15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 22-24)

Friday + Saturday: Hari Kondabolu at Comedy on State

Do you hate the systemic inequalities in our nation that hold certain marginalized groups back? If you do, then Hari (pronounced hurry) Kondabolu has just the stand-up set for you. Recognized as one of the fiercest and funniest political comedians working today, Kondabolu delivers intelligent and humorous takedowns of racism, sexism and classism. This is a special engagement mini-tour of Wisconsin, so stop by to support this guy, because he actually cares about smaller venues. With Liz Miele, Greg Bach. Click here for more info.