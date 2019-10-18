15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Oct. 18-20)

×

Friday + Saturday: Chris Distefano at Comedy on State

You ever been to Brooklyn? No? Well, Chris Distefano will tell you all about it! Distefano is the definition of New York Comedian: His father may have been in the mob, his grandpa WAS in the mob, and Distefano himself was expelled from Catholic school. While the Distefano clan is tough, Chris takes a gentler approach, not coming off as macho so much as a man aware of his surroundings. Come for the accent, stay for his stories about eating too much weed. Click here for more info.