15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 15-17)

Saturday: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at Overture

For those who grew up in the 1970s, it wasn’t Christmas without the annual broadcast of the classic, stop-motion animated special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. With Burl Ives singing and narrating, the show featured a distinct visual style, the lovable Abominable Snow Monster, geeky elf Dennis who wants to be a dentist, the Land of Misfit Toys, and, of course, Rudolph, with his red light bulb nose. It also included his flying coach father, Donner, who was desperately ashamed of having a fawn who was different. Thanks to the vision of Jeff Frank, artistic director of Milwaukee’s First Stage Children’s Theater, the holiday staple was translated from TV to the stage. The touring version retains the show’s signature look and feel and proving once again that sometimes being “different” can be one’s greatest asset. Click here for more info.