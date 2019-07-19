12 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 19-21)

×

Saturday: Opera in the Park at Garner Park

Whether you’re a devoted opera lover or a complete novice, bring the whole family to the Madison Opera’s annual free, outdoor concert in Garner Park. But bring your blankets and lawn chairs early if you want a good view of the stage — the event regularly attracts more than 15,000 spectators. This year the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra will be joined by sopranos Jeni Houser and Michelle Johnson, tenor David Blalock, and baritone Ben Edquist. They will perform classics from opera and Broadway, including Rigoletto, La Traviata, Carousel, Annie Get Your Gun, Funny Girl and Camelot. Feast on a picnic, enjoy a cold beverage, and have your glow sticks ready — audience members are encouraged to conduct the orchestra along with maestro John DeMain. Rain date: July 21. Click here for more info.