15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 18-20)

Friday - Sunday: Madison Symphony Orchestra at Overture Hall
Violinist Rachel Barton Pine makes her MSO debut performing Khachaturian’s stunning Violin Concerto in D minor, the focal point of an evening of Russian music. It’s difficult to believe it took MSO this long to tap Pine, who debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 10 and became the only American and youngest-ever gold medal winner of the prestigious Johann Sebastian Bach Competition. The stellar program also includes Prokofiev’s Suite from Lieutenant Kijé and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Martha Graham: Power and Passion at Overture
On the program for Kanopy Dance Company’s season opening production is Song of Tears II, a new work created for capable and well-trained Kanopy dancers by guest choreographer Lone Kjaer Larsen, who is the program director at the Martha Graham School for Contemporary Dance in New York City. Also appearing are special guest stars from Graham 2, the Martha Graham Dance Company’s “second company” for gifted young dancers, the majority of whom go on to join the main company. Misha Culver and Riccardo Novo, under the direction Virginie Mécène, will perform two duets and one solo from Graham repertory. Kanopy co-directors Lisa Thurrell and Robert E. Cleary also present works. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Science Festival
There are many ways to geek out at this year’s Wisconsin Science Festival. It kicks off at the Discovery Building with a series of five-minute talks on water topics from UW braniacs (Thursday at 7 pm). Friday has a “science crawl” with events all over the Capitol Square, and a Star Wars-themed talk by Kyle Hill, science editor at Nerdist.com. Check out the full schedule at wisconsinsciencefest.org.
Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Book Festival
For more proof that our state is on the radar of major authors and publishers, check out this year’s Wisconsin Book Festival schedule (in last week’s Isthmus or at wisconsinbookfestival.org). Presenters include former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power (pictured, The Education of an Idealist), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon (Beautiful on the Outside), and 2011 National Book Award finalist Téa Obreht (Inland). Wisconsin writers are also well represented, including the authors of a massive new poetry collection, Undocumented: Great Lakes Poets Laureate on Social Justice. Prepare to buy some books for the long winter ahead. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: "Held: A Musical Fantasy" at Threshold
Kelly Maxwell and Meghan Rose’s magical musical is back for an encore production with Music Theatre of Madison, in collaboration with Arts for All and XTension Dance Company. The 80-minute piece, presented with piano, cello and upright bass accompaniment, premiered in 2015 at Broom Street Theater. The next year, it was one of 10 musicals chosen out of 300 entries to receive a developmental reading at the prestigious New York Fringe Festival. Critic Jacquelyn Claireon of the blog NY Theatre Review called it “A magnificent musical fantasy which takes place in another world — one also beset with unrequited love and impossible love triangles.” Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Chris Distefano at Comedy on State
You ever been to Brooklyn? No? Well, Chris Distefano will tell you all about it! Distefano is the definition of New York Comedian: His father may have been in the mob, his grandpa WAS in the mob, and Distefano himself was expelled from Catholic school. While the Distefano clan is tough, Chris takes a gentler approach, not coming off as macho so much as a man aware of his surroundings. Come for the accent, stay for his stories about eating too much weed. Click here for more info.
Friday: Wisconsin Triennial at MMoCA
The celebration of Wisconsin’s artistic talents kicks off with hors d’oeuvres and live DJ mixes to accompany the art. Taking place only once every three years, the Triennial is a survey of Wisconsin’s collective contributions to the visual art world. Ranging from sculptures to screenprinting, photography to paintings, each piece of art in the collection was selected by a rigorous vetting process and is truly a work to behold. Click here for more info.
Friday: Explosions in the Sky at The Sylvee
As the undisputed leaders of the post-rock genre, the four members of Austin, Texas-based Explosions in the Sky weave hypnotic instrumental narratives. Their self-described “cathartic mini-symphonies” feature elaborately developed guitar work that adds unique tone and timbre to the band’s emotionally charged live performances. They don’t come around Madison much, so catch them while you can. With Facs. Click here for more info.
Friday: Kero Kero Bonito at Majestic
Despite being British, Kero Kero Bonito is full of all the technicolor exuberance of J-Pop. Sarah Midori Perry and her bandmates deliver an ecstatic take on dance pop that’s influenced in equal parts by pensive indie rock bands and video games. It might be the most millennial music ever made, and it rules. With Negative Gemini. Click here for more info.
Friday: Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore at UW Memorial Union
Separately, harpist Mary Lattimore and psych-folkist Meg Baird have impressive resumes. Lattimore’s harp recordings have been exalted by The New Yorker, while Baird is frontperson for psych-rock outfit Heron Oblivion and formerly for the psych-folk band Espers. Both have collaborated with an astonishing number of indie musicians. On their first album, Ghost Forests — released by respected experimental label Three Lobed Recordings — Baird and Lattimore blend their influences for a gorgeous, haunting trance of harp, synth, guitar and vocals. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Bark & Wine at the Dane County Humane Society
It’s the Dane County Humane Society’s annual gala to support its pet adoption and wildlife rehabilitation efforts. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Surya Cafe, Joon, Slide Food Cart, Madison Chocolate Company, Heirloom Bakery and Cranberry Creek Cafe. Wine will be selected by L’eft Bank Wine Company and a beer crafted especially for this event from The Giving Brewery will make its debut. There will be some furry friends on hand. More info and tickets at tinyurl.com/barkandwine2019.
Saturday: Big Thief at The Sylvee
One great album a year is something to be proud of. Critically adored indie rock outfit Big Thief now have created two. Released Oct. 11, Two Hands is the companion to U.F.O.F. (which came out in May). Two Hands is classic Big Thief, mixing dusty folk influences with more esoteric indie rock. Check out “Not,” a song that sounds like Neil Young at his most ragged. With Palehound. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Jeannie Vanasco at Johnson Public House
In this breathtaking new memoir, Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl, Vanasco confronts the man who raped her while they were both in college. He was a good friend, and more than a decade after he destroyed their friendship, he is surprisingly willing to go on the record and own up to his horrific behavior. Note: space is limited; RSVP to 702wi.com.
Sunday: Ben Folds at The Sylvee
Last time Folds blew through town, he took audience requests via paper airplanes sailed at the stage. Given that he’s touting his autobiography, A Dream About Lightning Bugs; A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons. chances are the information flow heads the other direction in his Sylvee debut. Fine by us: There’s never been a space the always-entertaining Folds and his piano can’t fill with storytelling and his catalogue of wry, timeless pop. Nashville-based up-and-comer Savannah Conley opens. Click here for more info.
Sunday: John Hiatt at Barrymore Theatre
It wasn't long after John Hiatt's debut album was released in 1974 when Three Dog Night charted with his song “Sure As I’m Sittin' Here.” It’s sometimes been rocky for the Indianapolis native, but with musicians like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, B.B. King, Keith Urban and others covering his work, Hiatt has never been without fans. This includes Bonnie Raitt, whose Hiatt cover, “Thing Called Love,” catapulted her onto the charts and solidified Hiatt’s songwriting legacy. Click here for more info.
