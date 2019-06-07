12 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 7-9)

1 of 13
Friday - Sunday: Isthmus Jazz Festival
Now stretching to two full weeks, the 32nd Isthmus Jazz Festival continues its emphasis on local performers while broadening its repertoire to include a wider variety of styles and influences. In addition, the festival’s footprint has increased significantly from its original downtown and campus locations, reaching Madison’s south side, Fitchburg and the far-flung reaches of Verona. Friday night’s kickoff is Strollin’ Monroe Street, where jazz will be presented at multiple venues. Details: isthmusjazzfestival.com. (Pictured: Makaya McCraven.) Click here for more info.
Luke Hoppe
Friday - Sunday: Madison Burger Week
Help name the 2019 winner of Madison Burger Week while raising funds for a good cause. Thirty-two local restaurants are participating this year, each with a different take on the uniquely American sandwich. See the full burger lineup on pages 30-32, and vote for your favorite at madburgerweek.com; a portion of the proceeds will benefit River Food Pantry (and $1 of any Budweiser beer sold will be donated, too). The pantry serves over 1,000 households every week.
Friday - Sunday: LunART Festival
Back for a second season, the LunART Festival’s three ticketed evening chamber music concerts are joined by other events — including contemporary and aerial dance, poetry, visual arts and stand-up comedy. LunART Festival’s performances, exhibits and educational programming feature local, national and international artists, highlighting the contributions of women to myriad artistic disciplines. Saturday night’s Gala concert (7 pm, First Unitarian Society) features a performance of Gaia, written by the festival’s composer-in-residence, Valerie Coleman (pictured), plus the ARTemis Women’s Choir. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Between the Waves at Madison Concourse Hotel
BtW is a conference for musicians to learn how to make a living in a tough industry, featuring a wide range of presenters from legendary (Butch Vig, Martin Atkins) to local scenemakers (Gender Confetti, Andy Wallman). And on Friday and Saturday, an accompanying free music festival showcases 30-plus local performers, with several stages at the Essen Haus complex. Some highlights at other venues include the UCAN Beatmakers Brawl (8 pm Friday, Concourse) and the official afterparty (6:30 pm Saturday, Majestic; this is the only ticketed show) featuring the Gabe Burdulis Band (pictured), VO5 and band battle finalists. Click here for more info.
Tom Klingele
Friday: Rooftop Cinema at MMoCA
2019's Rooftop Cinema series kicks off with three films by filmmaker Sky Hopinka of the Ho-Chunk Nation, who received a master’s degree in film from UW-Milwaukee. One short, I’ll Remember You as You Were, not as What You’ll Become, is an homage to Native American poet Diane Burns, who grew up in Wisconsin before becoming an integral part of the poetry scene on the Lower East Side of New York City in the 1980s. Dislocation Blues provides a glimpse of the Standing Rock protests, intersecting with stories of gender identity; and Fainting Spells creates its own mythology around the Indian pipe plant, a fast-growing parasitic plant also known as the “ghost plant.” Click here for more info.
Friday: "Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer" opening reception at MMoCA
Jeffrey Gibson’s Native American heritage comes together with his multimedia approach to art in his first major museum exhibition, organized by the Denver Art Museum. The exhibit’s 65 objects range from figurative works to wall hangings — all of which explore Gibson’s Cherokee-Choctaw heritage. Materials used include sterling silver, wool blankets, tipi poles, sinew and beads; there are even beaded Everlast punching bags. Video interviews introduce the artist, his unique visual vocabulary, and approach to modernism. On exhibit through Sept. 15. Click here for more info.
Randall Slavin
Friday: Rob Thomas at Breese Stevens Field
As the voice of Matchbox Twenty, you can hear Rob Thomas everywhere, from the radio waves to your local grocery store. But the ‘90s icon is also a successful solo artist, releasing multiplatinum albums and establishing himself as an artist beyond nostalgia. Whether on his own or with his much-loved band, Rob Thomas is a true artist. With rising country artist Abby Anderson. Click here for more info.
Stacie Huckeba
Friday: Missy Raines Trio at North Street Cabaret
A renowned bluegrass bassist and band player for many years, Raines stepped into her spotlight as a songwriter for the first time with 2018’s Royal Traveller. Tracks like “Allegheny Town” are understated but contain a tenacious spirit. Raines’ own vocals and lyrics are beautiful and sturdy like a blooming orchid tree. Click here for more info.
David Michael Miller
Saturday - Sunday: Marquette Waterfront Festival
You don’t have to travel to the 30th annual Marquette Waterfront Festival by canoe down the Yahara River with hundreds of your neighbors in full costume, but it beats driving. Sunday morning’s “Fools’ Flotilla” has become one of the prized features of the two-day party that kick-starts the near-east-side music festival season. Produced by the Marquette Neighborhood Association and set on the banks of Lake Monona, the event supports a free kids’ summer day camp at O’Keeffe School. Two stages feature music from around the city (Golpe Tierra, Wilder Deitz Group) and from across the country (Jarekus Singleton, Neal Francis). Sunday’s closer will have attendees dancing into next week: Portland Oregon’s steampunk second line incarnation, MarchFourth. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Trevor Stephenson at Park Hall, Sauk City
Fortepianist Trevor Stephenson, director of the famed Madison Bach Musicians, will explore music in the key of C minor in a recital of piano works by Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert. Considered too stormy and tragic for 18th-century tastes in entertainment, C minor wasn’t the key of choice for most composers, though Beethoven used it to his advantage in his fateful Fifth Symphony. The recital will be brightened by Mozart’s famous twinkle variations and Haydn’s comic Sonata in G major. Stephenson will perform on a replica five-octave Viennese-style fortepiano. Click here for more info.
Nancy Behall
Sunday: Brave Space at Cycropia
An event that truly embodies the phrase, “a show like no other.” Part circus, part audience-immersive art project, Brave Space features an all-female cast of acrobats, which builds a world all from a single piece of cloth. The audience is limited to 100 participants, who will sit, stand up, and walk around during the immersive performance. Click here for more info.
Vince Padilla
Sunday: Madison Area Music Awards at Overture Center
On the biggest night in local music, some of Madison’s best acts shine brightest. One performer to catch is boom-bap savant, Kilo aka SkitL’z, who breathes fresh life into tried-and-true golden-era hip-hop on each of her tracks. Be sure to jam out to local seven-piece Wurk, a funk-fusion group that does everything it can do to get you to dance. UPDATE: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band will be unable to play Sunday, and will be replaced in the lineup by Panchromatic Steel. Click here for more info.
