13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 8-10)

Victoria Davis
Friday - Sunday: "For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday" at Overture Center
Forward Theater is diving back into Sarah Ruhl’s substantial catalog with this semi-autobiographical story of siblings dealing with their complicated relationships, before, during and after their father’s death. Expect Ruhl’s elegant language and abstract images to permeate the play. The Wisconsin premiere features many of Forward’s founding members in the cast. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Chris Redd at Comedy on State
One of Saturday Night Live’s most promising cast members (known best for contributions such as the mini-musical homage to Les Miserables, “Diner Lobster”), Redd is an excellent standup comedian in his own right. Mixing impression work with physical comedy gives him another gear for his zany stories and misadventures. Click here for more info.
Friday: Ex Libris at Central Library
The Madison Public Library Foundation wants you to take a “timeout to tailgate” at its annual fall fundraiser. Sport your favorite team’s jersey or other apparel at this game day-themed event with Wisconsin craft beer samples and dessert tasting stations. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/exlibris2019.
Friday: Flannel Fest at High Noon Saloon
Now in its sixth year, this Wisconsin Americana festival is a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, so you’ll leave feeling warm and fuzzy whether or not you’re wearing the signature garment of fall weather. Headlining this year with his rootsy and twangy rock is Milwaukee singer/songwriter Trapper Schoepp (pictured), and The Mascot Theory will release a new live album, Live at Clutch Sound Studios. With Beth Kille Band, The North Code, The Listening Party. Click here for more info.
Friday: Wheelhouse album release at The Winnebago
The local Americana institution hosts a hootenanny for the release of their new, self-titled album. Sharply-honed songwriting, sweet harmonies, and rattling guitar and fiddle solos abound on past albums; their new material, especially in a live setting, should be no different.
Friday: My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult at Crucible
Led by founders Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy, electro-industrial rock legends My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult makes a long-awaited return to Madison. Along with selections from the Valentine’s Day-released album In the House of Strange Affairs, expect to hear classics from throughout the band’s extensive discography. With CONFORMCO, BIOCARBON13, daddybear, and lots of WaxTrax! music from DJ Ecto. Click here for more info.
Mike Anthony
Saturday + Sunday: Melharmony Festival at Middleton Performing Arts Center
Eastern music meets Western music at the Twin Composers Melharmony Festival, which returns to Madison for its sixth year. The melodies of Indian composer Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi is paired with the harmonics of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach to create a truly international blend of both classical and improvisational sounds. Globally acclaimed virtuosos L. Shankar (pictured) on the 10-string double violin and Chitravina N. Ravikiran, who plays the 20-string slide and pioneered the concept of Melharmony, will highlight a program filled with dozens of musicians from the high school to the professional level. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Polish Christmas Bazaar at Asbury United Methodist Church
Nothing says Christmas like paczki (doughnuts), makowiec (poppy seed rolls), kolaczki (filled cookies), chrusciki (angel wing cookies) and other Polish treats. The bazaar also features a lunch of pierogies, cabbage rolls, kielbasa, sauerkraut and rye bread. There will be Polish music, too. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Nester EP release at The Winnebago
Madison synth-rock ensemble Nester’s new EP, Scale the Walls, is a five-track sound garden. Ponderous at times, jagged in others, it’s the kind of music that could propel a freaky scene in a David Lynch film. This show will celebrate the release of this EP, which is the band's third studio release. With Heavy Looks and DJ Millbot. Click here for more info.
Shauna Marlowe, Life With Fur Photography
Sunday: Wisconsin Dog Fair at Alliant Energy Center
The Wisconsin Dog Fair brings together all things dog, from rescue groups to breed groups to vendors. Watch demos of herding, nosework, flyball, a police dog demo and more. You will likely leave with some doggy swag. But leave Rover at home. More info and a free parking pass at badgerkennelclub.com/wi-dog-fair.
Sunday: Goo Goo Dolls + Beach Slang at Orpheum Theater
Otherwise known as the Pairing of Bands that Sorta Sound Like The Replacements. John Rzeznik punted his Paul Westerberg-ian pretentions in the early ’90s, trading them in to establish the Dolls as the kings of the romantic pop anthem, a bargain that’s netted the band multiple Grammy noms and a lifetime worth of radio airplay. Beach Slang’s James Alex, meanwhile, has embraced both the scruffier and melodramatic elements of The Replacements’ legacy; having survived at least one near band breakup, he’s still rocking strong. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Illenium at The Sylvee
When the idea to open The Sylvee was first floated, more than a few of us figured EDM would be a regular part of the mix, but the beats have dropped a little less frequently than expected. That changes in a massive way when remix champ Nick Miller — aka Illenium — brings the noise. He’ll hit Madison at the height of his genre-straddling powers, after headlining a show at Madison Square Gardens and touting his third album, Ascend, a disc that features collabs with Blanke, X Ambassadors and Said the Sky. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The High Hawks at High Noon Saloon
The newly formed, multi-genre band from Denver visits Madison for one of its first-ever shows. Pulling members from bands including Leftover Salmon, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Hard Working Americans, this all-star group blends their collective styles, ranging from bluegrass to Americana to jam. The result is sure to be explosive. With Chicago Farmer. Click here for more info.
