15 things to do in Madison this weekend (March 8-10)

Friday: Monsters of Poetry at North Street Cabaret
A local poetry series rises from the ashes, featuring three acclaimed poets currently based at UW-Madison. Derrick Austin is the author of the lovely book Trouble the Water. Both Austin and Natasha Oladokun are fellows at Cave Cane, a center for black poets, and Oladokun is the inaugural First Wave poetry fellow. Natalie Eilbert, the Ruth Halls Poetry fellow, wrote the captivating book, Indictus. Click here for more info.
Friday: Under the Streetlamp at Barrymore
Some of your favorite Broadway Stars convene in Madison for a celebration of bygone days and songs. With renditions of songs ranging from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to The Beach Boys to Bobby Darin, the whole evening will take attendees to an ideal past — one where engines are revving and jukeboxes keep jumping. Click here for more info.
Friday: Habib Koité & Bassekou Kouyate at UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall
Two musical giants from Mali converge in Madison. A politically charged guitar master, Koité has made a decades-long career combining delicate and intricate guitar lines with resolute messages on such topics as smoking (“Cigarette A Bana”) and feminism (“Wassiye”). Kouyate is another great from the West African nation. An innovator of the region’s string instrument called the Ngoni, Kouyate has stretched the lute-like object to its limits, being among the first to electrify it. Songs like “Yakare” off his LP from this year show a technical master at his finest. Click here for more info.
Zackery Michael
Friday: The Revivalists, Rayland Baxter at The Sylvee
The Revivalists is a powerful, rootsy eight-piece alternative rock band from New Orleans that turns out bluesy anthems. Lead singer David Shaw's crystal clear vocals, a horn section and booming percussion all add up to emotional, yet danceable, hits, like their 2018 hit single “All My Friends” from the album Take Good Care. Country rocker Rayland Baxter opens. Click here for more info.
Friday: The Flavor That Kills, Cribshitter, Negative Example, DJ 45 Freakout at Art In Gallery
A night of art and music is headlined by The Flavor That Kills, who play catchy, guitar-riff heavy indie-blues. Negative Example make self-aware, jittery funk, with quirky lyrics a la Beck. Cribshitter uses ample synths and rock tropes to forge uniquely quirky songs. Plus art by Sam Johnson, Andy Villanueva, Camille Davis, Samie Laine Scott and Benjamin Eric; a pig roast will be available for early attendees; and DJ 45 Freakout spins before and between bands. Click here for more info.
Friday: 2 Broads 1 Band at Brink Lounge
This album release features two of the finest voices in Madison — Carolynn Schwartz Black, who can swoop from sultry growl to tuneful wail at a moment's notice, and Lo Marie, a classically trained songbird with a bawdy side. With the enormously talented pianist Cliff Frederiksen, the trio is releasing an album of Gershwin tunes, Nice Work If You Can Get It. Click here for more info.
Friday: ATLiens at Liquid
ATLiens, not to be confused with the second Outkast album, is an anonymous duo of electronic bass DJs who have made a splash in the national scene collaborating with big names like Bassnectar and Woolymammoth. The masked musicians recently put out the 2018 bass-heavy single "Imma" with fellow electronic musician Badrapper. Click here for more info.
Ryan Wisniewski
Saturday: Taste the Future at Warner Park Community Center
Food entrepreneurs from FEED Kitchens, FEED Bakery and the city’s MarketReady program will show off their skills at this free event at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center. The event will feature a small-plate menu, cash bar, and live music. Childcare is available if you RSVP at tinyurl.com/tastethefuture2019.
Saturday: "She's Beautiful When She's Angry" at the Barrymore
This exhilarating documentary tracks the rise of the women's movement between 1966 and 1971. The New Yorker described it as "visionary and heroic." It's a benefit for The Progressive magazine, and also features a post-screening conversation with director Mary Dore. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Yonder Mountain String Band, Fireside Collective at The Sylvee
A trio of quintets bringing traditional forms into modern times take over The Sylvee. For the last two decades Colorado-based Yonder Mountain String Band has furthered the crossover of progressive bluegrass into the jam rock scene. That paved the way for fellow forward-thinking folk acts such as Yonder's March tour mates, North Carolina's Fireside Collective, and Wisconsin's own Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, joining the bill in support of their excellent 2018 album, The Ode. Click here for more info.
Phoebe Guenzel
Sunday: Cheese Dinner at Graze
Graze and Hook’s Cheese Company pair up for a three-course dinner. Menu features a sampling of Hook’s award-winning cheeses, truffle cheddar risotto, a sirloin with blue cheese compound butter and sweet potatoes, and chocolate cake served with Hook’s “extra innings” ice cream — which is made with cow, sheep and goat milk. Tickets ($65 with optional $20 beer pairings) at tinyurl.com/grazeproducerdinner.
Sunday: Glamour Junkies at Crucible
What better way to spend the Lord's day than reveling in the glory of sex and rock and roll? This burlesque troupe from Milwaukee will pay tribute to goddesses like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar and Courtney Love. With hard-rock band The Almas. Come early for Dark Arts & Crafts from 1 to 6 pm. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Gaelic Storm at Barrymore
Gaelic Storm is one of the most authentic Gaelic-rock bands active today, and many of us children of the Irish diaspora grew up seeing them nearly every year at Milwaukee’s Irish Fest. Their upcoming album, Matching Sweaters, a reference to familial knitting culture, again turns out traditionally focused drinking ballads and neo-folk songs, with plenty of fiddles and stomping. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Switchfoot at The Sylvee
Christian rockers Switchfoot became unlikely crossover stars when their 2003 song, "Meant to Live," broke through on rock radio. Now 16 years later, the San Diego band is still going strong, releasing eight albums of pitch-perfect pop rock. Their latest, Native Tongue, was released in January. With Colony House, Tyson Motsenbocker. Click here for more info.
Sunday: All Them Witches, Plague Vendor at High Noon Saloon
Nashville's stoner rock gods return to the High Noon on the tour for their latest self-titled album, ATW. Formerly a four piece, keyboardist Jonathan Draper left the group in October 2018. The band as a trio proves to be a force as it presses on with more guitar shreds and a tighter sound. With Plague Vendor. It's going to be heavy. Click here for more info.
