13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Nov. 8-10)

×

Sunday: Illenium at The Sylvee

When the idea to open The Sylvee was first floated, more than a few of us figured EDM would be a regular part of the mix, but the beats have dropped a little less frequently than expected. That changes in a massive way when remix champ Nick Miller — aka Illenium — brings the noise. He’ll hit Madison at the height of his genre-straddling powers, after headlining a show at Madison Square Gardens and touting his third album, Ascend, a disc that features collabs with Blanke, X Ambassadors and Said the Sky. Click here for more info.