12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 1-3)

In English, the name Ho-Chunk translates into "People of the Sacred Voice." It's only natural, then, that the exhibition of Ho-Chunk art opening Nov. 1 at the Overture Center's Playhouse Gallery should be named "Sharing Our Sacred Voice Through Our Art." The opening reception will feature indigenous hors d'oeuvres from Wild Bearies and Ho-Chunk entertainment by the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers. The pageantry gives way to an exhibit of traditional art forms and mixed media by 14 Ho-Chunk artists, including Madison residents the late Truman Lowe and the late Harry Whitehorse, all of whom examine the life and thoughts of the Madison area's native residents. The exhibit runs through Jan. 5. Click here for more info.