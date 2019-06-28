12 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 28-30)

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: All Shook Up at Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center
Fans of the King of Rock and Roll will want to check out Middleton Players’ production of All Shook Up, the jukebox musical based on the music of Elvis Presley. It has all the hits — “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and more — woven seamlessly into a lively musical comedy. One weekend only. Click here for more info.
Friday: Fishing with the FiN'terns at Tenney Park
DNR interns and staff lead mini-sessions to teach fishing basics for wannabe anglers of all ages. Two pontoon boats have room for six fishers; just bring your pole. If you’re lucky, the last lesson will be on how to clean your catch so you can take it home and eat it. Lesson is free, but participants must have a fishing license and register by filling out and emailing in the form. At Tenney Park Boat House, 1615 Sherman Ave., 4:30 pm.
Friday: Latin History for Morons with Jon Leguizamo at Overture
If only all our history teachers took John Leguizamo’s approach to teaching. In his one-man show, the comedian-actor traverses the entirety of Latinx culture and history, with plenty of humorous aplomb about colonialism and marginalization along the way. Click here for more info.
Friday: Recital for a Radical at First Unitarian Society
Emma Goldman (“If I can’t dance I don’t want to be part of your revolution”) was an anarchist anti-war activist who was deported to Russia in 1917 after fighting for reproductive rights and free speech in this country. Her birthday concert includes selections from a Marc Blitzstein operetta, songs by Wisconsin folk legends Lou and Peter Berryman, and a rediscovered Leonard Bernstein song. With a lecture by Leonard Lehrman, a prolific composer who composed A Musical Portrait of Emma Goldman. Click here for more info.
Friday: Built to Spill at Majestic Theatre
One of indie rock’s torchbearers is making its Live on King Street debut. Since the early ’90s, the Idahoans of Built to Spill have specialized in wiggly, meandering riffs and winking turns of phrase. This year, the group is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album, Keep It Like a Secret. What better way to celebrate than a free show on a summer night? With Oruã, Clarke & the Himselfs. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Honey Festival at Yahara Bay Distillery
Yahara Bay Distillery — in collaboration with FEED Kitchens — hosts an outdoor market highlighting honey and other local food products. There will also be spirits made with honey on sale and available to sample. Even the Wisconsin Honey Queen will make an appearance and lead some hands-on (presumably apiarist-related) projects. At 6250 Nesbitt Road, 11 am-5 pm.
Friday: Seasaw + Madison Malone at High Noon Saloon
It’s an indie-pop homecoming/reunion, as former Portage native Madison Malone, who moved to the bright lights of Los Angeles a few years ago, returns to play with old pals Meg Golz and Eve Wilkczewski of Seasaw. Seasaw’s smart, guitar-driven pop will make a nice contrast to Malone’s piano-fueled compositions. The latter will be showcasing new material she’s been recording leading up to the release of a new EP later this year. With Paper Holland. Click here for more info.
Friday: Froth at UW Memorial Union
Back after a two-year hiatus, L.A. rockers Froth are hitting the road in support of their new album, Duress. It’s a record ripe with dreamy, fuzzy, shoegazey noise pop that would surely compliment a summer night on the Terrace. Which is fantastic, because that’s exactly where they are playing on their stop in Madison. With Versing. Click here for more info.
Friday: Blaha at Mickey's
Fans of intense rock music may recognize the name Blaha as a surname from The Blind Shake, a trio including brothers Jim and Mike Blaha. That would count for some solid detective work, as this eponymous act is Mike’s solo project, which over time has morphed into a band of its own. Be prepared for the same hard-charging live set as a Blind Shake show, but with a lot more bouncing around the rock genre pool. With fellow MPLS rockers Oyster World, and Madison acts Fire Heads (punk) and Czarbles (mathy prog-punk). Click here for more info.
Saturday - Sunday: Dragon & Lion Dance Championships at Monona Terrace
If you’ve ever experienced a Chinese New Year celebration with colorful dancing dragons and live drumming, you’ll know the thrill of experiencing this art form up close. Madison is lucky enough to attract the national championship competition, which includes Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association of Madison as one of 10 teams from around the country participating in the annual celebration. Featuring costumed dancers, acrobatics and drumming. Admission is free for the competition, taking place from 9:30 am-5 pm on Saturday and 9 am-3 pm on Sunday; a post-tournament banquet closes the event. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Opening of Ray Yoshida: The Spaces in Between at MMoCA
The late collagist Ray Yoshida disassembled and recombined everything from individual flower parts to illustrated sleeves cut from the pages of comic books, creating grids and illusions that demonstrate the power and beauty of collection. A longtime professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Yoshida was a huge influence on the Chicago Imagists, whose work was recently on exhibit in the museum. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Shake the Lake
Boom! This year’s Shake the Lake celebration involves a rock stage and a country stage, family activities and plenty of fireworks to ooh and aah over. National headliners include Hairball (pictured), a “bombastic celebration of arena rock,” and country artists Dylan Schneider and Lee Brice. Sorry, canine Madisonians: Humans seem to need to make really loud noises at least once a year. Click here for more info.
