11 things to do in Madison this weekend (November 2-4)

Friday - Sunday: Vote Early!
Do you want to just get it over with already? Or are you just too excited to wait one more day? Then vote early! Click here for Madison's in-person absentee voting hours and locations. If you don't vote this weekend, please vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Friday + Saturday: "Fun Home" at Overture Center
To celebrate its 10th season, Forward Theater has added a musical to its lineup, and not just any musical. Based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, Fun Home is an eloquent, irreverent, groundbreaking production about love, extreme family dysfunction, homosexuality, suicide and growing up in a funeral home. Adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, it garnered Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Leading Actor and Best Direction in 2015. Playing the lead role is Madison’s resident Broadway star Karen Olivo (Hamilton, In the Heights), fresh off her Boston run of the new musical Moulin Rouge. Through Nov. 25. Click here for more info.
Friday + Sunday: Madison Opera at Overture Center
The Madison Opera offers a classic double bill, featuring some of opera’s most soaring dramatic numbers. Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci are both tragedies set in rural Italy. The sumptuous production features the Madison Opera Chorus, members of the Madison Youth Choirs and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ex Libris Vol. VII: Beer & Bites at Central Library
Local cooks and brewers will be pairing fine food and craft beverages to benefit the Madison Public Library Foundation. Karben4, Everly, Heritage Tavern, New Glarus Brewing Co. and many more will be on hand with beers and bites. Click here for more info.
Friday: Found Footage Festival at Barrymore
Few things evoke a sense of nostalgia quite like VHS tapes do (at least, for those of us who came of age in the 1980s and ‘90s). The Found Footage Festival celebrates that medium, and its new “Cherished Gems” show features some all-time favorite finds from two decades of VHS collecting. The show, put together by Stoughton natives Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, will feature “several locally found videos, including an exclusive update on the federal lawsuit that an Eau Claire news station filed against us last year.” That alone is worth $17 ($14 adv.). Click here for more info.
Friday: Kamasi Washington at The Sylvee
Powerhouse tenor saxophonist Kamasi Washington returns to Madison for the first time since his sold-out debut at the Majestic in November 2017. The leader of a 10-piece band has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Run the Jewels, Ibeyi and, on his last visit, had his father, Rickey (a session woodwinds player who played with Diana Ross and The Temptations) in the band. This run finds Washington touring on the recently released dynamic double disc Heaven and Earth. With noticeable Afro-Futuristic influences, Washington keeps the jazz tradition alive, even in a cover of the theme to Bruce Lee’s Fists of Fury. With Butcher Brown. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Progress Center for Black Women Open House
Celebrate the grand opening of The Progress Center for Black Women at their new space at 5936 Seminole Centre Court in Fitchburg. From 1-3 pm, the space will be open to the public. "Toast to Progress," tour the new space and find out what's in store for this ambitious and inspiring non-profit. Click here for more info.
Saturday: "In Good Company: Works from Veteran Print Project"
After receiving a bachelor’s in fine arts from UW-Madison in 2011, Sgt. Yvette Pino launched Veteran Print Project to encourage dialogue among veterans, artists and the general public. Now the printmaker is curating and coordinating In Good Company: An Exposition of Emerging Veteran Artists, a citywide showcase for veteran artists. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Safes, Minotaurs and Rocket Bureau at Mickey's
Since around the turn of the century, Chicagoland act The Safes has been a guaranteed best bet for anyone looking to get out of the house for some rock ‘n roll fun. Anchored by brothers Frankie and Patrick O’Malley, The Safes keep recording albums full of catchy earworms and spreading them around the globe via energetic live shows (including stops in Japan and Spain in 2018). Also bringing the rock are Madisonians The Minotaurs (with a new tape out on Rare Plant) and Rocket Bureau. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Flannel Fest at High Noon Saloon
Flannel Fest — a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund — always features a stacked lineup, and this year — its fifth — is no different. Rockford heroes Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, plus Wisconsin Americana leaders The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band, Well-Known Strangers, Driveway Thriftdwellers, and Kurt Gunn & Amanda James will all take the stage at the High Noon. Help keep the heat on for your fellow Wisconsinites and have fun doing it. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Wisconsin Dog Fair at Alliant Energy Center
The Wisconsin Dog Fair brings together all things canine, from rescue groups to breed groups to vendors. Watch demos of agility, obedience, flyball, barn hunt training and more. You will likely leave with some doggy swag. But leave Rover at home. Click here for more info.
