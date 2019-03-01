14 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 1-3)

1 of 14
Friday + Saturday: MTM's "Murder Ballad" at Brink Lounge
Music Theatre of Madison presents another unconventional work, using the entire Brink Lounge as a stage. A mysterious narrator tells a story of love, violence and betrayal, with a twist: The audience doesn't know who the victim or perpetrator will be. Note: Some audience interaction will take place, (and food must be ordered before 7:15 pm "as a safety precaution"). But, says director Meghan Randolph, "boundaries will be respected." Through March 9. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Christina P. at Comedy on State
Christina P. once said that if she doesn’t make “a shit joke to a room full of strangers” on a regular basis, she gets depressed. And there’s simply no better reason to be an entertainer. You may know her from the popular podcast Your Mom’s House, which she co-hosts with her husband, Tom Segura; from her Netflix comedy special, Mother Inferior; or as one of six comedians in Netflix’s The Degenerates. With Martin Henn. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "The King & I" at Overture Center
The classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical is updated and features an international cast. Beloved songs include “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” The show is set in Bangkok in the 1860s and follows the relationship between the King of Siam and a British schoolteacher. Click here for more info.
Friday: Cuarteto Casals, Music con Brio at Shannon Hall
This magnificent string ensemble is the quartet-in-residence at the Royal Palace in Madrid. With Music Con Brio; also, pre-concert lecture by Carol Carlson, 6 pm. Click here for more info.
Luca Rossato
Friday: NIU Jazz Quartet at Cafe Coda
Instructors from Northern Illinois University perform music from Three Quartets and Touchstone, a pair of early 1980s albums by Chick Corea. Consisting of Marlene Rosenberg on bass, Franchesca Romero on piano, Rodrigo Villanueva on drums and Fareed Haque on guitar, this foursome should give Corea's intricate and frenetic music its proper due. Click here for more info.
Friday: Absolutely Not, Fire Heads, His & Her Vanities at Crystal Corner
Chicago’s Absolutely Not is a fantastic, spastic post-punk delight, and this show marks the release of the band’s latest album, Problematic. It also marks the debut of the band’s new four-piece lineup with Chris Sutter (Meat Wave) on second guitar. Two singles from Problematic, “Bottom of the Pit” and “Glitch,” feature the new lineup and are fuller and even a little heavier than the band’s previous recordings, without sacrificing the band’s trademark vivacity. With locals Fire Heads and His & Her Vanities. Click here for more info.
Friday: Prism Grand Opening Party
There are high hopes that Madison's only centrally located LGBTQ dance club has put its troubles behind it. The venue has been renamed and has new partners, dedicated to creating safer spaces. The grand opening features DJ Nick Nice (at 10 pm), aerial performers and more. Click here for more info.
DeWook
Saturday: Charity Jamboree at High Noon Saloon
Madison rhythm and soul group The People Brothers Band coordinates this annual benefit concert for UW-Madison's Carbone Cancer Center, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and American Diabetes Association. Along with PBB, get a one-day primer on local roots music with sets from The Lower 5th, Old Soul Society, MoonHouse, The Mascot Theory, The Rascal Theory, Lost Highway All-Stars, and Madison Music Foundry youth bands. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Lovett or Leave It at Orpheum
Hosted by Jon Lovett of Pod Save America fame, this live-taped podcast uses humor to help progressive-minded folks sort out the chaos of the current administration. Featuring segments based on general news coverage and games where a member of the audience must guess whether or not a quotation is too stupid to be true, this podcast is a perfect panacea for fatigue from the constant fallout emanating from 45. Click here for more info.
Brett Stepanik
Saturday: Boom & Zoom! Rock Photo Art Show at Mickey's
Local freelance photographer Brett Stepanik will be showcasing 9 years worth of images taken during live music shows at Mickey's. Shows at Mickey's are usually high-energy affairs, and the photographs are sure to have captured that chaos. Music by Ka-Boom! Box, with guest DJs Ken Cheppaikode and members of the local band Dumb Vision, will provide musical accompaniment to the artwork. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Black Arts Matter Festival
Produced by award-winning spoken word artist Shasparay Lighteard, the Black Arts Matter Festival brings together black artists from Madison and the Midwest for a week of performances, discussions and more. Features include a slam poetry contest (Friday-Saturday, Central Library), a one-person show by Porsha Olayiwola (Wednesday, Edgewood College), and a screening of Spike Lee's satirical film Bamboozled (Thursday, Central Library). Click here for more info.
Kasia Stanczyk
Sunday: Atom String Quartet at UW Music Hall
Poland's premiere jazz fusion quartet brings its majestic and classically-influenced style to Madison, courtesy of the UW-Madison Polish Student Association. The band blends the technicality that stringed instruments require with dizzying improvisations and creates breathtaking music on their recent release, Supernova. Constantly teetering between order and chaos, ASQ compose music the way engineers create roller coasters. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The Orcastrator, Mass Relay, Foxy Dope at Art In
Colorado-based producer Brandon Theis, who performs as The Orcastrator, deftly mixes hip-hop, old-school R&B, smooth jazz, and varied electronic music elements into a chilled-out concoction all his own. He visits Madison along with fellow Colorado artists Mass Relay, a duo mixing up dubstep, metal guitar riffing and glitch-hop, and Foxy Dope, the drummer for electronic duo Beak Nasty. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bethfest at High Noon Saloon
Local music scene stalwart Beth Kille has found a winning way to celebrate her birthday: A showcase featuring various bands she performs with, to benefit Girls Rock Camp Madison. This year's Bethfest concert includes a reunion of folk rockers Clear Blue Betty, Kille's band from the mid-'00s. The show also features sets by Kerosene Kites, Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, and Kille's current eponymous band. Click here for more info.
