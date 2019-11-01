12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 1-3)

1 of 12
Friday + Saturday: "Beta Blockers: Reverse Gossip" at Crucible
For its fourth iteration in its “Beta Blockers” series of short plays, Madison troupe Left of Left Center presents Chicago playwright Barrie Cole’s monologues, Reverse Gossip. It’s an appropriate pairing, as each uses comedy to explore a range of such serious themes and topics as heart attacks, the fluidity of identity, and rejection. Click here for more info.
Chris Lotten
Friday + Saturday: Freakin' Halloweekend at High Noon Saloon
A wide range of tribute performances mix players from local bands in rare configurations, this year including members of Damsel Trash, The Gran Fury, German Art Students, Compact Deluxe and many others. Sets on Friday include music from Tool, The Doors, Sarah McLachlan, Animal Collective and The Ventures; Saturday ranges from classic country to Prince (by Don’t Mess with Cupid, pictured), plus Culture Club, Elton John and Indigo Girls for good measure. Click here for more info.
Colrado Opera/Matthew Staver
Friday + Sunday; "La Traviata" at Overture Center
La Traviata — literally “The Fallen Woman” — is Giuseppe Verdi’s scandalous masterpiece of love and heartbreak. (Doesn’t that describe all operas?) Madison Opera favorite soprano Cecilia Violetta López returns as Violetta, a Parisian demimondaine — essentially a courtesan in training — who discovers her hedonistic lifestyle stands between her and the man she loves, Afredo (tenor Mackenzie Whitney). We all know where this is headed, don’t we? Click here for more info.
George Greendeer
Friday: "Sharing Our Sacred Voice Through Our Art" opening reception at Overture Center
In English, the name Ho-Chunk translates into "People of the Sacred Voice." It's only natural, then, that the exhibition of Ho-Chunk art opening Nov. 1 at the Overture Center's Playhouse Gallery should be named "Sharing Our Sacred Voice Through Our Art." The opening reception will feature indigenous hors d'oeuvres from Wild Bearies and Ho-Chunk entertainment by the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers. The pageantry gives way to an exhibit of traditional art forms and mixed media by 14 Ho-Chunk artists, including Madison residents the late Truman Lowe and the late Harry Whitehorse, all of whom examine the life and thoughts of the Madison area's native residents. The exhibit runs through Jan. 5. Click here for more info.
Friday: ZZ Top at The Sylvee
It seems impossible, but on this tour Texas trio ZZ Top is celebrating 50 years together — and still featuring their original lineup. Since their early days as a rough-and-tumble blues-rock band, they have repeatedly blown up the constraints of the power trio format, particularly during their improbable reinvention as an MTV-dominating synth-rock juggernaut in the 1980s. Opening is St. Louis bluesman Marquise Knox. Click here for more info.
Paul S. Howell
Friday: Dexter Gordon Tribute at Cafe Coda
As a part of a four-day residency in Madison, Maxine Gordon celebrates her new book on the life of her husband and jazz great Dexter Gordon. On this evening, Gordon will be in attendance at a tribute concert with saxophonists Hanah Jon Taylor (pictured), Sharel Cassity and Eric Koppa at Cafe Coda. Click here for more info.
courtesy Bear Grillz
Friday: Bear Grillz at Liquid
The EDM DJ and producer visits Madison with the release of a deluxe version of his Demons LP. Of the 24 tracks on this version, four of them new, the Denver artist showcases his diverse influences, ranging from dubstep all the way to reggae. Songs like the title track move both bodies and minds with its cinematic production and wistful vocals. With Lucii, Somnium Sound, OG Nixin. Click here for more info.
Ross Rowland
Saturday + Sunday: That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody at Overture
Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia are back. The wise-cracking senior citizens from the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls have been transformed into puppets to humorously recreate situations from the show, in 1985 Miami. There will be talk of pesky ex-husbands, shoulder pads, jazzercise and sex after 60. There will also be some adult language in the 90-minute show, which is closer in tone to Avenue Q than Sesame Street. Writer/director Jonathan Rockefeller is undoubtedly a superfan — this is his second show inspired by the series, which featured Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. Click here for more info.
Daniel Stout
Saturday: Winter Bike Fashion Show at High Noon Saloon
Advice on staying warm and stylish takes top billing at the Winter Bike Fashion Show. In addition to the runway show, there will be a visit from Madison Public Library's bike-powered micro library, Metro Transit's popular bus rack demo and more. Free admission. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Funk Out Cancer at Orpheum Theater
The legacy of Kate Gates Falaschi, who died at age 32 of colon cancer, has led to three groundbreaking cancer treatments and nearly $6 million in grants for the UW Carbone Cancer Center. The biennial Funk Out Cancer benefit, held in her honor and now in its 10th year, features performances by Phat Phunktion, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and Smokin’ with Superman. All proceeds benefit the Carbone Cancer Center. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Emanuel Ax at Shannon Hall
The multi award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax takes the Union Theater stage for the record eighth time, which is more than several of the musicians who have served as UW artists in residence. This time he is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birth anniversary with an all-Beethoven program. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Festival Choir of Madison at Luther Memorial Church
The venerable Festival Choir of Madison offers music with a conscience and a global perspective, but also has tackled esoteric topics like angels and demons. At this concert, the choristers will explore another rarefied subject: fate. What does fate sound like? We’ll get to hear some of the answers as artistic director Sergei Pavlov conducts Brahms’ “Gesang der Parzen” (Song of the Fates) and Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny), Verdi’s “Stabat Mater” and Borodin’s caffeinated “Polovtsian Dances.” The concert also features the robust playing of Romanian pianist Samir Golescu (pictured). Click here for more info.
