11 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 6-8)

Sunday: Irie Roots Pop-up at Christine's Kitchen

Madtown Food Services, a relatively new catering company specializing in Jamaican cuisine, will serve at Christine’s Kitchen, takeout only. On the menu will be $8 plate combos with choice of jerk chicken or beef patty (regular or spicy) with choice of side: rice and peas, or cabbage and carrots. Vegan and veggie patties are also available. There is also the option to stock up and buy by the pound. Advance orders can be placed by March 6 at tinyurl.com/irierootspopup, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call or text 608-285-2485 for more info. At 2817 E. Washington Ave., 5-8 pm.