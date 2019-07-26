13 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 26-28)

1 of 13
Friday: Chris Greene Quartet at Cafe Coda
A highly visible part of the Chicago jazz scene since 2005, the Chris Greene Quartet blends elements of classic jazz with more contemporary genres of funk, hip-hop, pop, rock, blues and reggae. With Greene on sax, Damian Espinosa on keyboards, Marc Piane on bass, and Steve Corley on drums, the quartet in 2018 earned “Best Entertainer” honors in the Chicago Music Awards and “Best Jazz Band” recognition in the Chicago Reader’s “Best of Chicago” poll. The quartet’s new album, PlaySPACE, was released earlier this year. Click here for more info.
Jeff Alexander
Friday: Orquesta SalSoul del Mad at Majestic
One of Madison’s preeminent big bands, fusing salsa with soul, returns for a night of live-wire revelry. The members of the 15-piece group are experts at getting the crowd moving with their virtuosic playing and inventive orchestration. They will be joined by fellow body movers Rebulú and DJ Rumba. Click here for more info.
Friday: Madison Hip-Hop Showcase at High Noon Saloon
In this exhibition of local rap talent presented by Urban Community Arts Network, artists will be competing for a chance to perform at next year’s Madison Area Music Awards. One definite contender is Willie Wright, a veteran of New York City’s spoken word scene, whose deft lyricism stands out. Also listen for Chris Jewson, who blends personal storytelling and inventive production. With Bang Too Real, Bob Da Hippie, Ms. Lecter, TG, DJ Pain 1. Click here for more info.
David Michael Miller
Saturday + Sunday: Atwoodfest
One of Madison’s hubs of zaniness celebrates summer with a stellar lineup of local and international talent on multiple stages. This year’s fest coincides with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, so expect some throwbacks and some fresh takes. Saturday highlights include roots rockers The Rousers (3:30 pm), disco/funk ambassadors VO5 (5:15 pm),a full-on laser Pink Floyd experience by Echoes of Pompeii (8 pm) and funk-fusion locals Wurk (8:15 pm). On Sunday, catch perennial faves Steely Dane (3:45 pm) and the Alma Afrobeat Ensemble (pictured, 6 pm) for some righteous grooves. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Midwest Fire Fest at Westside Park, Cambridge
Hot damn! This celebration of all things fiery stands out among the region’s glut of summer festivals. Featuring blacksmiths, glass artists, giant ceramic sculpture (revealed at 9 pm Saturday), fire dancers, bonfires and more, this event is not your traditional art fair. It also features some flame-throwing local music, including New Orleans second line act Mama Digdown’s Brass Band on Saturday (8 pm) as well as blues band Small Blind Johnny on Sunday (2:45 pm). Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Greek Fest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
It’s all Greek at Greekfest including an Acropolis worth of food. Offerings include chicken and lamb dinners, spanakopita, gyros, Greek salad, Greek Coney dogs, Greek fries, Greek brats, Greek wine flights and Greek beer. Bakery case? Check. Pastries include baklava, melomakarona (honey walnut cookies), thiples (deep fried dough sheets), galaktoboureko (custard pie), kataifi (honey pastry rolls), kourabiedes (butter cookies), koulourakia (“hint-of-vanilla” cookie with sesame seeds), and karithopita (walnut honey cake). Click here for more info.
Babcock Hall ice cream
Saturday: Governor's Mansion Open House
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a free scoop from UW-Madison’s Babcock Hall at the governor’s mansion. Just look for the restored, red and white 1957 International Harvester metro van (which is nicknamed Randall M. Scoops). While you’re there, take a free tour of the Executive Residence, located on beautiful Lake Mendota. At 99 Cambridge Road in Maple Bluff, 10 am-noon.
Saturday: Disability Pride Festival at Tenney Park
Gather to promote disability visibility at this annual event hosted by local poet, spoken word artist and community organizer Ti. S Banks, featuring music by Oakland-based electronic musician Onikho, Milwaukee blues band Jonny T-Bird & the MPs and DJ Cooper Talbot. In addition to workshops on improving access in downtown Madison and a presentation from Nigerian disabilities activist Folajogun Akinlami, there will be adaptive yoga and stories and activities from Madison Children’s Museum. All are welcome. Click here for more info.
Ed Rode
Saturday: Travis Tritt at The Sylvee
The veteran country star rides into town brandishing some of his greatest hits across his three-decade career. Fresh off the release of a live album, Homegrown, the Georgia native with a molasses voice still has a knack for genuine showmanship and extravagant live orchestrations of such songs as “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.” Click here for more info.
Sunday: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Benefit At Wisconsin Union Theatre
Support the musical education of the next generation by attending this performance of Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale. Conducted by Kyle Knox, and featuring some of the city’s finest musicians, the story will be narrated by Wisconsin Public Radio’s Norman Gilliland, a familiar voice for classical audiences. Click here for more info.
Bree Marie Fish
Sunday: Josie Dunne at High Noon Saloon
Nashville has long been regarded as the capital of C&W, but its music scene has always been a melting pot of styles. Along with the mixing of pop forms into country music, pop itself is also coming to the fore in Music City, led by such young singer songwriters as Josie Dunne. Her second EP is due later this year, and the most recently released track, “Ooh La La,” is a catchy, hip-hop inflected summer jam. With Seasaw. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Pleasure Leftists at Mickey's
Veteran Cleveland quartet Pleasure Leftists hasn’t played many shows outside Ohio recently (and none here since 2013). But following the release of a new album, they are heading north for one show. The Gate features 10 tracks of tightly constructed, almost glossy post-punk which should please both longtime listeners and the unconverted. With Caryatids, Labrador. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Home of Our Own fundraiser at Bistro 101
Help create a new affordable housing complex in New Glarus for people with disabilities by attending a bourbon and chocolate tasting. Main event is a sampling of four J. Henry & Sons bourbons with chocolate dessert pairings from Sjölinds. There will also be appetizers, a cash bar, silent auction and live music. Tickets ($100) at tinyurl.com/homeofourown. At Bistro 101, 101 E. Main St. in Mount Horeb, 4:30-7:30 pm.
