13 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 14-16)

Friday: Mutts at The Winnebago

Mutts is from Chicago, but this hard-working keys-bass-drums trio has treated Madison like a second home during its decade of existence. The band is celebrating 10 years and more than 1,000 shows with a (mostly Midwestern) tour and a compilation album, Hey, We Are All Mutts — which also includes “Your Love,” a crunchy new blues-rock tune. Time Outmagazine once likened Mutts to “Tom Waits fronting a garage band,” and that’s as accurate and as fair of a description as we can offer. With Minneapolis-based Marah in the Mainsail and Wisconsin’s own Christopher Gold & the New Old Things. Click here for more info.