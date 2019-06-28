12 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 28-30)

×

Friday: Fishing with the FiN'terns at Tenney Park

DNR interns and staff lead mini-sessions to teach fishing basics for wannabe anglers of all ages. Two pontoon boats have room for six fishers; just bring your pole. If you’re lucky, the last lesson will be on how to clean your catch so you can take it home and eat it. Lesson is free, but participants must have a fishing license and register by filling out and emailing in the form. At Tenney Park Boat House, 1615 Sherman Ave., 4:30 pm.