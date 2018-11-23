16 things to do in Madison this weekend (November 23-25)

×

Friday: A Celebration of Tom Petty at Majestic Theatre

For all the Wisconsinites who regret not going to see Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers play at Summerfest in 2017: Find some healing from the still-stinging loss of the rock icon at this concert. Featuring an all-star lineup playing from Petty’s deep songbook — Armchair Boogie, The Civil Engineers, Driveway Thriftdwellers, The Sharrows, and Trapper Schoepp & the Shades — there is also a feel-good bonus as the show is a benefit for the Madison Area Music Association. Click here for more info.