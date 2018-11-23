16 things to do in Madison this weekend (November 23-25)

1 of 16
Friday - Sunday: Downtown Holiday Open House
Downtown Madison's answer to Black Friday madness features trolley rides, carolers, gift bags and more. Over 70 participating merchants are offering something special such as free gifts and discounts. And check out the "Shine on Madison" holiday window display competition (you can vote by picking up a ballot at the Downtown Madison Visitors Center). Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Zoo Lights at Henry Vilas Zoo
Okay, the animals aren't lit up (or out for the night), but your wee friends will squeal in delight when our fantastic local zoo is transformed with thousands of lights for the holiday season. Zoo Lights is a winter wonderland, whether there's snow or not. Santa will be there, plus carousel rides and warm beverages. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "School of Rock" at Overture Center
Featuring much of the charm of the original Richard Linklater film, this Broadway musical adaptation of School of Rock should stoke the flames of all our inner young rock stars. With added content by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, one new tune to listen for is “If Only You Would Listen,” featuring the musical’s kid actor-singers belting out about their parents’ lack of youthful compassion. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Eat waffles, do good
All this month, Yola’s Cafe & Coffee Shop is selling chicken and waffles for a cause. One dollar of every purchase will benefit The Progress Center for Black Women. Dipping sauces, too. At 494 Commerce Drive, 6:30 am -3:30 pm, closed Sundays.
Friday + Saturday: "Evergleaming" at Wisconsin Historical Museum
Those deliciously Jetson-y aluminum Christmas trees are back, in the exhibit Evergleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree. The Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, Wisconsin (then known as the “aluminum cookware capital of the world”) was the largest manufacturer of this mid-century fad, and the historical society now boasts a collection of more than two dozen of the sharp shiners, on display through Jan. 12. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Ted Fest at Mickey's
A two-day gathering of music and readings to honor the life of Ted Putnam, a pivotal artist and contributor to Madison’s cultural underground. On Friday, be sure to catch locals Transformer Lootbag (pictured), whose frenetic blend of noise rock and art-pop makes for dynamic and ever-shifting tracks like “The Blender Movement.” On both nights, Putnam’s mother, Diana Dillaway, will read from Putnam’s book, The Mission Higher. With Straka & Sphynx, Nicole Gruter (Friday); Power Wagon, Ramona, and Bell & Circuit (Saturday).
Friday: Black Friday Dark Beer Bonanza at One Barrel Brewing
One Barrel Brewing is opening early on Black Friday and will have a selection of small-batch dark beers on-tap. The brewery will serve several varieties of imperial stout including Pepper Czar, Blended Alive, Bezdna, Breakfast of Champions and an imperial black ale called, what else, The Black. Click here for more info.
Friday: Natty Nation, Mama Digidown's Brass Band & more at High Noon Saloon
Had enough family time? Get out of the house and get into some reggae-jam-funk grooves, courtesy of Natty Nation, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Soul Symmetry and DJ Trichome. A Black Friday tradition since 2008, this show is for connecting with friends old and new and dancing away your Thanksgiving food coma. Also, $1 from each ticket goes toward fighting the Enbridge Pipeline in Wisconsin. Click here for more info.
Friday: A Celebration of Tom Petty at Majestic Theatre
For all the Wisconsinites who regret not going to see Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers play at Summerfest in 2017: Find some healing from the still-stinging loss of the rock icon at this concert. Featuring an all-star lineup playing from Petty’s deep songbook — Armchair Boogie, The Civil Engineers, Driveway Thriftdwellers, The Sharrows, and Trapper Schoepp & the Shades — there is also a feel-good bonus as the show is a benefit for the Madison Area Music Association. Click here for more info.
Chris Taylor
Friday: Barbaro, Jess Raymond & the Blackberry Bushes at Brink Lounge
Fast-rising Minnesota newgrassers Barbaro make their third visit to Madison in 2018, a year highlighted by first place band contest wins at both the John Hartford Memorial Festival and the Minnesota State Fair. Their recently released self-titled EP features fleet-fingered playing (expected), and also a gift for dynamics and restraint (not always a bluegrass hallmark). They are joined by Vermont-based Americana act Jes Raymond & the Blackberry Bushes. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Sharel Cassity at North Street Cabaret
A star saxophonist, composer, bandleader and educator in the jazz world, Sharel Cassity is also gaining wider notice after performing with a diverse range of artists. (Has anyone else played with both k.d. lang and Seth MacFarlane?) A two-night stand in Madison includes an evening with her Quartet on Friday; Saturday features Cassity’s newest ensemble, Elektra, which remains based in jazz and improvisatory flights but also incorporates elements of hip-hop, rock, electronica and whatever else takes the group’s fancy.
Friday: XL-Fits, Detenzione, Space Tugboat at Art In
Tokyo-based noise punk band XL-Fits graces the Art In stage with their chaotic, clashing instruments and aggressive, screaming vocals. Milwaukee’s hardcore rock band Detenzione opens, along with Madison punks Space Tugboat and garage rock trio Darker n’ Darker. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Oakwood Chamber Players at Oakwood Village
Want to have a delightful afternoon? Check out this cheery holiday concert from one of Madison’s finest chamber music ensembles. The Oakwood Chamber Players present seasonal works by beloved composers Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn, along with Ottorino Respighi’s “Adoration of the Magi,” a musical triptych inspired by the nativity scene. Vocalist Bobby Goderich will sing and narrate. Click here for more info.
Saturday: H1Z1, Doomfist, Grave Remains & more at The Wisco
What is more Madison than a bunch of metal bands coming together to raise money for children’s toys? Both benevolent and idiosyncratic, this event features bands from across the state, including local act Grave Remains (pictured). The four-piece delivers a potent dose of traditional thrash metal, exhibited best on songs like “Wasted.” With H1Z1, Doomfist, Bring Down the Sky, Sanctus, Chaosophy. Click here for more info.
Mandi Martini
Saturday: Doyle at Ruby
Former Misfits’ guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein leads a reborn version of horror-punk band Gorgeous Frankenstein, featuring a similar lineup and stage show with demonic costumes and horrific lyrical themes. Their latest release, 2017’s Doyle II: As We Die, continues to push their hardcore sound to heavy extremes. With All Kings Fall. Click here for more info.
Sunday: I Have Nothing To Wear at High Noon Saloon
This clothing swap will benefit both your wardrobe and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Madison. $10 at the door goes to the org, and once inside you can swap your unwanted duds for some fresh frocks. Click here for more info.
