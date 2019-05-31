12 things to do in Madison this weekend (May 31-June 2)

×

Saturday: Hozier at The Sylvee

As home to Van Morrison and setting of The Commitments, it could be said that Ireland is the most soulful part of the U.K., in both reality and fiction. Hozier is the latest to bear the torch for the Emerald Isle. The “Take Me to Church” singer has a powerful voice that seems summoned from the heavens rather than his own lanky frame. 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! aims to cement the 28-year-old as a worthy successor to Morrison’s towering presence. General admission tickets sold out nearly immediately, but as of press time reserved seats were still available. With Bailen. Click here for more info.