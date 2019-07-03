11 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 3-7)

×

Thursday-Sunday: Catfish River Music Festival at Rotary Park in Stoughton

The announcement of the season schedule for Stoughton Opera House is an eagerly awaited event for live music fans, and it has become even more anticipated now that it’s accompanied by this annual weekend of free music in the gazebo at Rotary Park. (Proceeds from beverage and other sales help fund operations at the largely volunteer-run Opera House.) A panoply of local folk, roots, rock and jazz performers are joined by touring favorites such as singer-songwriter Charlie Parr (5:45 pm Friday) and harmonizing Cactus Blossoms (pictured, 5:45 pm Saturday). Oh, and fireworks at dusk Thursday and Sunday! Click here for more info.