15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 11-13)

Saturday: Gender Fest 2

This all-day shindig celebrates the rejection of traditional gender norms and the embrace of all the radiant forms that can take. Gender Fest 2 starts at The Winnebago, as local punk institution Gender Confetti (pictured) presents an afternoon of raucous bands and music. The bill includes Dumpster Dick, a quartet that melts faces and opens minds with activist post-hardcore fury. In the evening, comedians and other wordsmiths take the stage of Black Locust Cafe, followed by an edition of the Saint Saunter-led dance party series named “QueerIRL” at Robinia Courtyard. Come as you are! Click here for more info.