15 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 21-23)

×

Friday: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet & \the Blue Wolf at The Sylvee

The A-team of funk rolls into Madison on a farewell tour. Clinton is an American treasure who has been funking it up since the ’60s with some of the most infectious grooves in history. With no shortage of essential jams such as “Can You Get To That” and “Flash Light” to riff on, the vibes will be going all night long. With all-star openers Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf. This is the dance party of the season, for sure. Click here for more info.