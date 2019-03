×

Saturday: Smells Like Kitschy Spirit VII at Robina Courtyard

Local label Kitschy Spirit’s showcases are always a chance for the uninitiated to get a quick primer in the regional punk/garage scene, and a must-see for those already in the know. Be sure to catch Black Cat, a punk band with powerful messages about labor rights and capitalism. Other local agitators on the bill include Gender Confetti, Dumb Vision and According to What. The visiting teams include Wet Wallet, The Missed, Habitat for Insanity and Hitter, a Chicago four-piece whose direct blasts of rock fury prove reinventing the wheel is not necessary when you have a force-of-nature singer such as Hanna Johnson. Click here for more info.