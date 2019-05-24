14 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 24-27)

×

Saturday: Woodrow (album release) at High Noon Saloon

There are no more sincere musicians in Madison than the members of this band, which will release a new album this weekend called Sincerely. Woodrow is a whirlwind of positivity, and the new album brims with squeaky clean but deceptively complex and beautiful pop rock songs. The music and the live act are born from behind the keyboard and its pilot, songwriter Connor Brennan. The album has been hotly anticipated by fans, and the band could make big bucks from what will likely be a large crowd at the release. Instead, the show will benefit Share the Health: Free Women’s Health Clinic. With LASKA, Man Called Noon, Claxy. Click here for more info.