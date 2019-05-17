16 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 17-19)

1 of 16
Friday + Saturday: Beth Stelling at Comedy on State
Beth Stelling is one of the most revered stand-up acts currently touring. She’s conquered Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live, hosted her own Comedy Central special, and released two albums. Now, after writing for HBO’s Crashing for two seasons, she’s continuing her quest to keep telling some of the funniest jokes about bad boyfriends, old folks and weight loss you’ve ever heard. Her casual, engrossing delivery — basically sneaking in her punchlines — has to be experienced to truly be appreciated. Click here for more info.
Taylor Kokinos
Friday + Saturday: "Lysistrata" at Broom Street Theater
On May 9, 1969, a bunch of crazy hippies got together and put on the anti-war play Lysistrata. (In Aristophanes’ Greek comedy, the women refuse sex until the men agree to end the war between the city states.). It was the beginning of an era, the inaugural public show for Broom Street Theater, a Madison institution that has produced more than 300 local, original shows in the decades that followed. The theater’s iconoclastic and irascible longtime artistic director Joel Gersmann died in 2005, but the Broom Street tradition of creating edgy, no-budget theater continues. Under the direction of UW-Madison theater instructor Jen Plants, the company is restaging Lysistrata to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Click here for more info.
Jonathan J Miner
Friday + Saturday: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" at Bartell Theatre
In this Strollers Theatre production of Simon Stephens’ play adapted from the 2003 novel by Mark Haddon, a 15-year-old math whiz with autism is suspected of harming a neighbor’s dog. Now he is determined to solve the mystery. Click here for more info.
Patience Young
Friday: Crystal Stone, Patience Young at A Room of One's Own
Two young Midwestern poets, Crystal Stone and Patience Young, read from their poetry collections and lead a workshop for would-be poets at all levels of experience. Stone is a former teacher who gave a TEDx talk on “The Transformative Power of Poetry.” Click here for more info.
Andy Goodwin
Friday: The Music of Doc Watson at North Street Cabaret
A trio of accomplished musicians — David Grier, Jack Lawrence and Robbie Fulks (pictured) — pays tribute to the warm genius Doc Watson, who died in 2012. Watson’s music was simple — just a man and his guitar — but breathtakingly sincere. On his 1964 self-titled record, Watson goes through the pains and pleasures of life, drawing them out expressively with his guitar. Click here for more info.
Don Moser
Friday: UpStage Stigma at High Noon Saloon
Emily Erwin-Frank, a recent graduate of the UW-Madison School of Social Work, developed this showcase as a way to blend art, empathy and advocacy for ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. Twenty performers will share their stories of struggle, resilience and recovery through music, dance and spoken word. Click here for more info.
Friday: Cash Box Kings at Knuckle Down Saloon
Although they are 20 years apart in age, Joe Nosek and Oscar Wilson are kindred spirits leading this five-piece band. Combining the vocal prowess of Chicago native Wilson with the songwriting ingenuity of Madisonian Nosek, the pair created a resplendent combination of blues, proto-rock and roll, and “bluesabilly” (the original blend of blues and rockabilly) on 2017’s Royal Mint. They’ll also be celebrating the release of their new album Hail To The Kings!, which should be both a hopping good time and a forlorn reflection. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra at Mills Hall
Young people involved in the Wisconsin Youth Symphony programs have been studying and practicing hard for these end-of-season concerts on the UW-Madison campus. At 1 pm catch Opus One and the Sinfonietta; at 4 pm, it’s the Harp Ensemble and the Concert Orchestra; and at 7 pm, the Percussion Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra. All should prove to be a fitting example of the value of music education. Click here for more info.
Stacy Bruner
Saturday: Isthmus Uncorked at McPike Park
It’s a celebration of spring, it’s a pop-up wine bar in the park, it’s chef pairings with local wineries, it’s a wannabe Georges Seurat painting. Okay, maybe not that last one. It is Madison’s only wine festival and two dozen wineries from across Wisconsin and the U.S. will be pouring samples. Cheese and snacks will be on hand, along with a mini-marketplace and live music. Add $15 onto the base ticket ($50) and those chef pairing plates are yours, too. Ticket sales for this Isthmus event support local, independent journalism. Click here for more info.
Saturday: SistaStrings at Waisman Center
Monique and Chauntee Ross are the duo SistaStrings. The classically trained musicians play everything from gospel to R&B, and they lend their prodigious talents to the Waisman Center for this benefit concert to support the center’s groundbreaking research on developmental disabilities and neurodegenerative diseases. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Caturday at the Big Top at Madison Circus Space
Looking for the purr-fect family-friendly, feline-themed activity in Meow-dison this weekend? Look no fur-ther than Madison Circus Space’s Caturday at the Big Top. With acrobatics, aerial acts, comedy and other circus arts purr-formed in celebration of our feline friends, it’s sure to be paw-some! Cat costumes encouraged, and donations support Madison Circus Space’s capital campaign. Click here for more info.
M.O.D. Media Productions
Saturday: Bury the Hatchet CD release at The Winnebago
Using visual art, video and sound, multimedia artist and UW professor John Hitchcock’s Bury the Hatchet project explores the interactions of Plains tribal culture and non-native settlers, redefining the myth of the American Frontier by comparing it to today’s reality. The full visual art component is currently on exhibit in Montana, but the accompanying recording, a double LP recorded by Hitchcock and a wide range of Madison musicians, and released by local label Sunday Night Records, makes its debut at this show. With Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Rousers at Barrymore Theatre
One of Madison’s best bands has also proven historically durable: The Rousers celebrate 35 years of music at the recently renovated Barrymore Theatre. With able assistance from the Phat Phunktion horns and other special guests, the Rousers will blow the roof off the place with their signature mix of rock, honky tonk and blues, including some songs they haven’t played for decades. Opening is another legendary local group formed in 1984, Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys. Click here for more info.
Joe Kirschling
Sunday: WORT Block Party
Are you ready for summer festival season, Madison? Well, you better be, because it’s here. The unofficial kick-off is always the annual WORT-FM fete — taking place just off the Capitol Square for a few years now — featuring arts and crafts vendors, food from many cultures, and the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild beer garden. Oh, and of course, a full day of diverse music, from youth percussion ensemble Black Star Drum Line to the psych soundscapes of Painted Caves to Americana from Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers. Click here for more info.
Wisconsin Historical Society
Sunday: Tenney Park Century Celebration
Last year marked 100 years for one of Madison’s favorite central green spaces, but late summer flooding delayed celebrating the milestone until now. The afternoon will include historical talks, a vintage postcard exhibit, music by Bill and Bobbie Malone, a “Tenney Lap” watercraft race (2:30 pm), and, of course, birthday cake and ice cream. If it rains, the celebration will take place in the Pavilion. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Furious Bongos at High Noon Saloon
In the history of rock and roll, there was never anyone else like Frank Zappa. So it’s fitting that the Furious Bongos are more than a tribute band. They dug up notes and transcriptions from the late, mad genius and created arrangements that are continually evolving. The band includes Arthur Barrow, who played with Zappa himself, and local luminaries Lo Marie and Michael Massey. Click here for more info.
