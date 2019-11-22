15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 22-24)

1 of 15
BEAU MEYER
Friday - Sunday: "Clybourne Park" at UW Madison Mitchell Theatre
It’s bold, real and wildly uncomfortable — the basic ingredients of a play created to spark debate. The Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning Clybourne Park, playing at UW-Madison’s Mitchell Theatre through Nov. 24, starts on a chipper note, with characters blithely debating origins of ice cream while dropping subtle hints of cultural ignorance. But it erupts into poisonous verbal sparring and screaming matches about racism, prejudice and fear. It’s a heavy performance to watch, let alone perform. But UW-Madison’s theater department is doing the play proud. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Hari Kondabolu at Comedy on State
Do you hate the systemic inequalities in our nation that hold certain marginalized groups back? If you do, then Hari (pronounced hurry) Kondabolu has just the stand-up set for you. Recognized as one of the fiercest and funniest political comedians working today, Kondabolu delivers intelligent and humorous takedowns of racism, sexism and classism. This is a special engagement mini-tour of Wisconsin, so stop by to support this guy, because he actually cares about smaller venues. With Liz Miele, Greg Bach. Click here for more info.
Friday: Bill Miller at Threshold
Threshold’s Autumn Sessions concert series continues with a northern Wisconsin legend. Over the past three-plus decades singer-songwriter Bill Miller has created an extensive catalog of contemporary folk music informed by his Native American heritage and dedicated to truth-telling (he’s also an activist and visual artist). Along the way he has won three Grammy Awards, including one for perhaps the best known example of his work: That’s Miller playing flute on the theme song from Disney’s Pocahontas. Click here for more info.
Friday: Prohibition Party at Great Dane East
Celebrate the notoriously wild 1920s at The Great Dane-East. The brewery is offering late-evening beers for $2 and cocktail specials befitting the era. There will also be a flapper and fly-boy costume contest and a DJ dance party. No cover. At 876 Jupiter Dr., 9 pm-1 am.
Friday: Outside the Sphere at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Drummer Michael Brenneis and sax player Tony Barba wed their prodigious skills with a whirling mass of electronic instruments and signal path manipulation in their collaborative act. The result is a chaotic musical nexus that the instrumentalists control at times and the machines control at others. Click here for more info.
Friday: Rodrigo y Gabriela at The Sylvee
Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela is on a massive world tour in support of Mettavolution, the band’s most ambitious release to date. A soaring, spellbinding cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes” was released as the first single. The second single, the foot-stomping original “Terracentric,” features classic Rodrigo y Gabriela high-energy riffs with an underlying etherealness, a song described by the band as “an invitation to look inward.” With Ida Mae. Click here for more info.
Friday: Show Me the Body at UW Union South-The Sett
New York City’s Show Me the Body is known for melding noise, hardcore and punk, and their latest release, Dog Whistle, is no exception. It’s rife with frustration and disenchantment on songs like “Badge Grabber,” but on songs like “Madonna Rocket,” there’s an underlying longing for connection and community. Album opener “Camp Orchestra,” inspired by the band’s trip to Auschwitz, starts out steady and melodic, lulling you into a sense of security. Then the distortion kicks in and frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt growls the refrain, “No work will set you free.” Click here for more info.
Friday: Ringo Deathstarr at Mickey's
Yes, you read that correctly: Austin’s heavy shoegazers, underground legends, and worldwide festival circuit regulars are playing the friendly confines of Mickey’s. A top-notch lineup includes the ethereal dreamscapes of Ringo Deathstarr’s fellow-Texan tourmates, Blushing; Madison’s own Fire Heads (who will close the show); and another psych-y/shoegaze-y trio, Minneapolis denizens Cult of Lip. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: The Marcus King Band at Majestic
To hear Marcus King play guitar is to sense how his music and his life are inseparable. Classic blues guitarists bring tension, understand phrasing and color, and know the exact moments when to let the audience catch its collective breath. King knows all of that. But more than that, he is irresolutely and beautifully unhinged. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Cirque du Sylvee at The Sylvee
To celebrate Wisconsin’s largest circus arts family nesting in a home they can finally call their own, Madison Circus Space is hosting a high-flying, sword-swallowing “Vaudeville Circus Spectacular.” The gala will feature two circus performance shows. At 6 pm all ages are welcome, with local and national artists performing comedic juggling, trapeze, German wheel, teeterboard and more. The late show (ages 18 & up) is hosted by caburlesque group Foxy Veronica’s Peach Pies, and features aerial chain performances, fire and sword swallowing, and live music by Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra. Click here for more info.
Daniel Ojeda
Saturday: steez (album release) at High Noon Saloon
Local funk-jam band steez wants to help you dance off the impending winter chill with this album release show. Their fifth album, Little World, is a fast-paced, fun ride that showcases the five member band’s skills on bass, guitar, synthesizer, horns and even the once-forgotten talkbox. Go for the funk, stay for the dance floor heat. With DJ Ben Silver. Click here for more info.
Robin Shepard
Sunday: Big Beers & Banzo Dinner at Banzo
Banzo partners with Giant Jones brewery for a one-night-only beer dinner. First course is smoked sweet potato hummus with labneh and eggplant. Then comes the fennel and apple salad, followed by a roasted sweet potato and pumpkin soup. The entree is Turkish coffee-braised lamb with maple-glazed carrots and potato and radish pave. Dessert is a chocolate stout cake with tahini butter cream. Of course, each course is paired with a brew. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/banzogiantjones. At 2105 Sherman Ave., 6-9 pm.
Sunday: The Soul Doctors at High Noon Saloon
This early-evening bill is an excellent chance to hear four notable local bands led by women. The Soul Doctors, participants in the 2019 Overture Rising Stars concert, mix a stew of American music into their own sound. Rock quartet Rosemary Lowe features singer-songwriters Leah Brooke Conway and Karen Wheelock. The dark folk rockers Shotgun Mary are anchored by the blazing leads of guitarist/singer Ellie Erickson. And Fore String, which just made its debut a couple weeks back, is a trio led by singer-songwriter Juli Johnson (on ukulele) and Travis Burleson (on stand-up bass). Click here for more info.
Sunday: Cristela Alonzo at Barrymore Theater
The history-making comedian, TV host and memoirist visits Madison for a combined book signing and stand-up performance. As in her recently released memoir Music to My Years, on stage Alonzo pulls heavily from her own experiences as a first-generation American and mixes them with her wry observations on American culture. Click here for more info.
James O'Mara
Sunday: Elvis Costello & the Imposters at Orpheum Theater
As musical chameleons go, Declan Patrick MacManus — better known as Elvis Costello — ranks among the best. The singer, songwriter, record producer, author, actor and Grammy Award winner arrived with the English “New Wave” in the late 1970s and has changed his shades and kept current since then. With his latest group, The Imposters, Costello will likely rock a multigenerational house with hits old and new. Expect nothing less. Click here for more info.
