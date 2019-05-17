16 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 17-19)

×

Friday + Saturday: "Lysistrata" at Broom Street Theater

On May 9, 1969, a bunch of crazy hippies got together and put on the anti-war play Lysistrata. (In Aristophanes’ Greek comedy, the women refuse sex until the men agree to end the war between the city states.). It was the beginning of an era, the inaugural public show for Broom Street Theater, a Madison institution that has produced more than 300 local, original shows in the decades that followed. The theater’s iconoclastic and irascible longtime artistic director Joel Gersmann died in 2005, but the Broom Street tradition of creating edgy, no-budget theater continues. Under the direction of UW-Madison theater instructor Jen Plants, the company is restaging Lysistrata to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Click here for more info.