12 things to do in Madison this weekend (June 7-9)

Friday: Rooftop Cinema at MMoCA

2019's Rooftop Cinema series kicks off with three films by filmmaker Sky Hopinka of the Ho-Chunk Nation, who received a master’s degree in film from UW-Milwaukee. One short, I’ll Remember You as You Were, not as What You’ll Become, is an homage to Native American poet Diane Burns, who grew up in Wisconsin before becoming an integral part of the poetry scene on the Lower East Side of New York City in the 1980s. Dislocation Blues provides a glimpse of the Standing Rock protests, intersecting with stories of gender identity; and Fainting Spells creates its own mythology around the Indian pipe plant, a fast-growing parasitic plant also known as the “ghost plant.” Click here for more info.