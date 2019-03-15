17 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 15-17)

×

Friday + Saturday: "Cabaret" at Bartell Theatre

StageQ and OUT!cast Theatre are inviting Madison audiences to come back to the Kit Kat Klub for another round of pre-World War II debauchery in Kander and Ebb's landmark musical, Cabaret, on the Drury Stage at the Bartell. Directed by Steve Noll and Dana Pellebon, it features Erin McConnell in the role of the enigmatic emcee and Kiki Moritsugu as the prairie oyster cocktail-slugging nightclub singer Sally Bowles. Expect this gender-fluid, gritty production to join OUT!cast's other memorable, large scale musicals such as The Rocky Horror Show, Bare: a Pop Musical, and Rock of Ages. Through March 30. Click here for more info.