Spring Green to establish a new classical theater company. In honor of this milestone, APT invites the public to come “party like it’s 1979” with live music by company members and special guests; a silent auction featuring artifacts from the APT stage and artwork made by the theater’s designers; and a marathon of scenes and monologues from APT’s past (starting at noon). Food carts will be on hand selling refreshments. The 40th Anniversary Party also marks the unveiling of APT’s new program, Art in the Woods — a series of sculptures, paintings and art installations displayed throughout the APT property. Click here for more info.
