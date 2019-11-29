10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

1 of 10
Friday-Sunday: Holiday Arts & Crafts Fairs
'Tis the season to start hunting down handmade, unique gifts for everyone on your list. There's the Madison Makers Market on Friday, the Old Fashioned Holiday Art Market on Friday & Saturday, Shop Local Market on Saturday or the Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair on Sunday. Or take a scenic drive to beautiful Spring Green to visit the Winter Art Market, happening through Christmas Eve. Click here for all of the holiday happenings in and around Madison.
Friday - Sunday: "Hamilton" at Overture Center
One of the most anticipated tours in Broadway history, Hamilton is finally coming to Overture Center. The young, scrappy and hungry immigrant who played a pivotal role in shaping our country’s government and financial systems, Alexander Hamilton (Joseph Morales) will take the stage along with 34 other singers and dancers in the “Philip cast” (the touring casts are named after Hamilton’s children). Wholly original, wildly entertaining and presented at the breakneck speed of 144 genius words per minute, every performance is a triumph for the cast and audience alike. Click here for more info.
Friday-Sunday: Downtown Madison Holiday Open House
Madison's Central Business Improvement District hosts the annual Holiday Open House, kicking off the gift-finding season with activities including free trolley rides on State and around the Square. For the kids, Overture Center hosts Kids in the Rotunda performances on both Friday and Saturday. Click here for more info.
Friday: Natty Nation at High Noon Saloon
Madison reggae ambassadors Natty Nation provide a musical oasis each Thanksgiving weekend for those who are ready to dance off some turkey, or just recover with a beverage from frenzied Black Friday shopping adventures. Along with an extended NN set, this year’s show includes Afro-Latin folk by Acoplados (plus a dance lesson at 8:15 pm), traditional Ghanaian music by Atimevu, and DJ Trichrome. Click here for more info.
Friday: A Celebration of Tom Petty at Majestic Theater
Since the sudden passing of the rock icon in 2017, this annual benefit concert for the Madison Area Music Association has already become a post-Thanksgiving tradition. The Petty songbook is thrown wide open once again by hosts Driveway Thriftdwellers (pictured), who curated a packed lineup featuring veteran Midwestern singer-songwriter Dan Tedesco, Madison Americana stalwarts WheelHouse, and a collaborative set by The Civil Engineers and Old Oaks. Click here for more info.
Stoughton natives Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett return to their stomping grounds with another hilarious and awkward screening of videos culled from thrift stores and estate sales. This tour includes footage from the 1988 Miss Junior Wisconsin pageant and a local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat, among other Badger State oddities. The videos themselves are often absurdly off key, and the hosts’ delightful live commentary brings extra oomph to the events. Click here for more info.
Those deliciously Jetson-y aluminum Christmas trees are back, in the exhibit Ever Gleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree. The Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, Wisconsin (then known as the “aluminum cookware capital of the world”) was the largest manufacturer of this mid-century fad, and the historical society now boasts a collection of more than two dozen of the sharp shiners. Click here for more info.
Saturday: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live at Orpheum
For those who watch the classic animated special A Charlie Brown Christmas every holiday season, there’s a new way to enjoy this heartwarming tale of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the whole Peanuts gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is the theatrical adaptation of the beloved cartoon, complete with the original jazz musical score of Vince Guaraldi. Snoopy still outshines his companion by winning a decorating contest. Charlie Brown is still mocked when he buys a droopy pine twig for a Christmas tree. But when the snow begins to fall and the Peanuts kids try to catch the flakes on their tongues, it’s magical. Click here for more info.
Madison’s longest running community radio station turns 44 and is celebrating with “A Circus Carnival Steampunk Affair.” Silk aerialists will perform and Prof Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra — which hails from Milwaukee — will headline, after Combo Noir gets festivities in full swing. Benvenuto’s Italian Grill in Fitchburg will be serving appetizers, and it wouldn’t be a birthday party without cake. Tickets are $15 and it all supports the mighty WORT-FM. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Reina del Cid at High Noon Saloon
On their new album, Morse Code, the Minnesota band helmed by singer/songwriter Rachelle Cordova flaunts serene, meticulously crafted folk-pop. The lead single, “Bernadette,” joins eloquent guitar pluckings, surprising production choices and Cordova’s vocals, mixed to sound like they’re telecast from afar. It’s a song that’s simple on the surface but emotionally tumultuous beneath. Click here for more info.
