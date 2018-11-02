11 things to do in Madison this weekend (November 2-4)

×

Friday: Found Footage Festival at Barrymore

Few things evoke a sense of nostalgia quite like VHS tapes do (at least, for those of us who came of age in the 1980s and ‘90s). The Found Footage Festival celebrates that medium, and its new “Cherished Gems” show features some all-time favorite finds from two decades of VHS collecting. The show, put together by Stoughton natives Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, will feature “several locally found videos, including an exclusive update on the federal lawsuit that an Eau Claire news station filed against us last year.” That alone is worth $17 ($14 adv.). Click here for more info.