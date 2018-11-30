15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

1 of 15
Friday-Sunday: Madison Symphony Orchestra at Overture
This annual holiday program from the Madison Symphony Orchestra promises some of the season’s most iconic music, with masterpieces like Handel’s “Messiah” and Bach’s Christmas Oratorio performed alongside traditional carols and contemporary holiday songs. With the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs and the Mount Zion Gospel Choir, plus soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez and baritone Kyle Ketelsen. Come 45 minutes early for carols in the lobby. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Wizard World Madison at Alliant Energy Center
After a disappointing third year marked by a rash of celeb-guest cancellations and shockingly light attendance, Wizard World Madison ramps things up again for its fourth go-round. Star Trek stalwarts William Shatner — the man who headlined the con’s first year here — and Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) top a list that also includes Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Kevin Sorbo (Hercules). A lower admission price could potentially juice the crowd size, but as long as the cosplayers come out in full force, we’re all good. Click here for more info.
Friday: Flying Spaghetti Monster Dinner
The Atheists, Humanists, & Agnostics group at UW-Madison (including Pastafarians) is gathering to pay tribute to the great Flying Spaghetti Monster in the sky. The group hosts a free spaghetti potluck, unless His Noodly Appendage intervenes. RSVP required: tinyurl.com/pastagod. At 630 N. Frances St., 6-9 pm.
Friday: Nathaniel Mary Quinn Opening Reception at MMoCA
Mixed-media artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn grew up in a tough housing project on Chicago’s South Side. His mother died and his remaining family abandoned him at age 15 while he was away at boarding school. Quinn’s collage-style art, with its fractured approach to portraiture, reflects the artist’s rocky beginnings and brings life to the emotional scars that inform his style. He paints people based not on how they look, but on his emotional connection to their life and their pain, he says. The inner portraits of his subjects, some of whom grew up in the projects with him, help reflect the emotional fragmentation that lives within us all. Click here for more info.
Friday: Wild Hog in the Woods 40th Birthday Concert
Wild Hog in the Woods has been folking up the Wil-Mar Center for four decades. Celebrate the milestone with performances from current performers Skip Jones, Lisa Johnson and Stephen Lee Rich, and founders Gordy Hinners, Pete Houser, Jamie Hascall, KG & the Ranger, and Roxanne Neat. With pizza, snacks and birthday cake, we can’t imagine a cozier night on the town. Free, but donations welcome. Click here for more info.
Friday: Jewel's Handmade Holiday Tour at Orpheum Theatre
You remember Jewel from her classic 1996 album, Pieces of You. But did you know her dad and brothers are also musicians — as well as stars of the Discovery channel show, Alaska: The Last Frontier? The whole family is joining for this Handmade Holiday Tour, performing traditional holiday tunes, Jewel classics, new music and, possibly, some yodeling. Click here for more info.
Friday: Acoustic Charlies at Brink Lounge
Three guys (Chuck Bayuk, Chuck Gates and Jeff Laramie), three guitars, three-part harmonies. Charlieheads love this band’s interpretation of classic Americana, folk and other “obscurely familiar” songs from artists like Crosby Stills & Nash, The Beatles and Paul Simon. Joined by multi-instrumentalist Tom Dehlinger. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at Stoughton Opera House
After winning every other award in his career, Ricky Skaggs was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. He’s the gold standard of bluegrass, a silver-maned high wailer who’s been melting faces with his mandolin since the age of 5. Kentucky Thunder will keep the banjo, bass, fiddle and harmonies lit. Click here for more info.
Friday: Montauk Project at Arts + Literature Laboratory
This Milwaukee-based improvisational jazz duo explores the relationship between sound and movement using woodwinds, percussion and dance. Musicians and educators Jake Polancich (drums/percussion/bassoon/guitar) and Ryan Meisel (saxophones, flutes/processors) will be joined by dancer Katarina Abderholden for a performance titled “più mosso” — Italian for “more movement.” Click here for more info.
C. Taylor Crothers
Friday: Keller Williams at Majestic
Keller Williams has 22 albums under his belt as he heads off on a tour showcasing his new instrumental album, SANS. His loop pedal helps him build groovy acoustic jams, supported by complex and masterful electronic compositions such as the recently remixed single, “Fat B.” Click here for more info.
Saturday: Author Jan Brett at Madison Central Library
The author of one of the season’s most adorable children’s book stops through town with The Snowy Nap, featuring a sleepy hedgehog, Hedgie, who doesn’t want to miss all of winter’s wonders. As The New Yorker wrote, “No one can render snow more gorgeously than Jan Brett.” Here’s hoping for a snowy visit. Click here for more info.
John Maniaci
Saturday: Li Chiao-Ping Dance's "Dolce Stil Novo" at Masonic Center
The renowned dancer and choreographer has put together a multimedia extravaganza, featuring a “100-pound dress” made by fashion designer Emily Popp, a musical composition by violinist Julia McConahay, and a video installation by Chele Isaac. As always, Li’s innovative and collaborative dance works will be at the center of this immersive program. The stage itself, which is being built by lighting and tech designer John Frautschy, adds a new element: It’s the first time the Masonic Center, an official state landmark, has been used for a contemporary dance concert. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Algorave Madison at Communication
The portmanteau of algorithm and rave says it all. Communication hosts a group of computer coder musicians creating live electronic music with their writing projected on a screen. Featuring Kindohm, Spednar, Tarek Sabbar, sfradkin and 1trainwreck. There will also be a coding lesson at 11 am at the University Club (803 State St.) featuring teaching artist Kindohm. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Steez at High Noon Saloon
Madison’s ”creep funk” band Steez celebrates 15 years of moving the people. Mixing improvisational techniques with electronic elements, and a tight five-piece band, Steez serves up exploratory genre-hopping songs. Their impressive live show also includes a few surprising covers, like Madonna. DJ Ben Silver opens. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Holiday Arts & Crafts Fairs
This weekend's holiday arts & crafts fair offerings include Fair Trade Holiday Festival (Dec. 1), Winter Wonderland Craft Sale (Dec. 1), MOM Holiday Art Fair (Dec. 1 & 2), Warner Park HolidayFest (Dec. 1) and OM Village Holiday Sale (Dec. 2). For more holiday-themed action, check out our holiday events page.
