13 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 3-5)

Friday - Sunday: Cirque du Soleil: CRYSTAL at Alliant Energy Center
A spectacle on ice. This surreal spectacle from the spectacular touring company involves visual projections and a pop soundtrack with the astounding feats of world-class acrobats, aerialists and figure skaters. Prepare to be wowed. Click here for more info.
Jonathan Raymond Popp
Friday - Sunday: "Shiny Things" at Bartell Theatre
The Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre presents a revamped version of Heather Renken’s delightful and insightful play, depicting life with attention deficit disorder as a series of endless vaudeville performances. Read Victoria Davis' review for more info.
Steve Noll
Friday + Saturday: "Small Mouth Sounds" at Bartell Theatre
In Bess Wohl’s play, six city residents embark on a silent retreat. Madison Theatre Guild’s last production of the season is a study in non-verbal communication and the universal language of charades. Deftly directed by Dana Pellebon, it features a remarkable cast that manages to speak volumes through smiles, primal sounds, gasps, fits of tears, and many more full-body reactions. For more info, check out Gwendolyn Rice’s review.
Simone and Max
Friday: Gallery Night
Madison launches spring (for real, this time?) with an explosion of visual arts exhibits at more than 75 locations around town. Plan a visit to Madison College’s Commercial Avenue Learning Center where you can tour tiny houses and the jewelry and ceramics studios (with live music from accordions, ukuleles and more). At MMoCA, celebrate openings for Shimon Attie: The Crossing, a film on Syrian refugees, and Tyanna Buie. Overture has an opening for FUTURE HISTORY NOW (pictured), from the art-punk duo Simone and Max. Tandem Press opens a dazzling group show called Bloom. And celebrate the grand opening of the new Artworking space with live screen printing demos. Plan your visit by using the interactive map at mmoca.org/gallery-night or use your handy guide in this week's issue of Isthmus.
Friday: ALL Jazz Fest
The folks at the Arts + Literature Lab have organized a vibrant roster of artists at six venues, displaying the full range of the jazz experience. At MadCity Music, Ben Phillips’ Scorpio Moon (pictured) creates an otherworldly sound with trumpet and looping effects. At ALL, the Vincent Davis Trio headlines with their bull-rushing improvisation. It’s no accident that this festival falls on Gallery Night, so add some jazz destinations to your evening’s agenda. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tony Monaco, Fareed Haque & Rob Dicke at North Street Cabaret
Prepare for an evening of first-class jazz with guitarist Fareed Haque, Hammond B-3 organ master Tony Monaco (pictured), and versatile drummer Rob Dicke. Best known for blending Indian and Pakistani influences with jazz and rock, Haque plays without borders, taking cues from both John McLaughlin and Ravi Shankar. Monaco’s mentor was none other than B-3 pioneer Jimmy Smith, and Dicke is a longtime veteran of Chicago’s revered jazz and rock scenes. Haque and Monaco have headlined many high-profile jazz festivals as a trio (with different drummers sitting in), and an intimate club gig like this one is sure to be special. Click here for more info.
Matthew James Wilson
Friday: Lala Lala, The Slaps at UW Memorial Union-Der Rathskeller
On her sophomore LP, The Lamb, Chicago-based songwriter Lillie West lays bare her struggles with addiction, sobriety, insecurity and loss. With simple, stripped-down indie instrumentals, hauntingly deadpan vocals and cutting lyrics, West examines angst and adulthood with a collection of songs that are at once gloomy, expansive and vulnerable. With The Slaps. Click here for more info.
Sarah Maughan
Saturday: Performing Ourselves at UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space
More than 120 youth from local schools and community centers take the stage in the seventh annual spring showcase from Performing Ourselves. Since 2012, this program directed by UW-Madison dance professor Kate Corby and dancer Mariah LeFeber has helped hundreds of under-resourced kids find empowerment, creativity and leadership through dance. Click here for more info.
Cameron Wittig
Saturday: The Tallest Man on Earth at Overture Center
The Swedish singer-songwriter returns to Madison with a new album. With gently eddying guitar riffs and a dewy voice, Kristian Matsson spans the depths, examining his relationships in the 10 fever dream tracks of his latest, I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream. On the album’s self-titled finale, Mattson both cherishes and mourns his journey. Click here for more info.
Vanessa Tortolano
Sunday: Damsel Trash, Tubal Cain, Venus in Furs at High Noon Saloon
The enduring project from Meghan Rose and Emily Mills celebrates their third independent release, a nine-track cassette tape packed with catchy queer-punk bangers covering topics ranging from bicycle safety to how much Trump sucks. With psych-doom rockers Tubal Cain and surf punks Venus in Furs. This show also advertises “actual fire,” so get ready. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Roy Zimmerman at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Are we sick of political satire yet? Is it even possible to laugh at our current situation anymore? If anyone can bring some levity to our collective nightmare, it’s Roy Zimmerman, whose signature blend of heart and hilarity has been delighting audiences and pushing for social justice since the 1980s. Click here for more info.
Todd Cooper
Sunday: Shovels & Rope, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Trapper Schoepp at The Sylvee
This show features not one, but three can’t-miss folk rock acts. Shovels & Rope (pictured) are a husband and wife duo whose stomping barroom tunes sound far bigger than you’d expect from just two people. Joining them is English folk punk Frank Turner and his band, The Sleeping Souls, one of the hardest working and most consistently great bands in the genre. Rounding things out is Trapper Schoepp, a Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter who recently made headlines by helping complete a lost Bob Dylan song about Wisconsin. Click here for more info.
Kira Clavell
Sunday: ACTORS, The Bellwether Syndicate, Null Device at Crucible
This Canadian band brings a fresh perspective to post-punk. Though properly punk in their use of guitar and punchy percussion, the band also has a penchant for pop in their catchy and cinematic hooks. This is especially true on their latest single, “Mining for Heart,” when frontman Jason Corbett sings over drawn-out synth chords on the song’s breathtaking chorus. With Chicago’s Bellwether Syndicate and Madison’s Null Device. Click here for more info.
