13 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 26-28)

×

Sunday: Josie Dunne at High Noon Saloon

Nashville has long been regarded as the capital of C&W, but its music scene has always been a melting pot of styles. Along with the mixing of pop forms into country music, pop itself is also coming to the fore in Music City, led by such young singer songwriters as Josie Dunne. Her second EP is due later this year, and the most recently released track, “Ooh La La,” is a catchy, hip-hop inflected summer jam. With Seasaw. Click here for more info.