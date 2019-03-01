14 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 1-3)

×

Friday + Saturday: Christina P. at Comedy on State

Christina P. once said that if she doesn’t make “a shit joke to a room full of strangers” on a regular basis, she gets depressed. And there’s simply no better reason to be an entertainer. You may know her from the popular podcast Your Mom’s House, which she co-hosts with her husband, Tom Segura; from her Netflix comedy special, Mother Inferior; or as one of six comedians in Netflix’s The Degenerates. With Martin Henn. Click here for more info.