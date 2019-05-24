14 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 24-27)

1 of 14
Friday-Monday: WisCon at Concourse Hotel
The 43rd annual convention of feminist science fiction and fantasy fans welcomes special guests G. Willow Wilson and Charlie Jane Anders. Wilson is author of the Ms. Marvel comic book series, as well as five graphic novels and The Butterfly Mosque, her memoir about life in Egypt during the waning years of the Mubarak regime. Anders is author of All the Birds in the Sky and The City in the Middle of the Night, plus an upcoming young-adult trilogy. Her short story “Six Months, Three Days” won science fiction’s prestigious Hugo award. The weekend features food, panels, kids’ activities and — new this year — a “pop up” space for introverts to meet each other. Or not. Click here for more info.
Friday-Sunday: World's Largest Brat Festival at Alliant Energy Center
A Memorial Day weekend tradition, Brat Fest raises money for local charities while also slinging enough Johnsonville brats to feed an army (vegan and gluten-free options are available, FYI). That army will be entertained by a wide range of music over three days, with headliners including Smash Mouth (responsible for the ubiquitous 1999 hit “All Star,” 8 pm Friday) and Steven Adler (ex-Guns N’ Roses, 7 pm Saturday). A slew of local rock and Americana bands play through the weekend, and Sunday also features stages dedicated to both Latinx and Christian performers. The fest closes with fireworks on Sunday night. Full schedule: bratfest.com.
Max Wendt
Friday-Sunday: "Fish Fry" at TAPIT/new works
Wisconsin’s favorite Friday fare becomes musical comedy when TAPIT joins forces with Fresco Opera. Who among the challengers will win the famous fish fry recipe at Sal’s Supper Club? Will it be the franchise king? The editor of the foodie magazine “Snooteur”? The reality show contestants hunting the giant mystical Muskie of Lake Cattywompus? Or may the singing fish yet be spared? Sarah Whelan directs the premiere of Danielle Dresden’s script. ALSO: UW-Madison professor of folklore studies Janet Gilmore facilitates a discussion following performances on May 24, May 30 and June 1. Through June 2. Click here for more info.
Friendor Photo
Friday + Saturday: "Murder!(s)" at The Winnebago
In this original production from Madison ensemble theater company Are We Delicious?, a group of down-on-their-luck speakeasy patrons in Depression-era New Jersey hatch a plot to take out a $2,000 life insurance policy on the biggest drunk in the bar. Needless to say, things don't go according to plan. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: "A Glimmer of Hope" at Bartell Theatre
This one-act dramedy presented by the Mercury Players Theatre is bound to be a trip. An anxiety-ridden young woman decides to try LSD for the first time in the company of her closest, most supportive friends. Together, they go on a spiritual journey through their innermost thoughts, fears and dreams. Click here for more info.
Friday: Abel Contemporary Gallery Grand Opening
Paoli’s loss is Stoughton’s gain as this dynamic small gallery relocates after 31 years from a tiny village to a renovated tobacco warehouse (524 E. Main St.) in a slightly bigger town. The grand opening features openings for George Shipperley’s exquisite oil pastels and a group show titled Birds & Beasts. And the gallery’s new site-specific experimental space, No. 5, features multimedia work from Chele Isaac, whose massive work at MMoCA was a highlight in 2017. Click here for more info.
Friday: Graminy (CD release) at Brink Lounge
In celebration of a new live album, the classical-bluegrass fusion band takes the stage for a night of jigs and symphonies. Their 2013 album, Germinations: A Bluegrass Symphony in D, is testament to their musical prowess, with songs such as “March of the Cranes” mixing the elegance of classical with the groundedness of bluegrass. Click here for more info.
Urko Dorronsoro Sagasti
Friday: Snarky Puppy at Orpheum
Michael League was studying jazz at the University of North Texas when he founded Snarky Puppy, a named picked off of his brother’s discard pile. Now operating out of Brooklyn, New York, League has created a big band for the 21st century with its creative blend of jazz, funk, jam, world and fusion music. Multi-instrumentalist League has tapped into inspirations from tango composer Astor Piazzolla to Sufjan Stevens for the band’s sound, which is not quite like any other. “The whole universe of music is constantly offering you food if you’re hungry for it,” League says. Click here for more info.
Saturday-Sunday: World-Wide Mustard Competition at National Mustard Museum
Taste the 54 winners of the National Mustard Museum’s annual mustard competition. Bronze, silver and gold winners were selected in 17 categories. Sample them all including this year’s Grand Poobah of Moutarde — a grainy mustard whose recipe dates back centuries and that was once prepared by monks for French royalty. Fancy. Click here for more info.
Nick Larson
Saturday: Doug Loves Movies at Comedy on State
Wait, do you guys smell that? It smells like ... the biggest cloud of weed smoke anybody’s ever seen? Doug Benson must be in town! Yep, that’s right, the doobie-ous comedian is stopping by to record another episode of his decade-spanning podcast, Doug Loves Movies. Past guests of the show have ranged from Jon Hamm to Brie Larson, and everyone in between. Bring a movie-themed name tag for a chance to win a special prize. Note: Tickets only sold in advance online. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Woodrow (album release) at High Noon Saloon
There are no more sincere musicians in Madison than the members of this band, which will release a new album this weekend called Sincerely. Woodrow is a whirlwind of positivity, and the new album brims with squeaky clean but deceptively complex and beautiful pop rock songs. The music and the live act are born from behind the keyboard and its pilot, songwriter Connor Brennan. The album has been hotly anticipated by fans, and the band could make big bucks from what will likely be a large crowd at the release. Instead, the show will benefit Share the Health: Free Women’s Health Clinic. With LASKA, Man Called Noon, Claxy. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Wurst Times at High Noon Saloon
Three stages, 30 acts, 13 hours of music. Back for its ninth year, the Wurst Times Fest offers an impressive showcase of local and regional talent. From punk to indie rock to avant-garde funk, there’s something for everyone — on the patio, in the parking lot and indoors. You really can’t go wrong by popping in any time, but be sure to check out the Latin ska band Los Meskales (parking lot, 7 pm), Gentle Brontosaurus (inside, 7:20 pm) and King Leopard (inside, 10:20 pm). Proceeds go to local organizations including the Wil-Mar Center and Guitars for Vets. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Irish Fest in the Barn at Sugarland Barn, Arena
This new entrant to the summer fest schedule features two stages of music and dance performances by both local and international performers. Headlining is “I-grass” act JigJam, who combines bluegrass with traditional Irish sounds, and be sure to catch an early set by legendary trio Trian. Madison favorites such as The Currach and Rising Gael will also play sets. Click here for more info.
Monday: Monona Memorial Day Parade on Monona Drive
Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, began in the years following the Civil War, when Americans would pay tribute to the many lives lost by decorating soldier's graves in the springtime. It was officially declared a federal holiday in 1971. Many communities celebrate with a commemorative parade, and Monona's is the largest parade in Dane County. Click here for more info on the Monona Memorial Day Parade, or participate in one of the other events happening around town in honor of the holiday.
