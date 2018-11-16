15 things to do in Madison this weekend (November 16-18)

1 of 16
Yuto Shimizu
Friday: Get Back Wisconsin at Barrymore
By now, Madison music fans have come to expect Get Back Wisconsin to pay tribute to whatever Beatles’ album happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Fab Four released their fragmented (and fan-fragmenting) self-titled LP better known as the "White Album" on Nov. 22, 1968. Which means this seasoned group of local musicians will perform all four sides of the flawed masterpiece. Click here for more info.
Friday: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridges, Lucy Dacus at The Sylvee
These three rising stars of indie rock have given us some of the best music of the last few years. Julien Baker’s 2015 solo debut, Sprained Ankle, was an out-of-nowhere sensation; Phoebe Bridgers’ 2017 LP Smoke Signals gave us folk-infused indie anthems such as “Motion Sickness” and “Scott Street”; and Lucy Dacus’ 2018 release Historian blessed us with the magnificent breakup song “Night Shift.” And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the trio announced a collaborative project, boygenius. We are not worthy. Click here for more info.
Tony Bonacci
Friday: Cursive, Meat Wave, Campdogzz at High Noon Saloon
The melodic pop-punk stalwarts of Cursive — from Omaha, Nebraska — are known for their concept albums; their 2018 full-length release Vitriola takes on the current political chaos. On the single “Under the Rainbow,” heavy guitar riffs ring out under a message challenging economic inequality. With Campdoggz, Meat Wave. Click here for more info.
Trevin Gay
Friday + Saturday: "Notorious Damsels: The Cinderella Stories" at Broom St. Theatre
The femmes take the stage for this incarnation of ensemble theater from Are We Delicious? The intrepid actor/writers will create — in one week — a show exploring various iterations of the Cinderella story, from the Slavic folk tale to the Disney version and finally, a brand new version just for this production. With HJ Farr, Bree Prehn, Stacey Garbarski, Erica Hagen and Heather Renken. Directed and designed by the notorious Malissa Petterson. Click here for more info.
Maureen Janson Heintz
Friday + Saturday: "Consider it Not So Deeply" at UW Lathrop Hall, H'Doubler Performance Space
UW-Madison dance professor Marlene Skog’s evening-length contemporary ballet was inspired by the complex and conflicted women in William Shakespeare’s plays. With original music and choreography, spoken word and a cast of 15 dancers, this thoughtful production premiered in Chicago. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Art & Gift Fair at MMoCA
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Browse through nearly 100 booths filled with fine arts, crafts and gourmet foods while enjoying live performances from more than a dozen local musicians and dancers. For even more fun, there will also be a photo booth, a silent auction and, on Sunday, a “bubbly brunch” at Fresco from 9-10:30 am. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday. The admission fee helps keep the museum free for all year round. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Sound Salon at University Club
In 1920 a Swedish settler in Monroe, Wisconsin, started a record label, Helvetia. A century later, scholars have remastered his entire collection of traditional Swiss and German tunes, re-released as Alpine Dreaming. The release party includes talks by Grammy-winning Archeophone Records owners Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, accordionist Deb Krauss Smith, and folklorist/UW professor emeritus James P. Leary. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Spheres
Described as a “translocal manifestation of the divine,” this mysterious event brings together music, fashion, art — all in immersive secrecy. There will be a fashion show, live visuals and dance grooves from Madison’s DJ Umi and DJ Heather of Chicago. Tickets are available online in advance only (enterspheres.com), and the location of the party will be announced the day of the show. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Female Makers Rock On! at Madison Chocolate Company
It’s an evening of cheese, cider and chocolate all made by local craftswomen. Diana Murphy from Dream Farm in Cross Plains will have samples of four goat cheeses and will enlighten the crowd on what it’s like herding and milking goats. Deirdre Birmingham from The Cider Farm in Mineral Point will share four ciders and discuss specific apple varieties she grows on her orchard. Megan Hile from Madison Chocolate Company pairs her chocolate creations with the cheeses and ciders. Tickets ($25) at tinyurl.com/femalemakers.
Juan Carlos Villarroel
Saturday: Lynne Arriale Trio at Cafe Coda
An extraordinary jazz pianist (and UW grad) blesses Cafe Coda with a visit in support of her new album. Though it is her 14th release as a bandleader, on Give Us These Days Lynne Arriale shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, she and her trio speed up their pursuits of roving melody and entrancing solos. On “Finding Home,” Arriale allows the space between her keystrokes to grow, and with it the reflective, nostalgic and remorseful emotional overtones of her work. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Cannibal Corpse at Majestic
The legendary death metal band brings three decades worth of gore, disturbing lyricism and hardcore songwriting to Madison. On their 14th studio album, Red Before Black, the band continues to push controversial edges of aggression, with mind-bogglingly rapid-fire instrumentation and the guttural vocals of George Fisher. With Hate Eternal, Harm’s Way. Click here for more info.
Paul Husband
Saturday: Low at High Noon Saloon
Duluth slowcore legends Low have a new album, Double Negative, out Sept. 16, and it’s a big departure from the band’s signature melodic indie roots. Recorded at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio in Eau Claire, the new songs the band has shared so far are heavy, experimental, richly textured and wonderfully trippy. With IN//VIA. Click here for more info.
Alex Johnson
Sunday: Okee Dokee Brothers at High Noon Saloon
As Okee Dokee Brothers, the duo of Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing introduce bluegrass and roots music sounds to the younger set. They’ll debut songs from their brand new album, Winterland, which should help people of all ages remember the fun parts of the season that is rapidly closing in on us. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Michael Brenneis & the Plutonium Players
Madison jazz scene stalwart Michael Brenneis releases his latest project, Plutonium. The seven new songs explore industrialization through the sonic language of jazz. With support from the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, Brenneis assembled an eight-piece ensemble of jazz standouts from the local community for the recording and concert. Click here for more info.
Sunday: John Cleese at Overture Hall
While he is decades past the “Ministry of Silly Walks,” international funny man John Cleese — co-creator of Monty Python’s Flying Circus comedy troupe and Fawlty Towers — hasn’t lost his sense of humor. Indeed, it’s become even more acerbic with age, especially when he considers society and government in its current form. His current lecture, “Why There is No Hope,” will be followed by an audience Q&A that Cleese himself says is always the highlight of the evening. (Tip: The rudest questions often elicit the funniest response.) Click here for more info.
