15 things to do in Madison this weekend (November 16-18)

Saturday: Lynne Arriale Trio at Cafe Coda

An extraordinary jazz pianist (and UW grad) blesses Cafe Coda with a visit in support of her new album. Though it is her 14th release as a bandleader, on Give Us These Days Lynne Arriale shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, she and her trio speed up their pursuits of roving melody and entrancing solos. On “Finding Home,” Arriale allows the space between her keystrokes to grow, and with it the reflective, nostalgic and remorseful emotional overtones of her work. Click here for more info.