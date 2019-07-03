11 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 3-7)

1 of 11
Wednesday: Heart Bones, Good Fuck at High Noon Saloon
A combo of Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog) and Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar), this duo skewers classic duos like Sonny & Cher while also breathing fresh life into the genre. Over the synth-laden “This Time It’s Different,” the two write a fairly classic break-up/reconciliation song, except they swap gender roles at the beginning and add dancey breakdowns into what should have been a very sad song. With Good Fuck. Click here for more info.
Wednesday-Sunday: Stoughton Fair
The Stoughton Fair will be held July 3-7 at the Stoughton Fairgrounds in Mandt Park. There will be family fun for all ages. The Stoughton Fair is a community event which strives to provide family entertainment to people of all ages and economic backgrounds. Click here for more info.
Thursday: Fourth Fest at Edgewater Hotel
The 5th annual Fourth Fest takes place on Thursday, July 4. Music kicks off in the afternoon with opening band 5th Gear with Zac Matthews Band. Throughout the day, the event offers kids entertainment, carnival games and waterfront fun. Expect Fourth of July favorites like burgers, brats, foot-long hot dogs, corn on the cob, and more. Click here for more info.
Thursday: WaunaBoom in Waunakee
You're invited to the Village of Waunakee’s July 4 family celebration. Celebrate Independence Day while experiencing fun, food, live music, family activities, Waunakee Area EMS recognition, helicopter rides and a large fireworks display. At Ripp Park from 2-10:30 p.m. Click here for more info.
Thursday-Sunday: Catfish River Music Festival at Rotary Park in Stoughton
The announcement of the season schedule for Stoughton Opera House is an eagerly awaited event for live music fans, and it has become even more anticipated now that it’s accompanied by this annual weekend of free music in the gazebo at Rotary Park. (Proceeds from beverage and other sales help fund operations at the largely volunteer-run Opera House.) A panoply of local folk, roots, rock and jazz performers are joined by touring favorites such as singer-songwriter Charlie Parr (5:45 pm Friday) and harmonizing Cactus Blossoms (pictured, 5:45 pm Saturday). Oh, and fireworks at dusk Thursday and Sunday! Click here for more info.
Thursday-Friday: National Women's Music Festival at Marriott-West in Middleton
Produced by the nonprofit organization Women In the Arts, this four-day music festival and cultural extravaganza features workshops, concerts, comedy, theater presentations, a marketplace, newly released films and videos, a live auction and writers’ series. Musical performers include Nan Washburn, Tret Fure, Gaye Adegbalola and many more. (NOTE: Cris Williamson was a performer at the 2018 festival, not 2019.) Click here for more info.
Saturday-Saturday: Madison Early Music Festival in the UW Humanities Building
Back for its 20th year, the Madison Early Music Festival celebrates classical music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods with a week’s worth of activities and concerts featuring local, national and international performers. Click for more info.
Saturday: Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot at Brink Lounge
The Madison quartet channels its roots sound into political defiance on its newest record, Proletarian Swing. The album’s eight songs evoke the protest anthems of the 1960s and ’70s and respond to the 2016 election and all that has happened since. Their first album, 21st Century Blues & Ballads, showed up on many top-10 lists. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Jane Fonda at Overture Center
In her 60 years as an actor (Barefoot in the Park, Barbarella, 9 to 5, Coming Home and so many more) Fonda has also used her platform as an outspoken activist on issues like the Iraq War and domestic violence. Hear how she’s balanced a life on screen with fighting for justice. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Big Eyes at Mickey's
NYC’s Big Eyes return to Madison in support of a new album, Streets of the Lost. The album is a sonic playground of punk, pop and garage rock with a tinge of metal sprinkled in, chock full of Kait Eldridge’s typical tasty riffs. It’s also the first time the band has recorded an album as a four-piece. If their past appearances at Mickey’s are any indication, this show is going to slay. With Good Shade and locals Dumb Vision and Tom Grrrl. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Tequila! (class) at Pasture and Plenty
Robin Room mixologist Mike Lu will be at Pasture and Plenty to teach the basics of crafting tequila-based drinks. In this hands-on class, each student will receive a bartending tool kit and the knowledge to step up your cocktail game. Tickets ($50) here. At 2433 University Ave., 4-6 pm.
