13 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 3-5)

Friday: Gallery Night

Madison launches spring (for real, this time?) with an explosion of visual arts exhibits at more than 75 locations around town. Plan a visit to Madison College’s Commercial Avenue Learning Center where you can tour tiny houses and the jewelry and ceramics studios (with live music from accordions, ukuleles and more). At MMoCA, celebrate openings for Shimon Attie: The Crossing, a film on Syrian refugees, and Tyanna Buie. Overture has an opening for FUTURE HISTORY NOW (pictured), from the art-punk duo Simone and Max. Tandem Press opens a dazzling group show called Bloom. And celebrate the grand opening of the new Artworking space with live screen printing demos. Plan your visit by using the interactive map at mmoca.org/gallery-night or use your handy guide in this week's issue of Isthmus.