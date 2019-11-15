15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 15-17)

1 of 15
Friday + Saturday: Equivocation at UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre
UW Madison’s Undergraduate Theatre Association presents Bill Cain’s play Equivocation. In 1605, England’s new monarch, James I, has commissioned William Shakespeare to write a propaganda play, to demonize Guy Fawkes and a group of young Catholics who allegedly tried to assassinate the king by blowing up Parliament in the “Gunpowder Plot.” With the permission of the cooperative venture the King’s Men (Shakespeare and Richard Burbage’s troupe of actors), the Bard begins to write a story that he hopes will satisfy the king, do justice to the rebels behind the murderous plot, satisfy his own need for truth, and entertain an audience. You may have heard of it, it’s called Macbeth. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Kate Corby & Dancers with The Seldoms at UW Lathrop Hall
UW-Madison Dance Department professor and chair Kate Corby is the real deal. Her choreography straddles the line between cerebral and physical while tackling provocative topics (this time an exploration of masculinity and gender identity in “dancelikeaman” with frequent collaborators Josh Anderson and Mikey Rioux) while still offering dance that is immensely entertaining. That’s why this concert with The Seldoms (pictured) is such a perfect dance world mash-up. The Seldoms — whose artistic director, Carrie Hanson, has been the interdisciplinary artist-in-residence on campus this fall — perform an excerpt of Exit Disclaimer: Science and Fiction Ahead about climate change. Click here for more info.
Friday + Sunday: A Midsummer Night's Dream at UW Music Hall
Go-go boots are paired with gorgeous singing as University Opera presents the Benjamin Britten opera A Midsummer Night’s Dream, based on the iconic Shakespeare comedy. For this production, the world of fairies, magical spells, mixed-up lovers, and royal weddings is transported to New York City amid the Andy Warhol, pop art scene in the 1960s. The “rude mechanicals,” who act out the ham-fisted tragedy of Pyramus and Thisbe, are members of an avant-garde theater troupe. The Mead Witter School of Music’s new director of orchestral activities, Oriol Sans, conducts the UW-Madison Symphony and Director of Opera David Ronis directs. Click here for more info.
Sea Robin Studios
Friday: Las Cafeteras, LADAMA at UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall
Wisconsin Union Theater welcomes two female-led, genre-bending acts as part of its Women of the World series. Using instruments of the son jarocho Mexican regional style and bringing Latin roots music into the present, Las Cafeteras of Los Angeles tell modern day stories in both English and Spanish. LADAMA is composed of four women from Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and the U.S., and each pull from and mix together their respective heritages in scintillating ways. Click here for more info.
Friday: Drinksgiving at Table Wine
Table Wine hosts its annual Thanksgiving tasting to ensure you have the perfect vino to complement your turkey. The shop has Thanksgiving wine packs available, but this event is a chance to customize your holiday wine selection.Tasting is $15 at the door. At 2045 Atwood Ave., 5-7 pm.
Friday: Chynna at UW Memorial Union-Der Rathskeller
The Philadelphian emcee trots her demure and ethereal raps into Madison. Chynna creates songs that feel like the negative spaces of other hip-hop songs. On her most recent song, “asmr,” she emits unstructured cadences and hushed melodies over sparse, industrial production. The result is rap that leaves a heavy impact, albeit almost without a trace. With Godly the Ruler. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: MMoCA Art & Gift Fair
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Browse through nearly 100 booths filled with fine arts, crafts and gourmet foods while enjoying live performances from more than a dozen local musicians and dancers. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday. The admission fee helps keep the museum free for all year round. Click here for more info.
Shatter Imagery
Friday: Wurk (album release) at High Noon Saloon
Funk-jam-jazz fusion band Wurk celebrates the release of Animation, its fourth studio release and first full-length album. The Mount Horeb-born ensemble, which took home Artist of the Year at the 2019 Madison Area Music Awards, released the mellow-grooving teaser single “Dialogue” at the end of September. With Brahmulus, Chicago Loud 9. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at Overture
For those who grew up in the 1970s, it wasn’t Christmas without the annual broadcast of the classic, stop-motion animated special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. With Burl Ives singing and narrating, the show featured a distinct visual style, the lovable Abominable Snow Monster, geeky elf Dennis who wants to be a dentist, the Land of Misfit Toys, and, of course, Rudolph, with his red light bulb nose. It also included his flying coach father, Donner, who was desperately ashamed of having a fawn who was different. Thanks to the vision of Jeff Frank, artistic director of Milwaukee’s First Stage Children’s Theater, the holiday staple was translated from TV to the stage. The touring version retains the show’s signature look and feel and proving once again that sometimes being “different” can be one’s greatest asset. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Alex Mercado Trio at Cafe Coda
One of Mexico’s greatest contributions to jazz, Alex Mercado crafts music that induces both adrenaline and hypnosis. With his trio, he released Paisajes — translation: landscapes — in 2018, and on each song Mercado and company expertly craft rich scenes with their instruments. With his piano, Mercado paints songs with the precision and surreality of an expressionist. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Ha Has & Heavies at Bos Meadery
This event combines the heavy rock of Cosmic Relic, Cthonian Lich and Keelhauler/skth00 with the comedy of Spencer Graham, Colin Bowden, Sasha Rosser and Allie Lindsay (pictured). The result? It's hard to say since it's not something that's often done. But it should make for a night like no other. Plus, there's mead. What more do you need? Click here for more info.
Saturday: Misterwives at Majestic Theatre
In some ways, Madison ought to feel like a second home to lead singer Mandy Lee and MisterWives — after all, the band’s headlined Freakfest twice in the last five years and seems to make stopping in Madtown a priority every time they swing through the Midwest. “Whywhywhy,” the debut single from the New York band’s new mini bloom EP, somehow makes a bitter breakup feel like an empowerment exercise. We predict audience sing-alongs. With Foreign Air. Click here for more info.
Bobby Hussy
Saturday: Clean Room (LP release) at Mickey's
Clean Room, one of Madison’s most fun live bands of the last few years, jumped right back into the club scene after guitarist/singer Jeffrey Halleran returned from living on the West Coast. This show marks a turning point for the trio, as it will be the last show for drummer Elyse Clouthier and bassist Matt “Donut” Behm, as well as a release party for a very limited LP of favorite recordings from that lineup. With Tubal Cain, Death Cow and the debut of a three-piece incarnation of Once a Month. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Tritonal at Liquid
In their decade as a duo, Chad Cisneros and Dave Reed have gone from creating trance music to huge house productions. On their latest release, U & Me, they lean into the latter even more, featuring big highs and huge drops alongside a long list of top-notch vocal features on tracks like “Leaving Here Alone.” Click here for more info.
John Dixon
Sunday: Madison Jazz Society Anniversary Concert at Wyndham Garden Hotel
Madison Jazz Society concludes a series of concerts celebrating its 35th anniversary with a full afternoon of music by a pair of bands featuring young musicians exploring traditional New Orleans music. Visiting from Louisiana is the Shake Em Up Jazz Band, an all-star ensemble featuring leading women players from the Big Easy scene. Madison is ably represented by Darren Sterud’s New Orleans Tribute, led by the trombone master and featuring members of Youngblood Brass Band, Golpe Tierra and other groups. Click here for more info.
