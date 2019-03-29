10 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 29-31)

1 of 10
Friday - Sunday: "Life Sucks" at Overture Center
Madison-born playwright Aaron Posner re-worked Russian master Anton Chekhov’s 1898 play Uncle Vanya into his contemporary version, Life Sucks. Produced by Forward Theater Company and directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray, the play tosses together seven characters with different social ties to each other, exploring their approaches to love and life’s inevitable disappointments. Through April 14. Click here for more info.
Bob Tanner
Friday: Tret Fure at North Street Cabaret
Tret Fure is a veteran of the independent folk music scene, with 40 years in the music industry, opening for big names like Yes and recording 16 albums. Her latest album, 2018’s Roses in November, is another acoustic effort, full of poet ry and pleasant guitar tunes. Presented by the Madison Folk Music Society. Click here for more info.
Friday: King Promise at Ruby
Hailing from Ghana, Gregory Promise Bortey Newman’s music slides smoothly into the global renaissance of R&B. His newest song, “Tokyo,” is a fitting addition to the canon of crooners singing about whisking a loved one off to locales across the globe. With slick beats, infectious synths and skillfully delivered rap-sung vocals, King Promise certainly delivers on his promise. Click here for more info.
Nicholas Sayers
Saturday: Deafheaven, Baroness, Zeal & Ardor at The Sylvee
This bill promises to deliver a huge hit of face-melting metal. Deafheaven’s (pictured) most recent release, “Black Brick,” a B-side from their last album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, is metal AF, with frontman George Clarke’s gremlin growl set amid a wall of distortion and metal riffs. Fellow metalsmiths Baroness are set to release a new album, Gold and Grey, later this year and have been performing songs from the upcoming release on this tour. Openers Zeal & Ardor, who just released a new live album, Live in London, forge a different kind of metal that’s sometimes black, sometimes bluesy. Click here for more info.
Saturday: National Geographic: Symphony for Our World at Overture Center
Fans of nature documentaries will not want to miss this larger-than-life spectacle: 90 minutes of breathtaking National Geographic footage that begins under the ocean, climbs onto the coastlines and soars into the sky. It’s all timed to a five-part symphony conducted by our very own John DeMain and played by the expert musicians of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. The music was composed by Austin Fray and Andrew Christie for a TV special, but we are betting the live experience will be mind-blowing. Click here for more info.
Saturday: PHUN at High Noon Saloon
It’s difficult to pay tribute to Phish, given their penchant for hyperextended jam sessions. But Madison’s PHUN has been recreating the jams of Trey Anastasio and company for a decade now. They’ll also perform a set as PHUN is Dead, another tribute to the Grateful Dead. After 10 years together, these guys have the same effortless chemistry as both of those legendary bands, so you really shouldn’t miss this. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bill & Bobbie Malone at 702WI
Bill Malone literally wrote the book on country music, and we're lucky enough to have him and his wife Bobbie living here in Madison, sharing their deep knowledge of country and bluegrass music on stages and on WORT-FM 89.9, where Bill hosts "Back to the Country." They'll be joined by Arvid Berge, George Diak and Nate Gibson & Mark Roeder. Click here for more info.
Sunday: MACN Supper Club at Brassworks
This supper club-inspired event kicks off 2019's Madison Chef Week and boasts a bevy of local culinary talent, including Patrick DePula (Sal's Tomato Pies), Shanna Pacifico (Camp Trippalindee), Jed Spink (RED) and Jennie Capellaro (The Green Owl), just to name a few. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Goodman Community Center and the Fritz Food Pantry. Chef Week goes through April 7. Click here for more info.
Todd Cooper
Sunday: Kaia Kater at North Street Cabaret
Canadian-born country crooner Kaia Kater picked up her traditional Southern folk music style from time well-spent in West Virginia. Her latest of several albums, 2018’s Grenades, is full of banjos, finger-picking guitar, and Kater’s sorrowful vocals. The title track uses synths and soulful percussion, opening up her familiar style with a foray into pop music. Click here for more info.
Sean Murphy
Sunday: Weezer, The Pixies at Alliant Energy Center
Rolling into town on the strength of not one, but two recent releases — that unexpected collection of WTF covers (TLC’s “No Scrubs”?) and the more traditional Black Album — Rivers Cuomo and the gang in Weezer (pictured) continue to pursue their bizarre muse with the same calculated abandon they’ve been rocking for nearly three decades now. This is one of those shows where the argument that the billing could be flipped carries some weight: Alt-rock legends The Pixies won’t have Kim Deal in the fold this time, but their groundbreaking catalog has only grown in stature and influence. Click here for more info.
