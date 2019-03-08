15 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 8-10)

×

Friday: Habib Koité & Bassekou Kouyate at UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall

Two musical giants from Mali converge in Madison. A politically charged guitar master, Koité has made a decades-long career combining delicate and intricate guitar lines with resolute messages on such topics as smoking (“Cigarette A Bana”) and feminism (“Wassiye”). Kouyate is another great from the West African nation. An innovator of the region’s string instrument called the Ngoni, Kouyate has stretched the lute-like object to its limits, being among the first to electrify it. Songs like “Yakare” off his LP from this year show a technical master at his finest. Click here for more info.