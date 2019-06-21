15 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 21-23)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Madison Comedy Week
The second annual Madison Comedy Week continues with more than a dozen events leading up to its headline shows closing both nights of the Pursuit of Happiness Session at McPike Park. Saturday (9:30 pm) features Kyle Kinane, an Illinois native whose voice is well known as Comedy Central’s in-house announcer; Sunday (8:30 pm) the week closes with Marina Franklin, host of the acclaimed Friends Like Us podcast and regular at comedy fests worldwide. Schedule: madisoncomedyweek.com.
Friday - Sunday: Disney's The Little Mermaid at Shannon Hall
A beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above, preferably with the handsome Prince Eric. But what price will she pay for becoming human? Four Seasons Theatre heads “under the sea” for its live-action version of Disney’s classic. The production, directed by Trevin Gay, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the classic animated film. Olivia de Waart performs the title role. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society at Overture Center
The second weekend of the chamber music festival continues with a reeds-forward concert titled “Steph Infection” (named after flutist and BDDS co-founder Stephanie Jutt). This concert includes works by Doppler, Schumann, Dvorák, Shostakovich and von Dohnanyi. The program repeats at Taliesin in Spring Green on Sunday (6:30 pm). Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Two Steps Forward Monologue Festival at Overture Center
Forward Theater Company’s monologue festival is back for one weekend only, showcasing world premiere short plays by playwrights from Madison and across the country. Planned to commemorate the centennial of women gaining the right to vote, Two Steps Forward also addresses the subjects of immigration, LGTBQ history, electoral politics, race, and sexual freedom. Click here for more info.
Friday: Make Music Madison
Madison's contribution to the worldwide solstice music celebration is rich and varied. There are plenty of opportunities for you to make music with your friends and neighbors at mass appeal events, including public pianos, harmonica lessons and a gospel jam session with Mt. Zion Choir. Check out the pullout section in the June 13 print edition of Isthmus, or plan online using makemusicmadison.org/listings.
Kevin Richard Schafer
Friday: Bill MacKay at Indie Coffee
Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Bill MacKay continues to chart his own musical course on Fountain Fire, his 2019 Drag City album. And it often seems aimed straight for the heart of the sun, as psyched-out instrumentals alternate with numbers based in traditional folk to create a dream-like hypnosis for the right listener. (You know who you are … and are likely now planning to catch MacKay’s solo show at the intimate Indie Coffee.) Click here for more info.
Friday: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, Miss Velvet & \the Blue Wolf at The Sylvee
The A-team of funk rolls into Madison on a farewell tour. Clinton is an American treasure who has been funking it up since the ’60s with some of the most infectious grooves in history. With no shortage of essential jams such as “Can You Get To That” and “Flash Light” to riff on, the vibes will be going all night long. With all-star openers Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf. This is the dance party of the season, for sure. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Tour de Donut
Join the Bombay Bicycle Club for the Madison Tour de Donut 2019. The 25-mile route is mostly flat but it’s still a gut-buster. Prizes will be awarded to the cyclist who eats the most donuts on the ride. The fried desserts will be provided by Miller and Sons Supermarket, Dunkin’ Donuts and Greenbush Bakery. Register ($12) at tinyurl.com/tourdedonut2019. Ride starts at Westmorland Park, 313 Tokay Blvd., 9 am.
Saturday - Sunday: Garage Opera with Fresco Opera Theatre
Fresco Opera creates free, family-friendly versions of opera in Madison garages. This year’s offering is the classic fairytale Hansel and Gretel. This version is told from the witch’s perspective. Performances around Madison through the end of June. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Pursuit of Happiness Session at McPike Park
It took a long damn time for summer to arrive this year, and now festival season is in full swing. This eclectic lineup in the heart of the east side features an acoustic stage and a main stage with comedy, dance performances and an all-star lineup of bands from near (Graminy, Michael Brenneis, Cris Plata) and far (Lilly Hiatt from Nashville, Les Poules à Colin from Quebec and Tribu Baharú from Colombia). See the full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org or just camp out for the whole weekend.
Saturday: Madison's Lillith Fair at High Noon Saloon
An all-star cast of female musicians in Madison recreates the largest women-forward festival of all time. Featuring over 20 local artists, including Anna Wang (pictured) as The Cardigans and Gentle Brontosaurus as Natalie Merchant, this event honors some of the greatest songs ever written, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County and Girls Rock Camp Madison. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Aaron Parks & Little Big at Cafe Coda
Aaron Parks is a hot young jazz pianist leading a magical piano and guitar “post-bop” quartet. His multipart compositions combine jazz with surprising electronic influences. His new album, Little Big (released on Ropeadope), is spacey, funky hip-hop that is filled with energy and weirdness. Jazz Times calls it “a flawed but wondrous statement from a brilliant, visionary talent.” Click here for more info.
Liz Lauren
Saturday: She Stoops to Conquer at American Player's Theatre
Penned by 18th-century Irish playwright Oliver Goldsmith, this comedic play centers on a wealthy farmer looking to marry his daughter off to a rich suitor. The daughter decides to pose as a maid after learning that the London dandy prefers servants to high society. Naturally, it unfolds in hilarious and unexpected directions. Featuring all-star APT cast members, including La Shawn Banks, Sarah Day, Ty Fanning, Jamal James, Josh Krause, James Ridge and Laura Rook. Click here for more info.
Wisconsin Historical Society
Sunday: Dane County Airport 80th Anniversary
Celebrate 80 years of aviation in Madison this Sunday at Dane County Regional Airport. Enjoy airfield tours, aircraft displays, family-friendly activities and live music from Soggy Prairie and Chris Kroeze. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Ice Cream Pop-up at Johnson Public House
No Coast Creamery will be at Johnson Public House serving three ice cream flavors (including a vegan variety). The Madison-based ice cream company will also be selling the espresso-ice cream drink affogato and “fancy composed sundaes.” At 908 E. Johnson St., 4 pm until sold out. Click here for more info.
