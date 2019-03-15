17 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 15-17)

1 of 17
Friday - Sunday: Theatre LILA's "Romeo + Juliet" at Overture Center
While most of the lines have remained the same, Theatre LILA’s production of Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet departs from the original in one significant way. The company has revamped one of theater’s most iconic love stories for the gender-fluid generation, casting HJ (HeatherJane) Farr as a strong, short-haired Juliet and Kelsey Rodriguez as a soft and poetic Romeo. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "The Father: A Tragic Farce" at Bartell Theatre
There are echoes of King Lear in this wise and wiley play. Strollers Theatre tackles this challenging comic-tragedy, in which the audience sees the action through the eyes of the father, Andre. What is truth and what is imaginary? Click here for more info.
Brett Williams
Friday + Saturday: "Cabaret" at Bartell Theatre
StageQ and OUT!cast Theatre are inviting Madison audiences to come back to the Kit Kat Klub for another round of pre-World War II debauchery in Kander and Ebb's landmark musical, Cabaret, on the Drury Stage at the Bartell. Directed by Steve Noll and Dana Pellebon, it features Erin McConnell in the role of the enigmatic emcee and Kiki Moritsugu as the prairie oyster cocktail-slugging nightclub singer Sally Bowles. Expect this gender-fluid, gritty production to join OUT!cast's other memorable, large scale musicals such as The Rocky Horror Show, Bare: a Pop Musical, and Rock of Ages. Through March 30. Click here for more info.
Rob Matsushita
Friday + Saturday: "Prom" at Broom Street Theater
A world premiere from playwright Rob Matsushita, this production examines a classic American rite of passage — the high school prom — from a series of unique perspectives. Over a series of short, two-person scenes, teachers, parents and students tell their stories, weaving together a narrative that's equal parts funny, serious, sexy and strange. Through March 23. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Kyle Kinane at Comedy on State
If you've turned on Comedy Central over the last, oh, decade, you've certainly heard Kyle Kinane's voice. He is the voice of the network for good reason: This dude is consistently hilarious. He has three comedy albums under his belt and massive exposure on Netflix's The Standups. His baritone reveals a gentle soul, one that's just searching for the best fart jokes around. Click here for more info.
Friday: Chris Rottmayer Quartet at Central Library
The free inDIGenous Jazz series returns with a performance from this relatively new-to-Madison ensemble. Chris Rottmayer is a doctoral candidate at UW-Madison in jazz piano, and also serves as co-director of the UW Jazz Orchestra. With Jack Wilkins on tenor sax, Charlie Silva on bass and Walt Hubbard on drums, this group specializes in tight, straight-ahead, modern jazz. Click here for more info.
Friday: Havana Cuba All-Stars at Overture Center
A dynamite 12-piece Cuban band explores one of the richest musical traditions on the planet. Equally talented at performing son, rumba, cha-cha and many other genres whose origins lie in the island nation, the All-Stars present a delectable musical smorgasbord. On this “Asere!” (friendship) tour, they’re backed by three of Cuba’s best dancing couples. Click here for more info.
DeWook Photography
Friday: Summer Camp: On the Road at High Noon Saloon
Five of Wisconsin’s finest jam/psychedelic/funk/bluegrass bands are competing for a chance to play at the Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, Illinois. This showcase features Milwaukee’s Spare Change Trio, Appleton’s Ifdakar and Kaukana’s Monsters of Grass, plus locals Wurk and Pine Travelers. Click here for more info.
Tom Klingele
Saturday + Sunday: "Tibet Through the Red Box" at Overture Center
Tibet Through the Red Box is a visually stunning cross-cultural exploration by Children's Theatre of Madison focusing on the spiritual connection between a bedridden boy in 1950s Prague and his filmmaker father, who is lost in Tibet after an avalanche killed most of his crew. The play is based on the autobiographical Caldecott Honor book by Peter Sis, and adapted by the Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Gender Confetti, Bev Rage & the Drinks, Pink Tide at The Winnebago
Come out to Madison’s newest music venue (at 2262 Winnebago St., former home of the Sons of Norway) for an evening of punk rock, glitter and queer liberation. Fronted by a fierce drag queen, Chicago’s Bev Rage & the Drinks serve up silly punk mayhem and raucous garage rock. Madison duo Gender Confetti and Milwaukee punks Pink Tide round out the bill. Click here for more info.
ICM Partners
Saturday: Roseanne Cash with John Leventhal at Overture Center
Rosanne Cash was making Americana music before the genre was even codified: Her 1981 breakthrough “Seven Year Ache” mixed pop and twang and was a hit in both worlds. Since then, Cash has built a catalog of classic albums, the latest of which is She Remembers Everything, a critically acclaimed 2018 album examining the state of gender relations in the modern world. Cash and husband/musical collaborator John Leventhal will take an acoustic tour through her rich musical history. Click here for more info.
Jerry Moran
Saturday: Tab Benoit, Whiskey Bayou Revue at Barrymore
Tab Benoit is an award-winning Louisiana blues guitarist (and prominent environmentalist), backed up by Whiskey Bayou Revue. The group features his label collaborators, guitar player Eric McFadden and Eric Johanson. Benoit’s classic style is chock full of impressive solos and sad tales, like on his woeful 2011 single, “Medicine.” Click here for more info.
Saturday: Risk! True Tales, Boldly Told at High Noon Saloon
When CNN makes its documentary about the 2010s, surely the “true stories told live without notes podcast” will surely figure as a key element! Can’t get enough of The Moth? Look to this storytelling showcase hosted by Kevin Allison and featuring local extemporizers Amanda Wood, Amy Salloway, James Gordon and Stephanie Svensen. Click here for more info.
George's Bush, Solid Freex (tape release), Cairo Jag, DJ Mascara Snake at Mickey's
Madison’s hardcore punks Solid Freex release Plastic Mystery, the follow-up to 2018’s gritty release, Peeled Guest. That full-length was packed with short bursts of frenetic guitar-centric energy and crackling vocals. Classic rock band Cairo Jag from Indianapolis provides support, along with Packerland punks George’s Bush. Click here for more info.
Etikette
Sunday: Find Your Farm at Monona Terrace
FairShare CSA Coalition’s annual open house is a great opportunity to meet 20 CSA farmers and sign up for the season. Farmers will discuss their operations, pick-up locations, and on-farm events to further help folks choose which community supported agriculture share is right for their family. Click here for more info.
Sunday: St. Patrick's Day Parade at the Capitol Square
It's about time we saw a little green around here.The festivities start at noon with the Dane County Shamrock Club raising the flag of Ireland in the Capitol Rotunda, followed by a raffle benefiting local charities. The parade itself starts at 1:30 pm. Click here for more info. You can also check the full calendar of events for Sunday to find even more St. Patty's Day celebrations.
Sunday: Festival Choir of Madison with UM-Flint Chamber Singers at First Unitarian Society
Gabriela Hristova, associate professor of music and director of choral activities at the University of Michigan-Flint, serves as guest conductor for the Festival Choir of Madison's concert, A Thousand Beautiful Dreams. Pieces performed will have a focus on social justice, spiritual renewal and the environment, such as But a Flint Holds Fire, a choral piece written by composer Andrea Ramsey with words written by children who experienced the Flint water crisis, and "All of Us" from Considering Matthew Shepard. The University of Michigan-Flint Chamber Singers will also perform. Click here for more info.
