15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

Friday: Nathaniel Mary Quinn Opening Reception at MMoCA

Mixed-media artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn grew up in a tough housing project on Chicago’s South Side. His mother died and his remaining family abandoned him at age 15 while he was away at boarding school. Quinn’s collage-style art, with its fractured approach to portraiture, reflects the artist’s rocky beginnings and brings life to the emotional scars that inform his style. He paints people based not on how they look, but on his emotional connection to their life and their pain, he says. The inner portraits of his subjects, some of whom grew up in the projects with him, help reflect the emotional fragmentation that lives within us all. Click here for more info.