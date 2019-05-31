12 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 31-June 2)

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: Festa Italia at McKee Farms Park
If your version of heaven involves sampling copious amounts of pasta, pizza, meatballs, arancini, cannoli, sfingi and other Italian delights, head down to Fitchburg for this annual celebration of food, music and culture. There’s entertainment from local and regional performers such as the Italian Folk Dancers of Madison, Joe Scalissi, The Sicilian Serenaders and Something to Do. Plus: a pasta-eating contest on Saturday! Click here for more info.
2 of 12
Darren Lee
Friday - Sunday: "On the Town" at Overture Center
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Leonard Bernstein, Capital City Theatre and Madison Ballet are collaborating on a revival of the 1944 musical On the Town. The iconic tale of World War II soldiers on leave features unforgettable tunes such as “New York, New York,” and a playful book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Click here for more info.
3 of 12
Randy Gunter
Friday: Mark Croft EP release at Brink Lounge
The twangy pop singer-songwriter celebrates the release of a new studio EP, Southbound Walking Northward. On EP track "The Shakin' and the Boom Boom," Croft shows his knack for incorporating a groove into rootsy instrumental textures. With Trouble Falls. Click here for more info.
4 of 12
Marina Koyen
Friday: Ramona (Ramones tribute) at The Winnebago
A possible overload of rock hits the east side’s newest club with this triple bill to benefit Briarpatch Youth Services. Ramona is an all-star Ramones tribute featuring Michelle Schinker and Ben Kruzick (both ex-Bes Monde), Wendy Schneider (Howler) and Cathy Dethmers (Bon Squad). More hooks are provided by Rocket Bureau, the latest project of songwriter-guitarist Kyle Motor; and suitably bizarre tale spinning comes from Alex Wiley Coyote (the solo nom de rock of the Wood Chickens singer-guitar slinger). TheRealDJPatty spins. Click here for more info.
5 of 12
Alex Havey
Friday: Last Crack (album release) at High Noon Saloon
Hard rockers Last Crack made waves with two international album releases, Sinister Funkhouse #17 and Burning Time, before fracturing in the early ‘90s. Here in their Madison home base we’ve been lucky enough to hear the band emerge for an occasional show during the last couple decades, but fans still pined for a proper third album — until now. The tightly constructed and anthemic lead single, “Icicle,” has spent spring in rotation on WJJO, and The Up Rising makes its debut at this show. With Vanishing Kids, 7 Seasons Deep. Click here for more info.
6 of 12
@awestruck17
Saturday: Cows on the Concourse at the Capitol Square
To kick off June Dairy Month, bovines are bombarding the Capitol Square during the Dane County Farmers’ Market. The tradition, now in its 40th year, is a chance for city folk to meat around a dozen cows and calves. There will be Muenster grilled cheese sandwiches to graze on; ice-cold milk will also be in stock. “Moo experts” — who won’t steer you wrong — will also be on hand to answer any questions. Lots of activities for the kiddos to keep them udderly entertained, too. At the Capitol Square and the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 8 am-1 pm.
7 of 12
JPM Photography
Saturday: Fruit Fest at Prism
Marking its 10th anniversary celebrating Madison’s LGBTQ community, Fruit Fest this year also marks the rebirth of host Plan B as Prism (the fest happens just outside the club on Willy). Headlining this year is Hello Weekend, a Chicago-based Top 40 cover band. More live music is provided by One Note & the Rhino, Katie Beth and Jason Walker, plus DJs all day long and drag performances by Karizma Mirage, ZZ Topz and many others. Click here for more info.
8 of 12
Saturday: Jazz Junction at Full Compass
This pre-Isthmus Jazz Festival event will honor the work of retiring UW professor (and former UW Mead Witter School of Music director) John Schaffer, as well as mark seven years of progress since the launch of the jazz studies program. Performers include the UW Faculty Jazz Ensemble (pianist Johannes Wallmann, saxophonist Les Thimmig, guitarist Louka Patenaude, bassist Nick Moran and drummer Matt Endres) and the Madison Jazz All-Stars, led by Schaffer on bass. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Madison Jazz Consortium. Click here for more info.
9 of 12
Saturday: Hozier at The Sylvee
As home to Van Morrison and setting of The Commitments, it could be said that Ireland is the most soulful part of the U.K., in both reality and fiction. Hozier is the latest to bear the torch for the Emerald Isle. The “Take Me to Church” singer has a powerful voice that seems summoned from the heavens rather than his own lanky frame. 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! aims to cement the 28-year-old as a worthy successor to Morrison’s towering presence. General admission tickets sold out nearly immediately, but as of press time reserved seats were still available. With Bailen. Click here for more info.
10 of 12
Barbara Sanchez Palomero
Saturday: Rockin' Johnny Burgin & Quique Gómez at Knuckle Down Saloon
Two internationally renowned blues artists join forces on the new album Dos Hombres Wanted. Virtuoso guitarist Johnny Burgin specializes in a stripped-down, Chicago style reminiscent of Buddy Guy. Quique Gómez is from Spain, but you’ll swear he’s from Kansas City when you hear him on vocals and harmonica. Click here for more info.
11 of 12
Christi Williams
Sunday: Davina & the Vagabonds at High Noon Saloon
Minneapolis-based Davina & the Vagabonds return to Madison in support of their forthcoming album, Sugar Drops, due out July 19. “Little Miss Moonshine,” the album’s first single, stays true to the band’s signature style, a bluesy, jazzy old-timey tune accentuated by the unmistakable smoky, soulful vocals and piano prowess of powerhouse singer-songwriter Davina Sowers. Click here for more info.
12 of 12
Madison Parks
Sunday: Ride the Drive
Billed as a car-free and care-free celebration of Madison's bike-friendly reputation, the 11th annual Ride the Drive affords the rare opportunity to enjoy a perspective of the city usually reserved for people in motor vehicles. The event includes family-friendly activities, vendors and entertainment at the three downtown parks along the four-mile route. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.