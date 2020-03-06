11 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 6-8)

1 of 12
Friday-Sunday: The Children's Hour at Bartell Theatre
Madison Theatre Guild presents the Lillian Hellman classic, The Children’s Hour, about a spiteful young student who vows to ruin the careers of her teachers at a small, private New England school in the 1930s. As parents and grandparents react with horror at the allegations that two female teachers are romantically involved, the women must come to terms with their futures. Click here for more info.
2 of 12
Friday-Sunday: Shakespeare's Julius Caesar at Mitchell Theatre
Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears! The UW Madison Department of Theatre and Drama is bringing one of the oldest stories of political discord, intrigue and betrayal to life on stage. A diverse cast of undergrads inhabits Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, directed by Mark H., assistant professor of acting and directing. Together they pose questions like, “Et tu, Brute?” And what is the citizenry’s responsibility when they fear their leader is becoming a dictator? Click here for more info.
3 of 12
Thomas Ferrella
Friday + Saturday: Mindstorm at MMSD Planetarium
This far-out multimedia event features video by UW-Madison film professor Aaron Granat and multimedia artist Thomas Ferrella. Live musical accompaniment comes from the Earth Boys, experimental pioneers who have gathered for wild jams at the late Winnebago Studios and under bridges: Ferrella, Ed Ahrens, Kevin Schaefer, Nick Orlowski, Phil Redman and Steve Tyska. Click here for more info..
4 of 12
Friday + Saturday: Expecting Isabel at Bartell Theatre
The Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre presents Lisa Loomer's play about the frustrating and baffling path some couples take on their way to becoming parents. Miranda and Nick, a New York City couple, navigate societal expectations, a battery of infertility treatments, the obstacle course of adoption, and the emotional minefield of their own relatives on their way to defining what their family will look like. Along the way they often question God and their own sanity. Click here for more info.
5 of 12
Friday + Saturday: Jay Pharoah at Comedy on State
Currently at work on a second stand-up special, this Saturday Night Live alum dazzles leaves folks in stitches with his impression and character work. Though there are plenty of impressionists around today, Pharoah takes the craft to new levels exhibiting a range as disparate as Obama to Peter from Family Guy and mixing it with cogent observations and hilarious stories. Click here for more info.
6 of 12
Saturday: Maple Syrup Workshop at Schumacher Farm Park
Learn the basics of maple syrup production at Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee at this family-friendly tutorial. Instructor Mary Binkley will demonstrate how to identify a maple tree and the technique for tapping and collecting sap. Participants will be entered into a drawing for maple syrup prizes. Tickets ($8) at tinyurl.com/maplesyrupworkshop. At 5682 Highway 19 in Waunakee.
7 of 12
Candice Wagener
Saturday: Mad City Chili Cookoff at Essen Haus
Fifteen amateur chefs will compete in Essen Haus’ 7th annual chili cookoff. Judges will rate the chilis on taste, aroma, appearance, heat balance, and texture/mouthfeel. Admission is $10 (cash only) and tasters will vote for “the people’s choice” champion. See the restaurant’s Facebook page for ways to save on the admission. At 514 E. Wilson St., 6-8 pm.
8 of 12
Saturday: Leaning: Songs of Strength & Justice at Fountain of Life
Pianist and music educator Becca May Grant has composed an epic concert that merges jazz and gospel. More than 40 performers will take the stage, including female gospel ensemble the Rivers, powerhouse vocalists Tamera Stanley and Betsy Ezell, drummer Rick Flowers, trumpeter Paul Dietrich and guest poet Fabu. Click here for more info.
9 of 12
Lisa Marie Mazzucco
Saturday: UW Symphony Orchestra with Wu Han at UW Hamel Music Center
Pianist Wu Han, co-artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, takes her first turn with the UW Symphony Orchestra in the acoustically perfect Hamel Music Center. The award-winning musician will be the concerto soloist on Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37, in continuing recognition of the composer's 250th birth anniversary year. The orchestra also will perform Adès’ Suite No.1 from “Powder Her Face” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73. Click here for more info.
10 of 12
Thomas Northcut Getty Images
Sunday: Vintage Record Sale at Harmony Bar
Harmony Bar hosts their annual vintage record sale this Sunday, with a hearty selection of jazz, bluegrass, rock and much more. Admission is free, and a portion of the sales benefits local community radio station WORT-FM. Click here for more info.
11 of 12
Jessica Havens
Sunday: Irie Roots Pop-up at Christine's Kitchen
Madtown Food Services, a relatively new catering company specializing in Jamaican cuisine, will serve at Christine’s Kitchen, takeout only. On the menu will be $8 plate combos with choice of jerk chicken or beef patty (regular or spicy) with choice of side: rice and peas, or cabbage and carrots. Vegan and veggie patties are also available. There is also the option to stock up and buy by the pound. Advance orders can be placed by March 6 at tinyurl.com/irierootspopup, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call or text 608-285-2485 for more info. At 2817 E. Washington Ave., 5-8 pm.
12 of 12
Sponsored by The Century House
Furniture, gifts and more. See what's in store at The Century House on University Avenue.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.