13 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 14-16)

Friday-Sunday: Isthmus Jazz Fest
Isthmus Jazz Festival’s closing weekend is highlighted by a return to the UW Memorial Union Terrace, the focal point of many past fests. The two-day concert and party kicks off Friday with the Isthmus High School Jazz All Stars and closes Saturday with the Acoplados Latin Jazz Project. Also on the Terrace are the Makaya McCraven Trio, Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble, Barbacoa (pictured), Edgewood Big Band, UW Jazz Ensemble and others. Click here for more info.
Friday - Saturday: Queer Shorts: Spirit of Stonewall at Bartell Theatre
With Pride Month well underway and a rainbow flag flying over the Capitol, a constellation of playwrights and directors present short plays to honor the glory and hardships LGBTQ folks have experienced since those fateful stones were thrown more than 50 years ago. It’s an appropriate finale for StageQ’s annual Queer Shorts production, which in 2020 will morph into the citywide CapitalQ Theatre Festival. Click here for more info.
Friday - Saturday: "Sister Girl" at Broom Street Theater
A thrilling historical play just in time for Juneteenth — the celebration of the end of slavery. Written by Prudence Wright Holmes and directed by Janine Gardner, this Civil War-era production tells the story of Mary Elizabeth Bowser, a freed black woman who returned to slavery in order to spy on Jefferson Davis. Featuring a daring plot of espionage and unfathomable courage, this play is definitely something not to miss. Click here for more info.
Friday: Live on King Street with Whiskey Myers
This seven-piece country band hailing from Texas writes music that beckons toward times and places long past. Their breakout track, “Ballad Of A Southern Man,” paints a picture of a lost youth with elegiac vocals and broad instrumental brush strokes from organ and guitar. Also on the bill at this free Live on King Street concert are Bones Owens and the Kelsey Miles Band. Click here for more info.
Friday: Mutts at The Winnebago
Mutts is from Chicago, but this hard-working keys-bass-drums trio has treated Madison like a second home during its decade of existence. The band is celebrating 10 years and more than 1,000 shows with a (mostly Midwestern) tour and a compilation album, Hey, We Are All Mutts — which also includes “Your Love,” a crunchy new blues-rock tune. Time Outmagazine once likened Mutts to “Tom Waits fronting a garage band,” and that’s as accurate and as fair of a description as we can offer. With Minneapolis-based Marah in the Mainsail and Wisconsin’s own Christopher Gold & the New Old Things. Click here for more info.
Friday: Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons at High Noon Saloon
Recklessly and charmingly juvenile, Screamin’ Cyn Cyn & the Pons sound like what would happen if you armed a group of toddlers who skipped naptime with some instruments. Pop-punk tracks like “Set The Table” utilize toy drums and a roving electric guitar and mostly shouted lyrics. A party is guaranteed when Shane O’Neill returns from NYC for a Pons show. With Butcher’s Union, Hitter, The Hussy, Gender Confetti. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Isthmus Paddle & Portage
For those with a hankering to combine personal watercraft and a jaunt across the isthmus, the best time of the year is nigh: Paddle & Portage, presented by Isthmus, returns June 15. During the 40th annual contest, participants tackle water routes on lakes Mendota and Monona, and, of course, a buzz by the Dane County Farmers' Market in between. All are invited to join the paddlers at Olbrich Park for a post-race party (11 am) with food, brews and tunes provided by DJ Mike Carlson. Pick up bibs or register from 4-6 pm Friday at James Madison Park; day-of registration opens at 7 am Saturday, and fees help support local, independent journalism. For full details, visit paddleandportage.com.
Saturday: Bourbon Pancake Breakfast at Yahara Bay Distillers
Yahara Bay Distillers will host a pancake breakfast to support FEED Kitchens, serving traditional pancakes as well as bourbon blueberry herb pancakes. Both will be served with bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup and a choice of sausage, candied bacon or Wisconsin’s own Nueske’s bacon. Tickets are $10 for adults/$7 for kids at facebook.com/yaharabay.
Saturday: Juneteenth at Penn Park
Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States. Madison has big plans to commemorate the holiday, beginning at 10:45 am with a parade from Fountain of Life Covenant Church, and ending at a daylong family-friendly celebration at Penn Park. This year’s party honors Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson and Dennis Edwards, and features performances from Tani Diakite & the AfroFunkStars, Rick Flowers & the Juneteenth Band, violinist Lexi Carter, and Overture Rising Star Winner Danielle Crim. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Riff Raff Fest at High Noon Saloon
Some of Madison’s best hard rock groups turn up the heat just in time for summer. Headlining is Droids Attack, a stoner rock band that leans delightfully into sci-fi and psychedelic influences. They’re joined by Cold Black River, a band that seamlessly blends doom metal with grungy guitar goodness; as well as Lords of the Trident, 7 Seasons Deep and Cosmic Relic. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Jim Jones at Barrymore Theatre
Groundbreaking ‘00s rap star Jim Jones visits Madison for a night of raucous revelry. Most known for his Billboard top five hit “We Fly High,” Jones is still going strong, having just released El Capo this year. Songs like “Pity In The Summer” are vintage callbacks to the soulful raps that were a hallmark of the previous decade. With El Hitta. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Madison Comedy Week
Do you like to laugh? The answer had better be “yes,” because Madison Comedy Week is coming, with 25 showcases spanning a week and 10 venues. Kick-off events this Sunday include three shows at Nomad World Pub, including an all-dads showcase (5 pm), a “strip comedy” show (7 pm) and mock Madison comedy awards (9 pm). Countless stand-up sets through the week lead up to next weekend’s headliners at the Pursuit of Happiness Session (Kyle Kinane on Saturday and Marina Franklin on Sunday). Click here for more info.
Sunday: Gothic Lizard at Crucible
A lineup of electronic music producers/one-person bands fills Crucible with dark industrial beats custom-made for a Sunday when you’re panicking about the work week. Gothic Lizard, aka Yancy Lambert, lives up to the name with goth-fueled audio horror stories. Sharing the bill is Chicago-based I Ya Toyah, touring behind the 2018 album Code Blue; Daddybear, a body music solo project by Matt Fanale of Caustic; and occult-themed Milwaukee darkwave outfit P L V G U E S. Click here for more info.
