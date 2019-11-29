10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

×

Saturday: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live at Orpheum

For those who watch the classic animated special A Charlie Brown Christmas every holiday season, there’s a new way to enjoy this heartwarming tale of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the whole Peanuts gang as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is the theatrical adaptation of the beloved cartoon, complete with the original jazz musical score of Vince Guaraldi. Snoopy still outshines his companion by winning a decorating contest. Charlie Brown is still mocked when he buys a droopy pine twig for a Christmas tree. But when the snow begins to fall and the Peanuts kids try to catch the flakes on their tongues, it’s magical. Click here for more info.