10 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 29-31)

Sunday: Weezer, The Pixies at Alliant Energy Center

Rolling into town on the strength of not one, but two recent releases — that unexpected collection of WTF covers (TLC’s “No Scrubs”?) and the more traditional Black Album — Rivers Cuomo and the gang in Weezer (pictured) continue to pursue their bizarre muse with the same calculated abandon they’ve been rocking for nearly three decades now. This is one of those shows where the argument that the billing could be flipped carries some weight: Alt-rock legends The Pixies won’t have Kim Deal in the fold this time, but their groundbreaking catalog has only grown in stature and influence. Click here for more info.