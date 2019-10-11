15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 11-13)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: The SpongeBob Musical at Overture
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants, of course! Co-conceived and directed by renowned Steppenwolf member Tina Landau, this goofy, uber-theatrical, visually stunning production was deemed a “ginormous giggle” by New York Times critic Ben Brantley. The eclectic pop music soundtrack features artists as diverse as David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Sarah Bareilles, Lady Antebellum and the Flaming Lips. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Matlida the Musical at Overture
Like most Roald Dahl protagonists, 5-year-old Matilda lives in a world turned upside down. But with a fertile imagination and surprising supernatural powers, Matilda fights back against the mean-spirited and indifferent adults who surround her. The musical is packed with high-energy song and dance numbers, and a charming class of underdog students who make sure the bad guys get their comeuppance in the end. Directed by local favorite Brian Cowing, Children’s Theater of Madison’s season opener should be a magical experience. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Keep It! Plucked from the Corpus of Joel Gersmann at Broom St. Theatre
Scott Feiner, a veteran player at the scrappy Willy Street institution, has done yeoman’s work archiving and recreating highlights from the storied career of longtime artistic director Joel Gersmann (pictured), who ruled the black box theater with an iron fist and nimble mind from 1970 to 2005, creating more than 100 original experimental works. It’s a living history of this type of no frills, gloves-off theater. Pay-what-you-can admission, and carry-ins are welcome. ALSO: 8 pm, Saturday, Oct. 12. Through Nov. 2. Click here for more info.
Friday: Radical Pedagogy at UW Lathrop Hall
A new collection of photographs, visual art and film curated by Ninotchkha Bennahum, a professor of dance studies and intellectual history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, celebrates the significant contributions of pioneering dance educator Margaret H’Doubler. Propelled by H’Doubler’s forward thinking and the curriculum she created, UW-Madison launched the nation’s first dance degree program in 1926. The exhibit also features three UW-Madison alums who graduated from the dance program in the 1940s and made indelible marks on the cultural landscape: Anna Halprin, Mary Hinkson and Matt Turney. Click here for more info.
Friday: Lucy Dacus at Majestic
Known for her confessional lyrics and heavenly, haunting voice, Lucy Dacus has followed up her critically acclaimed 2018 album, Historian, with a string of singles coinciding with 2019 holidays. Her most recent is a cover of Bruce Springteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” released in celebration of Springsteen’s 70th birthday. Others include “My Mother and I” for Mother’s Day and “Forever Half Mast” for Independence Day. Perhaps at this show she’ll debut a Halloween jam. Only one way to find out. With Liza Anne, Sun June. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Gender Fest 2
This all-day shindig celebrates the rejection of traditional gender norms and the embrace of all the radiant forms that can take. Gender Fest 2 starts at The Winnebago, as local punk institution Gender Confetti (pictured) presents an afternoon of raucous bands and music. The bill includes Dumpster Dick, a quartet that melts faces and opens minds with activist post-hardcore fury. In the evening, comedians and other wordsmiths take the stage of Black Locust Cafe, followed by an edition of the Saint Saunter-led dance party series named “QueerIRL” at Robinia Courtyard. Come as you are! Click here for more info.
Saturday: Latino Art Fair at Overture
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Overture hosts performances and displays as part of the Latino Art Fair, themed “El Arte Cura” in the belief that art can heal. Organized by the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County with various sponsoring groups, the free event will feature art, poetry and music by Acoplados. Related events include Colombian singer/songwriter Angela Puerta playing free Kids in the Rotunda shows (9:30 and 11 am, 1 pm) and a ticketed performance by Latin Grammy Award nominees Mariachi Herencia de México (pictured, 7:30 pm). Click here for more info.
Saturday: Mosaic Chamber Players at First Unitarian Society
Madison’s Mosaic Chamber Players open their 2019-2020 season with an all-Mozart program. Performers Laura Burns (violin), Derek Handley (cello), Wes Luke (violin) and Jess Salek (piano) will take on the composer’s Sonata in C Major for Piano/Violin, K.303; Sonata in Bb Major for Piano/Violin, K.454; and Piano Quartet in G minor, K.478. This and other concerts in the series will be performed in the First Unitarian Society’s historic Landmark Auditorium. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Cattywampus at High Noon Saloon
A dual fundraiser to benefit Madison’s Girls Rock Camp and the Dane County Humane Society returns for its fourth iteration. The event will showcase bands from Girls Rock and Ladies Rock camps, as well as cover performances by local artists such as Jackie Ceithamer (P!nk) and Jen Farley (Janis Joplin). Click here for more info.
Saturday: Anna Vogelzang+ Coyote Brother at The Winnebago
Former Madison resident Vogelzang (pictured) and the half-local duo Coyote Brother celebrate their new folk record releases on the same night. On Vogelzang’s latest, Beacon, she shares intimate portraits of people and memories on tracks like “Taurus.” On Coyote Brother’s self-titled debut album, the pair creates homages to gospel and country with miles of emotional depth. With Courtney Harman. Click here for more info.
Saturday: "Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement" at Communication
Jeff Nelson, former drummer of punk staples Minor Threat and Teen Idles, and co-founder of Dischord Records, and the makers of Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement will be at Communication Oct. 12 to present their origin story-meets-family tree of Washington D.C.'s hugely influential hardcore scene, which grew out of underground rock rooted in folk and the counterculture. The movie intersperses concert footage with interviews with musicians, zine publishers and venue operators. Click here for more info.
Sunday: MAMA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at High Noon Saloon
Some local luminaries win so many Madison Area Music Awards the organization had to create another level of honor: a hall of fame. This event celebrates The Jimmys, The Gomers, Natty Nation, radio DJ Gabby Parsons, and rock queen Cathy Dethmers. Comedians Craig Smith, Will Isenberg, Orville Fettkerl, Cynthia Marie and Charlie Kojis will roast the honorees, and the musicians will perform and mix it up at the end. Click here for more info.
Sunday: "The War at Home" at Orpheum Theater
This must-see documentary looks at the tumultuous years when Madison’s streets were filled with protesters fighting the war in Vietnam. This newly restored digital cinema version had its premiere at the New York Film Festival last year, and now we get to see it on the big screen, with an appearance by co-director Glenn Silber, a local treasure. All proceeds benefit The Progressive, the scrappy independent magazine founded by “Fighting” Bob La Follette. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin at Overture
These Grammy-winning Americana artists invite audiences into the circle of their long friendship. Chapin Carpenter and Colvin share both their own songs and favorite covers, as well as stories from their decades as artists and friends. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Obituary + Abbath at Majestic
American death-metal trailblazers Obituary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, 1989’s Slowly We Rot, which took the genre in pummeling new directions. Co-headliner Abbath, meanwhile, is a pioneer in the Norwegian black metal scene and a founding member of Immortal. He released Outstrider, the sinister second album with his own band, in July. Also on the bill are Midnight and Devil Master. Click here for more info.
